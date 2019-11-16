7 Insoles That Will Help Take the Pain Out of Wearing High Heels

Still dreaming about those sky-high stilettos you passed by at the mall? Don’t be afraid to take them home. These days, there are lots of innovative ways to alleviate the pain and discomfort from wearing high heels that are both discreet and affordable.

Consider a pair of slim insoles made of gel or foam that gently absorbs ball-of-foot pressure and shock when standing. They can even be worn in a sandal since they can barely be detected.

Pain relief can also be achieved with simple cushions that can be placed in the front of the shoe for shock absorption. Or, a back-of-heel cushion can help prevent heels from slipping forward and out of the shoe.

Here, FN has curated a range of cushions and insoles to address your individual needs.

Siquk 110-Piece Flannel Heel Pad Stickers

Customize any pair of high heels with this multi-pack assortment of soft inserts that include heel cushion pads, ball-of-foot cushions,

Aschic 6-Pair Self-Adhesive Cushion Pad Grips

Help relieve pressure and pain from wearing high heels with this assortment of self adhesive heel pads that not only prevent chafing at the back of the foot, but prevent slippage, as well as protecting areas with blisters and calluses.

2-Pair 4D Sport Sponge High Heel Insoles

Eliminate the shock of wearing high heels with this soft sponge insole that can be easily trimmed to fit any shoe. It also offers built-in deodorization to eliminate odors due to perspiration.

Fashion Feet High-Heel Insoles

This ultra-slim design that comes in a convenient three pack is undetectable when worn with peep-toe styles and sandals, for a discreet way to get comfortable in a pair of stilettos.

Bringsine Velvety Insole

Soft gel surrounds the painful areas at the heel and ball-of-foot by transferring pressure from the foot to the cushion.

Bringsine velvety insole. CREDIT: Amazon

Chambellan High Heel Cushion Inserts

These support pads slip into the heel of the shoe mold to the shape of the foot and help eliminate shock and vibration from walking.

Chambellan high heel cushion inserts CREDIT: Amazon

Foot Petals Technogel Heavenly Heel

A back-of-heel cushion helps prevent heels from slipping out of the shoe, while helping with shoe sizing issues.

Foot Petals Technogel Heavenly Heel CREDIT: Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Stylish Step High Heel Relief Insoles

These ultra-soft gel arch insoles help shift pressure off the ball of the foot with a slim design that won’t make shoes feel tight. Designed for heels over 2 inches.

Pedag Lady Gel-Velvety Insole

A German-made ultra-thin gel insole features a velour top liner with light support and cushioning. You can also trim for a customized fit.

Pedag Lady Gel-Velvety Insole CREDIT: Amazon

Heelho Ball-of-Foot Cushion

A high heel insert with patented metatarsal indentations that off load high heel body weight, while preventing odors for enhanced foot comfort and health.

Heelho Ball-of-Foot cushion CREDIT: Amazon

Footminders Catwalk Orthotic Arch Support Insoles

These insoles help redistribute weight along the foot, while extra cushioning under the ball of the foot for metatarsal support.

Footminders Catwalk orthotic arch support insoles. CREDIT: Amazon

