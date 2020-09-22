Coach Outlet’s 48-Hour Sale Includes Styles Starting at Just $44

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coach Outlet is adding an extra bonus discount to already marked down shoes, bags and more with its latest flash sale.

The luxury leather goods brand is tacking on another day to give customers an additional 15% off on clearance items as part of its 48-hour ongoing sale. From now until tomorrow, you can use the code FRIEND15 at checkout to apply the discount. The sale covers shoes, bags and accessories all featuring Coach’s genuine leather and signature logo detailing throughout.

Below, take a look at what’s included during the brand’s latest flash sale on coachoutlet.com.

Coach Stassi Flat

Originally $198, this classic mule from Coach is now $67 during the brand’s outlet sale. The jacquard logo detailing on the upper and leather band with tassels give it an elevated look, while the slip on style makes it casual and comfortable enough to wear out and about.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach Outlet

Coach Deni Bootie

This polished leather boot features Coach’s signature logo detailing and gunmetal hardware. The casual style is yet another closet staple that you can stock up on for less and wear well into the fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach Mini City Zip Tote

Bestselling bags such as the Coach Mini City Zip Tote are available for a fraction of the cost during the Coach Outlet flash sale. This style in particular is available in three neutral colorways and features a zippered closure to securely hold all your items.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach CitySole Runner

Part of Coach’s CitySole sneaker collection that debuted earlier this year, these chunky trainers are $67 down from $250 — offering the perfect luxury sneaker investment.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach CitySole Court Sneaker

Another style from Coach’s CitySole collection is the CitySole Court Sneaker. Aside from being stylish, the light blue sneaker is supremely comfortable, complete with shock-absorbing pods and a grippy, grooved outsole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach Outlet

Coach Clip Low Top Sneaker

Another notable sneaker that’s been majorly marked down is the Clip low top. The trendy leopard print shoe can function as an elevated sneaker that will instantly update your wardrobe. It’s now available for $97 with the special promo code.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach Signature Buckle Belt

Update your favorite fall jeans with this Signature Buckle Belt from Coach. The leather belt features Coach’s logo throughout and in the middle is a giant golden “C.” The refined calf leather belt is now 75% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach C101 With Rexy By Yeti Out

Coach’s signature C101 sneaker gets an artistic update. The black leather sneaker features Coach’s signature mascot Rexy as interpreted by music collective Yeti Out. The cool and classic sneaker is a great way to add a little edge to your fall wardrobe, especially since it’s marked down for way less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach Large Phone Wallet

Stow your phone, cards and cash with ease thanks in Coach’s large phone wallet. Originally $228, this wallet is now 75% off and selling out quickly. It features six credit card slots, an ID slot, zip-around closure and comes in two colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach Flip Flop With Rexy By Guang Yu

Fans of Coach’s Rexy character can also snag these elevated flip flops during the Coach Outlet flash sale. The elevated sandals are now 75% off online. Guang Yu’s fun flip-flop for Coach adds just the right amount of relaxed edge to elevate this casual shoe option with ease.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach Outlet

Remi Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas

Another bestselling bag, the Remi can function as either a shoulder or cross-body bag thanks to its adjustable leather strap. The $350 bag is now 56% off on Coachoutlet.com.