Coach’s Shoe Sale Includes 50% Off Sandals, Sneakers and More

Coach is the latest luxury brand to hold a summer sale, with up to 50% off on shoes, bags and ready-to-wear.

Among the biggest deals of the sale is on Coach’s shoes. Shoppers can find seasonal slides, such as espadrilles and sandals now marked down for less. The luxury brand is offering a few sneakers from its CitySole collection, as well, which debuted earlier this year.

Even though fall is a ways away, Coach is also giving shoppers the chance to score on styles beyond summer. The brand is offering up a range of marked down styles for fall, including select knee-highs, booties and lugged sole shoes.

Below, take a look at the best shoes being offered in Coach’s summer shoe sale on Coach.com.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Nita Sandal

Pepper in some texture this summer with the Nita Sandal from Coach. These raffia-adorned platforms are true statement-makers. Crafted with a man-made leather lining and cork footbed, these chunky sandals are one of the best deals in Coach’s summer sale.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Cleo Espadrille

What would summer be without espadrilles? Adorned with Coach’s signature jacquard print, the Cleo Espadrille from Coach is one summer must. The shoe is offered in a range of colorways, including pink, purple and blue, making it all the more fun to imagine the outfits shoppers can pair with the two-colored jute shoe. For more classic types, the shoe is also offered in red, black and tan.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: CitySole Runner

The CitySole Runner is what Coach calls its “athletically elevated sneaker.” One of Coach’s signature sneakers in its CitySole collection that debuted earlier this year, these chunky trainers are now a little more wallet-friendly, giving you the perfect in investing in the luxury sneaker trend.

Another CitySole Runner offered in Coach’s seasonal summer sale includes the runner in a Sand/Beechwood colorway. Adorned with Coach’s signature logo on the upper, this is another chunky sneaker worth taking a look at in the sale.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Kloe Slide

Take the fuzzy slipper into summer with the Kloe Slide from Coach. Complete with a shearling upper, this luxe poolside staple is now marked down from its original price of $250 to $125. The raspberry red colorway allows you to go season to season wearing these high-end slides.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Casey Espadrille

Looking for a staple shoe? The Casey Espadrille is Coach’s warm-weather staple thanks to its denim upper with the brand’s classic logo and jute trimmed-rubber sole. This shoe can be paired with practically anything, making it a potential classic staple for the season.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Citysole Court Sneaker

Coach is offering a few sneakers from its CitySole collection during its summertime sale. The CitySole Court Sneaker is offered in two trendy pastel colorways in suede: Bluebell, a baby blue and Aurora, a petal pink. These trendy colorways make the CitySole Court Sneaker another great score in the Coach sale. Plus, the brand’s sneakers also include a special CitySole technology which Coach proudly debuted earlier this year, making it a sneaker worth checking out.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Devon Espadrille Sandal

A slip-on like the Devon Espadrille is a timeless summer staple. A mix between a classic espadrille with a jute-lined rubber sole and a slip-on upper complete with Coach’s signature hardware on the vamp, these are the ultimate luxury designer sandals.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: C143 Runner

These retro-inspired sneakers are fit for the ultimate Coach lover. Adorned with logos throughout the upper and metallic detailing, these luxury sneakers are now marked down at $97.50 from the original price of $195.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Braydon Sandal

Another fun summer shoe in Coach’s sale is the Braydon Sandal. The woven raffia detailing and cork sole elevate this slip-on. Metal studs and Coach’s signature embellishments are also featured on the sandal, giving it even more of an upscale touch to this casual summer shoe.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Urban Hiker

The heat may be turning up, but Coach is offering boots and other fall must-haves in its sale, as well. FN has predicted that luxury brands will tap into more utilitarian shoes in seasons ahead and Coach’s Urban Hiker is one shoe that proves it. Get in early on the trend with this chunky boot.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Lorren Bootie

Coach’s take on the combat boot is stylishly chic. The lug-sole sole is yet another hiker boot that’s now being offered at a discount. The bootie is crafted in water-resistant suede and edged with a polished curbed chain. With combat boots sure to make a comeback in the fall, these luxe boots are a great staple you can now get for less.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Payson Slingback Bootie

Coach’s Payson Slingback Bootie is a Western-inspired boot that’s both practical and versatile. Whether worn casual or in a formal setting, these leather booties are the ultimate shoe for getting around town and looking good while doing it.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Bowery Bootie

These classic black boots with bead chain trim are also included in Coach’s seasonal sale. Hard metal details like bead chains were a favorite for fall ’19 and will surely be popular once autumn strikes again. This staple shoe is crafted from leather and features ribbed ankle gores for a convenient slide.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Drea Bootie

Another bootie from Coach that gleams with bead chain detailing is the Drea Bootie from Coach. The boot is yet again a fall staple thanks to its classic black leather upper and 3-inch heel. It’s now being offered online for $157.50, from the original price of $225.

Coach Summer Shoe Sale: Evelyn Boot in Snakeskin

These statement boots are another score in Coach’s sale. Constructed with a snakeskin upper, these shoes are now being retailed at $197.50 from its original price tag of $395. These luxury boots are a timeless fall staple complete with a chunky, polished buckle accent.

