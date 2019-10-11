Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Most Dramatic Celebrity Style Transformations

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Miley Cyrus
Ariana Grande: 2018
Kristen Stewart: 2009
Kristen Stewart: 2019
Victoria Beckham: 1997
Change is a thing you can count on — just ask Miley Cyrus.

The pop star sang the lyric in “Younger Now,” and she also has dramatically shifted her wardrobe choices over the years. Having risen to fame as a tween through “Hannah Montana,” Cyrus began her career with a wardrobe dominated by jewel tone dresses, bootcut jeans and platform heels — staples of a ’00s teen wardrobe.

Miley Cyrus, red carpet, white dress, Nickelodeon's 2009 Kids' Choice Awards at the UCLA Pauley Pavillion, Los Angeles, America - 28 Mar 2009High School Musical 3: Senior Year" has received top marks at the Kids' Choice Awards. The Disney musical was selected as the favourite movie by audience votes at Nickelodeon's 22nd annual event. "High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens was also selected as the favourite movie actress. However, it was the slime not the awards that was the most popular part of the evening. The show was kicked off by host Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson zip-lining into a "slime temple" and spraying goo over the audience. Over 90 million viewer votes were cast on Nickelodeon's website for this year's awards.
Miley Cyrus wears a white ruffled dress at the 2009 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

After leaving her Disney Channel days behind her, Cyrus cut off her long locks, swapping flowing brown hair for a blond pixie cut. Her outfits took on a new, more grown-up aesthetic, too — filled with nipple pasties and sheer dresses that certainly wouldn’t have passed muster with the Mouse House.

miley Cyrus, teddy bear jumpsuit, sneakers, performance, 2013 mtv video music awards, VMAs
Miley Cyrus performs at the 2013 VMAs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fellow teen star Ariana Grande also completely shifted her look — hair included. For appearances on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat,” Grande had dyed red hair. Her candy-colored red carpet persona was aided by sky-high pumps and youthful minidresses.

Ariana grande, louboutin, t strap sandals, christian louboutin shoes, minidress, legs, Us Actress Ariana Grande Poses For Photographers During the Shrek Forever After Movie Premiere During the Opening of the Tribeca Film Festival at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York Usa on 21 April 2010 the Festival Runs From 21 April to 02 May 2010 United States New YorkUsa Tribeca Film Festival - Apr 2010
Ariana Grande in Christian Louboutin T-strap shoes at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2010.
CREDIT: Jason Szenes/Shutterstock

Shift to present-day and Grande has a completely different signature look. She’s known for her never-ending ponytail and “lampshading” (aka wearing an oversize top/dress with thigh-high boots).

Ariana Grande, Billboard's 13th Annual Women in Music Event, New York, USA - 06 Dec 2018Wearing Christian Siriano
Ariana Grande in Christian Siriano and Le Silla boots at Billboard’s 2018 Women in Music event.
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

While of a slightly older age bracket than Grande and Cyrus, Kim Kardashian has undergone a dramatic transformation in the same time frame, thanks to styling help from husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian West, zig zag minidress, louboutin shoes, nude sandals, celebrity style, legs, T-Mobile Sidekick Launch, Hollywood, America - 13 Apr 2007
Kim Kardashian in Christian Louboutin shoes on the red carpet in 2007.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When Kardashian began dating West, the rapper turned Yeezy designer made her throw out much of her shoe wardrobe. The KKW Beauty mogul adopted a more simple aesthetic — and started wearing lots of West’s designs.

Kim Kardashian, red carpet, black gown, strappy black sandals, celebrity style, red carpet, arrives at night one of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los AngelesTelevision Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Night One, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Sam Smith has completely evolved sartorially, too. The “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer has become more comfortable in their own skin, which means a shift from tuxedos and brogues to more androgynous ensembles.

Sam Smith Brit Awards
Sam Smith pairs a royal blue Casely-Hayford suit with classic patent dress shoes at the 2015 Brit Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Starting in September 2019, high heels are now in Smith’s red carpet shoe arsenal.

Sam Smith, attitude awards, London, roundhouse, celebrity style, lingerie, lace outfit, MENAGERIÉ INTIMATES
Sam Smith at the Attitude Awards in London on Oct. 9.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who’ve undergone dramatic style transformations.

