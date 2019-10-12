Celebrities Whose Style Got Better With Age

The old adage goes that age is but a number — yet in these celebrities’ cases, it seems that each year brings a new level of sartorial savvy.

Take Jennifer Lopez, for instance. The entertainer, now 50, became famous in the ’90s, bursting onto the scene in a series of form-fitting dresses — sometimes layered under a shawl or coat — and strappy metallic sandals.

Jennifer Lopez at the “Man in the Iron Mask” premiere in 1998. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Today, J-Lo is known for her versatility on the red carpet. While she’s still a fan of crop tops as ever of gowns with thigh-baring slits, the A-lister is more willing to experiment with bold colors and accessories, like denim Versace thigh-highs or her silver wig at the 2019 Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Beyoncé is another star who’s become more stylish with time gone by. When she began her career as part of Destiny’s Child, Bey typically sported looks coordinated with group mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The matchy-matchy outfits were sometimes designed by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles.

(L-R): Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams at the 2001 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flash forward to 2019 and the “Single Ladies” singer is thought of as one of the world’s most fashionable women. Although she makes few public appearances, the Adidas ambassador makes them all count — like when she wore a crystal-covered Alexander McQueen look coordinating with daughter Blue Ivy’s ensemble at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Lion King” in July.

Beyoncé wearing an Alexander McQueen look with sparkly sandals at the L.A. premiere of “The Lion King” in July 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani has also managed to hit more high notes in recent years. In the ’90s, as part of No Doubt, she went for out-there, edgy looks. For instance, at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, Stefani sported pale blue hair to match a fluffy bikini top, completing her look with a skirt-pants combo and platform flip-flops.

Gwen Stefani wearing platform flip-flops at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “My Sweet Escape” hitmaker hasn’t lost her punk-rock persona — fishnet tights, red lipstick and Vans sneakers still dominate her wardrobe. But as she approaches her 50th birthday, Stefani’s landed on a more refined aesthetic, with pointy-toed pumps and elegant dresses on the red carpet.

Gwen Stefani wearing Moschino with Louboutin heels at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who have improved their style with age, including Mila Kunis, Demi Moore and Viola Davis.

