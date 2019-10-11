The Most Dramatic Celebrity Style Transformations

Change is a thing you can count on — just ask Miley Cyrus.

The pop star sang the lyric in “Younger Now,” and she also has dramatically shifted her wardrobe choices over the years. Having risen to fame as a tween through “Hannah Montana,” Cyrus began her career with a wardrobe dominated by jewel tone dresses, bootcut jeans and platform heels — staples of a ’00s teen wardrobe.

Miley Cyrus wears a white ruffled dress at the 2009 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

After leaving her Disney Channel days behind her, Cyrus cut off her long locks, swapping flowing brown hair for a blond pixie cut. Her outfits took on a new, more grown-up aesthetic, too — filled with nipple pasties and sheer dresses that certainly wouldn’t have passed muster with the Mouse House.

Miley Cyrus performs at the 2013 VMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fellow teen star Ariana Grande also completely shifted her look — hair included. For appearances on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat,” Grande had dyed red hair. Her candy-colored red carpet persona was aided by sky-high pumps and youthful minidresses.

Ariana Grande in Christian Louboutin T-strap shoes at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2010. CREDIT: Jason Szenes/Shutterstock

Shift to present-day and Grande has a completely different signature look. She’s known for her never-ending ponytail and “lampshading” (aka wearing an oversize top/dress with thigh-high boots).

Ariana Grande in Christian Siriano and Le Silla boots at Billboard’s 2018 Women in Music event. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

While of a slightly older age bracket than Grande and Cyrus, Kim Kardashian has undergone a dramatic transformation in the same time frame, thanks to styling help from husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian in Christian Louboutin shoes on the red carpet in 2007. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When Kardashian began dating West, the rapper turned Yeezy designer made her throw out much of her shoe wardrobe. The KKW Beauty mogul adopted a more simple aesthetic — and started wearing lots of West’s designs.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Sam Smith has completely evolved sartorially, too. The “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer has become more comfortable in their own skin, which means a shift from tuxedos and brogues to more androgynous ensembles.

Sam Smith pairs a royal blue Casely-Hayford suit with classic patent dress shoes at the 2015 Brit Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Starting in September 2019, high heels are now in Smith’s red carpet shoe arsenal.

Sam Smith at the Attitude Awards in London on Oct. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

