Clear Face Masks That Are Fashionable and ASL Friendly

The demand for clear face masks is becoming more and more essential as states and cities continue with their plans of reopening.

While cloth masks have become a staple in everyday life, the traditional mask blocks and prevents our ability to see facial expressions and visual cues. This can be frustrating for people who rely heavily on visual communication such as deaf or hard of hearing individuals. Thankfully, there is a range of masks being offered for both children and adults.

From the practical to the fashionable, take a look at some of the best clear face masks and shields being offered online that are ASL friendly and fashionable.

Clear Face Masks: CraftyMerMade

These handmade masks from this California-based sewer are hand-washable and made from 100% cotton fabric. CraftyMerMade’s masks are a great option for those looking for a mask with a style of its own. Available in three sizes: kids, medium and large, this clear mask is great for both children and adults.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy.

Clear Face Masks: DOMDRICHStudio

Ukrainian maker DOMDRICHStudio offers clear face masks that are fashion-forward. The brand, which usually makes sleek raincoats out of clear vinyl plastic, has added masks to its Etsy marketplace. The clear mask comes in a variety of colorways including trending pastels and primary colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy.

Clear Face Masks: DomoBrands

This clear PVC face shield from DomoBrands is perfect for outdoor activities. The easy to wash mask allows you to wear it with or without your favorite hat.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.

Clear Face Masks: MASMOUDI

MASMOUDI offers some adorable face masks for kids including this raccoon style below. The easy to clean mask has adjustable straps, letting the mask sit comfortably on your little one. Other animals on MASMOUDI’s clear masks include a squirrel, fox and giraffe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Clear Face Masks: Amkey Face Shield, 10 PC.

If you’re looking for a more durable face shield, this mask on Amazon comes in a pack of 10. The clear face mask is lightweight and comfortable to wear. Plus, the wrap-around design provides protection to the whole face.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.

Clear Face Masks: Soap and Seed

Soap and Seed offers a face mask geared towards the fashionable. Crafted with a latex-free headband, shoppers can select a range of colorways from the Ohio-based market place on Etsy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy.

Clear Face Masks: CoMiracle

This anti-fog mask is great for various situations, including people in the foodservice industry, teachers and delivery workers. Reusable and transparent, this shield is one of the less apparent face masks on the market. This Texas-made mask also ships quickly too, allowing you to start wearing this clear face mask, right away.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy.

Clear Face Masks: StichtesbyLivCraftCo

This clear mask on Etsy comes in children’s and adult small, medium and large. Available in a variety of colorways, the clear mask from StichtesbyLivCraftCo is handmade and hand washable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy.

Clear Face Masks: ArtToFrames

This anti-fog face shield offers full protection. The eyeglass straps gives you a uniquely secure fit. The Brooklyn made mask may be durable, but note that it requires assembly.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.

Craft Face Masks: USAMADE

These face shields from USAMADE come in a pack of two. Made in the USA, these masks will arrive at your door quickly and are easy to clean.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.