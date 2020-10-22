Converse Just Dropped a Holiday-Ready Collection to Make All Your Outfits Sparkle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With fewer opportunities to dress up now than in pre-Covid times, comfortable footwear options have become wardrobe essentials. If the idea of putting on a pair of heels makes you want to jump back into your slippers and sweats, we wouldn’t blame you. But thanks to Converse, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style during any socially-distanced holiday parties on your calendar this season.

The brand just launched new high-shine takes on some of its most recognizable silhouettes, including the Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor All-Star. Details include glitter-embellished and metallic foil uppers, as well as iconic branding done in shimmering finishes. Among the selection, you’ll find platform options that offer the height of heels without the pain of wearing them. Plus, every style features the brand’s signature Ortholite footbed so you can easily wear the pairs 24/7.

Eager to try the new looks for yourself? Shop them all below, starting at $60.

Glitter Shine Platform Chuck Taylor All Star

Perfect for elevating jeans or complementing a cocktail dress, this platform style features a sparkly pink upper and silver metal tongue label for an extra touch of shine.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Diamond Metal Chuck Taylor All Star Move

In addition to an angular platform, this statement high-top sneaker gets extra style points thanks to its updated peach-colored upper and metallic accents.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Glitter Shine Chuck Taylor All Star

This all-over glitter, neutral-colored style is actually quite versatile.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Diamond Metal Chuck 70

There’s more than meets the eye with this two-toned style, complete with silver and subtle gold leather panels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Glitter Shine Chuck 70

For a look that’s truly fire, try these Chuck 70s featuring glitter-embellished archival flame designs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Diamond Metal Chuck Taylor All Star

A cozy ribbed knit collar makes these metallic foil high-tops just as comfortable as they are stylish.