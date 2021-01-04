×
Dozens of Styles Are Up to 60% Off At Chinese Laundry’s Clearance Sale

By Claudia Miller
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

If you’re looking to revamp your shoe collection to kick off the new year, Chinese Laundry has a little something for you.

The store is currently offering up to 60% off on boots, sandals heels, sneakers and more as part of its massive clearance sale. Some items include over-the-knee boots marked to $70 (originally $140) and mules for $80 (originally $100). You can also score major discounts on slides and slip-ons.

Since its launch in 1981, Chinese Laundry has become a go-to brand for many women due to its affordable price tag and trendy styles. It’s also also loved by celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Blake Lively, and has produced collaborations with stars like Kristin Cavallari and Jamie Chung.

Here, FN has rounded up our top picks from Chinese Laundry’s clearance sale.

Briella Over the Knee Boot

Make a statement in these over-the-knee-boots, constructed with faux suede and adorned with a floral embroidery that cascades down the sides. The shoes also feature a side-zip closure and a comfortable block heel.

Chinese Laundry Briella Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Briella Over the Knee Boot $140 $70
Buy it

Koraline Bootie

Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Koraline Bootie $130 $60
Buy it

Ramada Peep Toe Bootie

This peep toe bootie is ideal for transitional dressing in the spring and can also be worn in the summer. Shoppers have praised the shoe for its comfort and versatility.

Chinese Laundry Ramada Peep Toe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Ramada Peep Toe Bootie $170 $100
Buy it

Katarina Croco Block Heel Bootie

A faux crocodile print bootie looks just as luxe as the real deal, but is more affordable and animal-friendly. The Katarina style in the finish offers a rounded toe and zip-up closure.

Chinese Laundry Katarina Croco
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Katarina Block Heel Bootie $120 $50
Buy it

Vandal Smooth Boot

Combat boots were a huge trend in 2020 and is set to remain a must-have this year. The Vandal Smooth boot offers a lace-up closure and chunky sole.

Chinese Laundry Vandal Smooth
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Vandal Boot $80 $60
Buy it

Beaute Congo Croc Mule

Whether you’re on the hunt for new work or going out shoes, these mules are for you. The low heel and backless construction make them ideal for both dressy and casual occasions.

Chinese Laundry Beaute Congo Croc
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Beaute Congo Croc Mule $100 $80
Buy it

Teagan Platform Slide Sandal

Get a head start on your spring wardrobe with these platform slide sandals. Pair them with wide-leg denim, boho dresses or jumpsuits for an effortless and easy-going feel.

Chinese Laundry Teagan Platform Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Teagan Platform Slide Sandal $70 $49
Buy it

Aloha Embellished Platform Sandal

All eyes will be on you in these sandals that are made of smooth satin and feature a decorated heel. The block heel and platform give you extra support in the towering style.

Chinese Laundry Aloha Platform Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Aloha Embellished Platform Sandal $100 $50
Buy it

Helix Knit Sneaker

Great for completing sweat sets and all your athleisure outfits, these live-in socks sock feature a rigid sole and stretchy knit construction.

Chinese Laundry Knit Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Helix Knit Sneaker $60 $42
Buy it

Jaxon Sneaker

The Jaxon slip-on sneaker will add an elegant touch to your casual wardrobe, as it’s crafted from smooth satin and features a frayed trim throughout.

Chinese Laundry Jaxon Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Jaxon Sneaker $60 $42
Buy it

Paseo Slide Sandal

Fringe is always a good idea. Add these fun slides, complete with ample arch support, to your at-home or on-the-go shoe rotation.

Chinese Laundry Slide Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Paseo Slide Sandal $50 $35
Buy it
