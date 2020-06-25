15 Comfy Yet Polished Pants to Wear While Working From Home

When working from home or lounging around on the weekends, there’s a fine line between being comfortable and making excuses to stay in your pajamas all day. Wearing baggy flannel pants or silky shorts around your house from morning until night might sound like a good idea in theory. But not getting dressed like you normally would in the morning can throw off any sense of routine, make you feel less put together, and, ultimately, can negatively impact your productivity. To find balance while spending your time going between the bedroom and living area, try to find pants that both are acceptable to wear outside yet don’t make you feel constricted when sitting at a desk, or even on your bed, throughout the day.

Here, we compiled a range of comfy yet polished pants that will make you feel as though you’re getting ready to go out. Read on to shop these easy-to-style picks, from trendy joggers to sleek leggings.

Koral Activewear Zone Pants

An edgy yet laidback look, these serve as an elevated loungewear alternative to traditional leather pant styles. They have a cropped, straight-leg silhouette with an adjustable waistband along the hipline and front pockets.

Adam Selman Sport Tiger-Print Leggings

Calling all “Tiger King” fans. These high-rise leggings are adorned with the animal-inspired print and have a built-in panty so you can go comfortably go commando in these, too.

Bassike Classic Slim Trousers

This cozy yet professional pick promises to be a workwear staple, complete with a ribbed knit texture throughout, a hidden drawstring around the waistline and ribbed ankle cuffs.

Splendid Studio Activewear Jogger

Complete with a soft, ribbed texture throughout, these offer a thick, adjustable drawstring waistband, open front pockets and ribbed cuffs for function and comfort. They pair well with any tee or sweatshirt.

Alala Captin Ankle Leggings

We love these sleek, stretchy leggings because they can easily transition from Zoom calls to workouts. They features a high-rise silhouette, hidden zipper pocket and mesh panels around the back of the knees to elongate your legs.

The Range Lucid Satin Cargo Joggers

These satin pants are so chic, you’re going to want to show off your entire outfit to the team while wearing them. The slouchy style makes these comfortable to lounge in while the sheen elevates your relaxed ensemble. They include a buttoned waistband closure, pleated detailing along the front, side and back pockets and cuffed, tapered ankles.

Lace-Up Leggings: Years of Ours Ribbed Football Leggings

These of-the-moment leggings are made from a ribbed knit material with a high-rise, lace-up detailing along the waistline and a fitted silhouette throughout. Pair them with a cropped button-down or tee to show off the fun details.

Carbon38 Kick Flare Stretch Pants

In the market for a unique-looking trouser? These structured, split leg pants should fit the bill. They’re also perfect for showing off your favorite pair of kicks or even ankle strap heels while running quick errands.

Cinq À Sept Tous Les Jours Giles Joggers

Available in four colors, these cargo-style joggers are done in a soft, luminous finish with a high-rise ribbed waist and ribbed ankles.

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Pull-On Sweater Pants

For a true mix between a jogger and sweatpant, these are a great pick. A cashmere-cotton blend makes them blanket-soft, while a stretchy waistband and relaxed fit ensures you’ll want to wear these round the clock. The side stripe detailing down the sides adds a lengthening effect for legs.

Spanx Quilted Faux Leather Leggings

Consider adding some edge to your look with a pair of leather leggings like these. they feature a mid-to high-rise waist with quilted detailing on the knee area for an eye-catching aesthetic.

L’Agence Eleanor Full-Length Pants

Featuring a flattering waistband and easy hook and eye closure, this classic look is easily wearable for your eight-hour day.

Loose Luxury: Terez Paper Bag Pants

The flowy legline of this pair is offset by an elastic leather waistband and belt you can tie in a bold bow for extra flair.

Belted and Breezy: Solid & Striped High-Waisted Pants

Perfect for warmer weather, these belted seersucker pants feature a wide leg, high-waisted design with cool contrast details.

Cozy Military: Zella Getaway Cargo Pants

Another great these cargo-style bottom, these offer a thick, stretchy drawstring waistband, side pockets, and elasticized cropped cuffs. Consider them a casual Friday go-to, or reach for them nearly any day of the week.

