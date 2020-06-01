Crocs Celebrates Pride Month With Rainbow-Striped Clogs & Sandals

Crocs has you covered for your LGBTQ Pride Month celebration.

The Niwot, Colo.-based brand has released a number of unique, eye-catching shoe styles to wear this Pride Month as part of its 2020 Pride Collection. Among the clog-maker’s offerings are two pairs of its Classic Clog. One pair has a white upper, with a pop of color in the form of a stripe on the elevated sole. The other features rainbow stripes throughout, with a white strap and lining offering some relief. The elevated pair sells for $50, while the all-over rainbow shoes will set you back $45.

In addition to the Classic Clog silhouettes, Crocs is celebrating Pride Month with two sandal styles. The first: A slide with a white upper and a rainbow sole. The open-toed pair costs $30 and features holes to allow the wearer to customize with Jibbitz charms. The other option: A flip-flop with a rainbow sole and white straps, which costs just $25.

Founded in 2002, Crocs has carved out a huge fan base for its foam clogs, and the company has become known for its buzzy collaborations. The label has teamed up with everyone from celebrities like Post Malone and Luke Combs to food brands including KFC and Peeps. Crocs also has partnered with high-end labels including Christopher Kane and Balenciaga.

The clog maker is among a number of brands offering rainbow-adorned styles in conjunction with Pride Month. Numerous shoe brands, including Dr. Martens, Nike, Reebok and Ugg, have crafted footwear to commemorate the month. What’s more, apparel brands such as Fabletics, Levi’s and Banana Republic are also offering colorful styles in honor of Pride.

For longtime Crocs fans looking to give their existing clogs a Pride-themed update, check out a selection of the fun Jibbitz included in the Pride collection.

