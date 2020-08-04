Crocs Sale Features These $18 Tie-Dye Slides & More Up to 50% Off

Shoppers can find deals on last-minute sandals and slip-ons for up to 50% off now on crocs.com.

Several styles of the brand’s water-resistant shoes are featured in the sale, including these $18 tie-dye slides. The fast-selling sandal is just one of the many shoes Crocs is offering on sale now.

Below, take a look at some of the best styles from Crocs available online for less, including shoes for both men and women on crocs.com.

Crocs Athens Flip

The Athen Flip from Crocs is now 40% off during the brand’s current sale. The flip-flop sandal is the first style of Crocs to feature the brand’s double cushioned footbed for comfort in every step.

Crocs Women’s Isabella T-Strap Sandal

This stylish sandal is also featured in Crocs sale happening now. The shoe features a Croslite foam footbed so shoppers can step with ease without compromising their style.

Crocs Bayaband Tie-Dye Mania Slide

This tie-dye slide is only $18 on crocs.com. Shoppers looking to snag these sandals should act fast, as this style is selling out quickly. The trendy tie-dye sandal is now 50% during the brand’s summer sale.

Crocs Women’s Cleo Sandal

Available in four colorways, the Women’s Cleo Sandal from Crocs is now $21. The double cushioned footbed is held by double straps so feet can feel comfortable and secure.

Crocs Men’s Santa Cruz Canvas Flip Flop

Shoppers can find Crocs’ Men’s Santa Cruz Canvas Flip Flop for 30% off during the brand’s current sale. Available in two colorways, the shoe is now $28.

Crocs Bayaband Tie-Dye Mania Flip

Another trendy tie-dye option featured on sale is the Bayaband Tie-Dye Mania Flip Flop. This cushy and colorful sandal is just $25 and is selling out fast.

Crocs Women’s Leigh Sandal Wedge

Shoppers can elevate their style without compromising their wallets or personal comfort with these wedges from Crocs. Now offered at 30% off, the Leigh Sandal Wedge is available in two neutral colorways.

Crocs Men’s Walu Slip-On

This slip-on style is also included in the sale. Now available for 40% off of the original price, the Men’s Walu Slip-On from Croc features the brand’s dual comfort technology that’s designed to cradle the foot.

Crocs Women’s Kadee Printed Flat

Shoppers can also find these fun, animal print flats in the sale. For $18 shoppers can snag the Kadee Printed Flat. The shoe is a versatile slide that’s great for shoppers looking to add a statement to their wardrobe.

Women’s Crocs Kelli Sandal

Designed with the beach in mind, the Kelli Sandal is the perfect last-minute sandal for summer. The $21 sandal is now available on sale at crocs.com.

Women’s Crocs Sienna Floral Flat

Another patterned flat from Crocs is the Sienna Floral Flat. This statement shoe is now 40% off and retailed for $24 on the brand’s website.

