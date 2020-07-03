Wearing a face mask in public is now a necessary practice for everyone. The best way to get accustomed to this new normal is to have comfortable face masks. While some people are still going for the disposable one-time use masks, a more durable and eco-friendly option is a machine washable mask that you can keep in your closet for multiple uses. Since it’s not a “try it on” friendly purchase, it can be hard to know which masks are comfortable, breathable and will keep everyone safe and healthy. In lieu of this predicament, FN has rounded up all of the most comfortable face masks according to customer reviews.

Most Comfortable Face Masks: The Vida Protective Mask

This $10 comfortable face mask comes in seven different colors and is made of two layers of 100% cotton. The adjustable ear straps make it easy to adapt to different sizes and fits adults and children ages 5 and up. The mask also includes a hidden integrated metal nose-piece to ensure a snug fit. Past users have commented on the comfortable fit and design and have mentioned that it is a good mask to wear in the summer months due to its breathable material. The company has donated 5,000 masks and filters to essential workers, first responders, veterans, single mothers struggling to make ends meet, and organizations serving victims of domestic violence and abuse.

Vida Protective Mask CREDIT: Courtesy of Vida

Comfortable Face Masks: Everyday Non Medical Masks 5 Pack

Athleta’s comfortable face masks are soft and breathable and come with an assortment of five colors in each pack. They are made from polyester and spandex and have a cotton liner. They feature three layers of fabric including a lightweight outer layer and two inner layers of soft breathable cotton. The top of the mask has an encased wire that lines the bridge of the nose for a better fit. Past users have noted that the adjustable ear loops make for a more comfortable fit as well as their lightweight material.

Athleta Masks CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Comfortable Face Masks: Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit

These comfortable face masks come with a three-pack of filters that filter greater than 95% of virus, bacteria and particles. The mask is made out of polyester fabric, which, according to the website, is faster to dry and wick moisture than cotton. It also comes with adjustable ear loops and nose wire for a comfortable and tight seal. Past customers have noted that the mask does not fall off your face as some others do and does not cause fogging of glasses and sunglasses.

Outdoor Research Face Mask CREDIT: Outdoor Research

Comfortable Face Masks: REI Buff CoolNet UV

If you are looking for a comfortable face mask that is good to exercise in, this one could be the one for you. This REI face mask is made from 4-way stretch fabric and has a HeiQ cooling technology finish that adapts to body heat to keep you cool and fight off fabric odors. The polyester is made from recycled water bottles. It can also be worn as a headband and comes in 12 different colors and patterns.

REI face mask CREDIT: courtesy of REI

Comfortable Face Masks: Tom Bihn V1 Reusable Cloth Face Mask

This mask features non-elastic yet stretchy and conforming ear loops as well as a bendable nose bridge. The bendable nose bridge is removable and replaceable, so if it gets damaged in the wash, the mask is still intact. It is made out of two layers of 65% polyester and 35% cotton blend fabric and is meant to be machine washed. Past consumers have noted that the polyester fabric is light and cool, making it great for all-day use and do not slip off your nose. Others have noted that the ear loops are comfortable and if they feel too small, stretching them out before wearing the mask will do the trick of adjusting them.

Tom Bihn V1 Reusable Face Mask CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Bihn

Comfortable Face Masks: Case-Mate Washable and Reusable Face Mask

This comfortable face mask includes three general-use masks in black, blue and gray. The pack comes with an optional replaceable filter insert. It fits under the chin for a comfortable non-binding feel. Past users have noted that this mask is convenient to take on and off as it features a band across that can hang around your neck when you do not want your face covered. Others have notices that it is comfortable and does not pinch your nose as some other masks do.

Case Mate Mask CREDIT: Amazon

Comfortable Face Masks: ZMN Cool Stuffs Cotton Unisex Face Mask

This Amazon best selling face mask is comfortable, breathable and made from soft cotton. The elasticity of the buckle can be adjusted and the length can be changed. Users have noted that the material does not suction the face in an uncomfortable way. Others praised the fast delivery.