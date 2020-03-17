Meghan Markle, Céline Dion, Lizzo + More Ways Celebs Wear Green

Gather all of your green beads and pots of gold because today marks St. Patrick’s Day.

Named after St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, it is said that the holiday is associated with the color green as a link to nationalism with green being prominent in the Irish flag. Other legends claim that the color was said to make you invisible to leprechauns, fairy creatures and other mystical beings that would pinch you if you weren’t wearing green.

Kate Middleton visited Ireland on her royal tour earlier this month and broke out a glimmering emerald dress from the Vampire’s Wife and matching velvet Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle also followed suit with choosing the color for formal wear; the “Suits” alumna chose an Emilia Wickstead cape dress and Aquazzura nude pumps for 2020 Commonwealth Day services.

Kate Middleton wears all green at the Guinness Warehouse in Dublin, March 3. CREDIT: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For those of us who don’t need to dress up for royal visits and celebrations, green still can be a star of your look. Slime green is currently one of the biggest trending colors of spring.

Kendall Jenner demonstrated how to wear the shade in a Saks Potts set that she matched to see-through Amina Muaddi slingback pumps at the 2020 Brit Awards after-party. Lizzo got the same memo when she chose an off-the-shoulder neon dress for a “Saturday Night Light” celebration; her $695 Femmes Sans Peur sandals were covered in white ostrich feathers, with Swarovski crystals at the toe and a 4.13-inch heel.

Kendall Jenner at the Sony Brit Awards after-party in London, Feb. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lizzo wears a green dress and feathered heels to the “Saturday Night Live” after-party in New York, Dec. 21, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

While some stars lean into the full boldness of green, other celebrities prefer to use the color to accessorize and amplify a more subdued look.

Dua Lipa balanced out her hot pink heels from the Attico with a fleecy bright green zip-up jacket in London while Céline Dion added to her Balenciaga athleisure look and all-white $995 Triple S sneakers with a pop of reflective green on top.

Dua Lipa wears a green fleece, silver pants and The Attico heels in London on Oct. 29, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Céline Dion in Balenciaga in New York, Feb. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

For St. Patrick’s Day (or any other day), break out your favorite shade of green in these shoes below.

To Buy: Kurt Geiger London Deven Slides, $150

To Buy: Nike Air Max Dia Sneakers, $110

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Melonger Sandals, $105

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Alora Booties, $67

To Buy: Louise et Cie Lehana Sandals, $129

