Converse’s Flash Sale Has Your Favorite Sneakers For As Low As $17

The Nike-owned brand is offering 40% off a selection of signature styles as part of its seasonal sale. You can find discounts on Chuck Taylor All Stars — both low and high — as well as savings on unique slip-on sneakers, Jack Purcell silhouettes and skate-inspired designs. The sale is going on at Converse.com with the discount code FLASH40.

Read on to find FN’s top footwear picks from Converse’s flash sale. Hurry, though, because these savings only last through July 23.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

Summer is settling in and your footwear should reflect just that. Luckily, Converse creates a unique selection of colorways of its signature sneakers each season and this year’s capsule is on sale. These classic high-top sneakers employ lightweight canvas uppers and are available in a variety of bright colorways.

Converse Easy-On Jack Purcell

Unlike more Converse pairs, this design breaks away from the pack with its easy-to-wear adjustable straps. Best for on-the-go adventures, its smooth white uppers come accented with subtle pops of neon yellow for an eye-catching detail. A signature style since 1935, these sneakers now include OrthoLite insoles for added cushioning and support.

Converse Platform Chuck Taylor All Star Slip

Converse offers these slip-on sneakers in the brightest shade of sunflower yellow for an effortless way to brighten your everyday style. The laceless design allows for fast wear and removal while a platform lift provides a subtle boost to your frame. The stretchy gored tongue, as well as the softened lining, stitching and seams, make for comfortable wear, too.

Converse CONS CTA Pro

These sneakers give a twist to a high-top silhouette. Their skate-ready details include rubber-backed suede uppers for durability and an elasticated tongue to keep the shoe in place. A CX foam insole provides cushioning from the inside out, set atop a CONS traction rubber sole for better grip on the board.

Converse Twill Jack Purcell

The Jack Purcell hits just between a high-top and a low-top sneaker. Originally designed and worn by badminton world champion Jack Purcell, the design incorporates added layers of cushioning for comfort; its uppers are eco-conscious, too, with a sustainable polyester-cotton blend construction and Jack’s signature “smile” branding at the toe cap.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low

For those who prefer a low-top silhouette, these original sneakers may just be the choice for you. Available in both neon shades in addition to more muted tones, this staple design gives the ankle more mobility but still includes the signature canvas uppers and supportive OrthoLite insole.

Converse Cons Checkpoint Pro

Reminiscent of trending silhouettes from the 1980s, the Cons Checkpoint Pro finds the perfect balance of tennis and skate-inspired detailing. The rubber-backed suede is meant to withstand constant action as traction rubber sole and an impact-absorbing CX foam footbed provide a sturdy base for rides and games.

Converse Washed Ashore Chuck Taylor All Star

Giving a Chuck Taylor an even more comfortable revamp, this washed fabric sneaker blends together two-tone cotton and canvas for a standout appeal. Its OrthoLite insole, padded collar and softened tongue all work together to keep your feet at ease from everyday wear to adventures at the skate park.

Converse Platform Chuck Taylor All Star

The brand elevates its timeless high-top sneakers with a stacked platform in this design. Coming in an unmissable shade of yellow, these All Stars echo the colorway with pops of glittering gold at the patch as well as on the eyelets and lace tip. An EVA insole provides cushioning for each step, too.

