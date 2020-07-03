Feel Like Cinderella In Your Very Own Stylish Glass Slippers

Dressing up in Cinderella’s shoes doesn’t have to just be for kids. That little glass slipper (or PVC sandal) is actually a celebrity favorite and closet must-have this summer. Style influencers like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been snapped sporting the naked sandal trend and you can do it too. Whether it’s the ballroom, the runway or just a night out for dinner, you don’t need a fairy godmother to get your hands on a pair of these chic Cinderella-style shoes. Below, FN has rounded up the best embellished PVC sandals that will make you feel like a modern day princess.

Cinderella Shoes: Finland crystal-embellished PVC pumps

These shoes are made by Magda Butrym, a Polish designer who is known for her cool factor and these Cinderella shoes fit in perfectly with her brand identity. Butrym tries to makes clothes that make women feel sophisticated and elegant every day, but also understands the importance of having fun when getting dressed. These embellished PVC pumps come with swishy crystal drops that easily slip on and off and have soft leather insoles. These shoes are can be found for 50% off on Net-A-Porter.

Magda Butrym Finland crystal-embellished PVC pumps CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

Cinderella Shoes: Aldo x Disney Glasslipper Pump

Although they have sold out on the Aldo website, this Aldo x Disney collab is readying for a restock. The Cinderella shoe-inspired collection was released in May in celebration of Cinderella’s 70th anniversary. This look pays homage to the character’s original ballroom looks in the film with a bejeweled pointed toe and leather inner.

Aldo x Disney Glasslipper Pump CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Cinderella Shoes: Amina Muaddi Julia Sandal

FN 2019 Designer of the year Amina Muaddi is known for her interesting silhouettes and martini glass shaped heels. Muaddi launched her namesake shoe label in 2018 and quickly garnered a massive celebrity following. These super-cool transparent leather blend sandals feature silver-tone detailing along with an open toe and adjustable side buckle fastening.

Amina Muaddi Julia Sandal CREDIT: Tessabit

Cinderella Shoes: Christian Louboutin Spikaqueen Iridescent Pumps

These silver strapped Louboutin shoes will give you the ultimate Cinderella look. The Italian made red-bottomed pumps come in nude leather and PVC along with an adjustable ankle strap. The pointed toe has crystal stud detail.

Cinderella Shoes: ASOS Design Prince Pointed Embellished Pumps

If you are in the market for a pair of shoes that won’t break the bank, try these ASOS Prince pointed embellished pumps. These shoes are lined with gems and feature a pointed toe and 4 inch heel to give you that extra bit of height.

ASOS Prince pointed embellished pumps in clear and silver CREDIT: ASOS

Cinderella Shoes: Steve Madden VALA-S + BSEDUCE Clear

If you’re looking for an edgier look, you can try these super-cool studded Steve Madden pumps. The shoes come with a comfortable padded leather inner along with a shiny silver outer-sole and pointed stiletto heel. You can even get these Cinderella shoes with a matching cross-body bag.

Steve Madden VALA-S + BSEDUCE Clear CREDIT: Steve Madden

Cinderella Shoes: Gianvito Rossi Open-Toe Strass Sandals

If you want a formal look, try these Gianvito Rossi sandals this summer. These shoes feature an elongated pointed open toe along with a comfortable leather lining. The outer has an embellished crystal trim and a cutout heel counter. These will definitely give you that extra height with the 4.3 inch stiletto heel.