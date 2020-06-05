Cole Haan Offers Discounts Up to 70% Off on Men’s and Women’s Styles

Cole Haan Sale: Men’s Claude Venetian Loafer

Keep it easy and breezy this summer with a classic driving moc with a wrapped heel for protection when hitting the pedal. It’s the perfect barefoot footnote, lined with soft fabric and then set in a lightweight rubber outsole for traction.

Price: $40 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Men’s Grand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker

The athleisure movement continues to gain momentum, and this court sneaker plays into the lifestyle with its dress-up or dress-down styling.

Price: $60 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Women’s Grand Ambition Flat Sandal

Gold is the season’s new neutral, adding a hint of shine to a criss-cross sandal done in a soft tumbled leather, then made super easy to wear with a cushioned footbed and flexible outsole.

Price: $70 (was $140).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Women’s Sadie Open Toe Wedge

There are lots of summer events to attend and this day-into-evening ope-toe wedge meets all the style requirements, detailed in shiny black patent leather. For all-day comfort, it incorporates a padded footbed and rubber outsole.

Price: $50 (was $180).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Women’s Cloudfeel Espadrille

Take a vicarious walk through Spain in a pair of espadrilles. This time around, however, the style has been updated with a subtle platform wedge, comfortable knit upper, and rubber outsole.

Price: $70 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Men’s Goldwyn 2.0 Slide Sandal

Sandal dressing is more than a pair of flip-flops these days. Take things up a notch with a leather dress slide featuring Grand.ØS comfort technology designed to reduce weight and mimic the foot’s natural movements.

Price: $50 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Men’s ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford

Today’s more relaxed office dress code calls for a reinvention of the classics. This wingtip is reimagined with a knit upper, contoured cushioned insole, and lightweight outsole.

Price: $70 (was $140).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Men’s Nantucket Loafer

Be penny-wise this summer with a classic penny moc that takes on seafaring touches with a white vulcanized rubber outsole for ship-to-shore wear.

Price: $50 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Women’s ZerøGrand Global Slide Sandal

Walk on the wild side this summer in the season’s must-have slide, given a daring urban vibe with a leopard print upper. Take it to the next level with a contoured footbed and lightweight wedge.

Price: $60 (was $130).

Cole Haan sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Women’s ZerøGrand All-Day Runner

Stay lightfooted this season with a knit upper sneaker with an S-shaped lacing system to keep feet in place. An Ortholite memory foam footbed maximizes the comfort level.

Price: $60 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Cole Haan Sale: Women’s Hollie Wedge Sandal

All eyes will be on the ankle this season with a strappy wedge sandal on a stacked wedge. For all-day wear, there’s a cushioned Grandføam footbed.

Price: $70 (was $140).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

