Dozens of Women’s Converse Shoes Are on Sale Right Now — & We Want Them All

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse shoes have had many heydays throughout the years. For me, and likely other millennials, they were my go-to sneakers in high school during the early 2000s (I even drew designs on my lived-in pairs). And today, the brand’s silhouettes continue to have staying power. Converse has teamed up with countless celebrities on limited edition collaborations and designers during Fashion Weeks. And of course, the brand’s styles are beloved by influencers.

In addition to staple monochromatic low and high tops, the label now carries a range of colorful, patterned options that are perfect for adding flair to any wardrobe. Even better, tons of cool women’s pairs are up to 50% off right now on Converse.com — from raffia-embellished looks to sweet daisy print styles that are part of the brand’s new fall lineup. Ahead, shop some of our favorites you can nab at a discounted price.

Twisted Tie-Dye Chuck Taylor All Star

Tie dye is the it-print of the moment, not only thanks to runways but as its DIY versions have become popular during self-quarantine. This classic silhouette from Converse does the trend in a lovely lilac that will add a subtle pop of color to outfits.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Earth Tone Suede One Star Academy

A nature-inspired take on the One Star Academy silhouette, this pair features soft suede and comes in two rich colorways: a dusty pink and dirt red. They’re also super comfortable too thanks to a padded collar and Ortholite footbed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Twisted Archive Prints Chuck Taylor All Star

Animal prints aren’t going anywhere this fall. Tiger print, as seen in these Chuck Taylors, offer an unexpected alternative to classic cheetah and cow-inspired finishes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Culture Weave Chuck 70

For a truly standout look below the ankle, try these colorful raffia high-tops. The mix of hues and woven texture is meant to celebrate different cultures around the world, giving this pair a feel-good message, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Shoreline Slip Chuck Taylor All Star

With the ease of a slip-on and versatility of a staple white sneaker, this pair is bound to be heavy in your rotation no matter the season. Bonus: The low-cut vamp will elongate your frame and help show off more of that summer tan while it still lasts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Camp Daisies Platform Chuck Taylor All Star

Platform heels may be impractical now, but platform sneakers offer a wearable way to keep the look alive this season. This sweet daisy print style is a supremely ladylike option. And since it’s part of the brand’s fall lineup, it’s an extra 25% off with code SALE25 at checkout.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Summer Glow Chuck 70

Bring on the bling in these ultra-cool iridescent high tops. Mixed metallic panels give these extra eye-catching flair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse Chuck Taylor Signature Chuck 70

Perfect for Chuck Taylor super fans, this low-top silhouettes is finished in mint green with elegant cursive branding throughout.