Cole Haan Offers Discounts Up to 70% Off on Men’s and Women’s Styles

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Cole Haan sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Summer has finally kicked off and time to step into a pair of seasonal must-haves from men’s mocs and slides to women’s espadrilles and slides — all at slashed prices from Cole Haan’s shoe sale.

These wardrobe builders can be snagged at 30% to 70% discounts, making it easy to buy in multiples or give as gifts.

The deals are further enhanced when select styles feature Cole Haan’s signature comfort and performance technologies that include ZerøGrand, which features layers of proprietary cushioning and outsole engineering that mimics the foot’s natural motion, while others are designed with contoured, cushioned insoles and lightweight rubber bottoms.

To take advantage of these deals, FN rounded up a selection of our top picks from Cole Haan’s shoe sale.

Cole Haan Sale: Men’s Grand Tour Oxford

This preppy-inspired saddle style leaves the past behind in favor of modern comfort features including rubber pods in the heel and forefoot for traction and proprietary Grandføam for flexibility.

  • Price: $60 (was $150).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Men’s Claude Venetian Loafer

Keep it easy and breezy this summer with a classic driving moc with a wrapped heel for protection when hitting the pedal. It’s the perfect barefoot footnote, lined with soft fabric and then set in a lightweight rubber outsole for traction.

  • Price: $40 (was $150).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Men’s Grand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker

The athleisure movement continues to gain momentum, and this court sneaker plays into the lifestyle with its dress-up or dress-down styling.

  • Price: $60 (was $150).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Women’s Grand Ambition Flat Sandal

Gold is the season’s new neutral, adding a hint of shine to a criss-cross sandal done in a soft tumbled leather, then made super easy to wear with a cushioned footbed and flexible outsole.

  • Price: $70 (was $140).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Women’s Sadie Open Toe Wedge

There are lots of summer events to attend and this day-into-evening ope-toe wedge meets all the style requirements, detailed in shiny black patent leather. For all-day comfort, it incorporates a padded footbed and rubber outsole.

  • Price: $50 (was $180).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Women’s Cloudfeel Espadrille

Take a vicarious walk through Spain in a pair of espadrilles. This time around, however, the style has been updated with a subtle platform wedge, comfortable knit upper, and rubber outsole.

  • Price: $70 (was $100).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Men’s Goldwyn 2.0 Slide Sandal

Sandal dressing is more than a pair of flip-flops these days. Take things up a notch with a leather dress slide featuring Grand.ØS comfort technology designed to reduce weight and mimic the foot’s natural movements.

  • Price: $50 (was $150).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Men’s ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford

Today’s more relaxed office dress code calls for a reinvention of the classics. This wingtip is reimagined with a knit upper, contoured cushioned insole, and lightweight outsole.

  • Price: $70 (was $140).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Men’s Nantucket Loafer

Be penny-wise this summer with a classic penny moc that takes on seafaring touches with a white vulcanized rubber outsole for ship-to-shore wear.

  • Price: $50 (was $100).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Women’s ZerøGrand Global Slide Sandal

Walk on the wild side this summer in the season’s must-have slide, given a daring urban vibe with a leopard print upper. Take it to the next level with a contoured footbed and lightweight wedge.

  • Price: $60 (was $130).
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Women’s ZerøGrand All-Day Runner

Stay lightfooted this season with a knit upper sneaker with an S-shaped lacing system to keep feet in place. An Ortholite memory foam footbed maximizes the comfort level.

Price: $60 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Cole Haan Sale: Women’s Hollie Wedge Sandal

All eyes will be on the ankle this season with a strappy wedge sandal on a stacked wedge. For all-day wear, there’s a cushioned Grandføam footbed.

Price: $70 (was $140).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
