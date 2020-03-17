Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle, Céline Dion, Lizzo + More Ways Celebs Wear Green

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
meghan-markle-commonwealth-green
Lizzo
Meghan Markle
Rihanna
Billie Eilish
View Gallery 25 Images

Gather all of your green beads and pots of gold because today marks St. Patrick’s Day.

Named after St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, it is said that the holiday is associated with the color green as a link to nationalism with green being prominent in the Irish flag. Other legends claim that the color was said to make you invisible to leprechauns, fairy creatures and other mystical beings that would pinch you if you weren’t wearing green.

Kate Middleton visited Ireland on her royal tour earlier this month and broke out a glimmering emerald dress from the Vampire’s Wife and matching velvet Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle also followed suit with choosing the color for formal wear; the “Suits” alumna chose an Emilia Wickstead cape dress and Aquazzura nude pumps for 2020 Commonwealth Day services.

Related

How Sarah Jessica Parker, Donna Karan, Serena Williams + More Are Reacting to the Coronavirus

Kendall Jenner Gets Her Hands on Unreleased Casablanca x New Balance Sneakers a Month Early

Prince Harry Kicks Up His Shiny Shoes While Meghan Markle Dons a $1,265 Orange Dress

kate middleton, Wilber & Gussie, clutch, The Vampire's Wife dress, green dress, manolo blahnik heels, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, on the first day of their 3 day visit to Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland, on the 3rd March 2020. 03 Mar 2020 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, on the first day of their 3 day visit to Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland, on the 3rd March 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA623438_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Middleton wears all green at the Guinness Warehouse in Dublin, March 3.
CREDIT: MEGA
meghan markle, commonwealth day, green, all green, dress, hat, aquazzura
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For those of us who don’t need to dress up for royal visits and celebrations, green still can be a star of your look. Slime green is currently one of the biggest trending colors of spring.

Kendall Jenner demonstrated how to wear the shade in a Saks Potts set that she matched to see-through Amina Muaddi slingback pumps at the 2020 Brit Awards after-party. Lizzo got the same memo when she chose an off-the-shoulder neon dress for a “Saturday Night Light” celebration; her $695 Femmes Sans Peur sandals were covered in white ostrich feathers, with Swarovski crystals at the toe and a 4.13-inch heel.

Kendall Jenner, green shirt, pants, amina muaddi heels, celebrity fashion, 40th Brit Awards, Sony Music After Party, The Standard, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020Wearing Saks Potts Shoes By Amina Muaddi
Kendall Jenner at the Sony Brit Awards after-party in London, Feb. 18.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Lizzo, celebrity style, lime green, minidress, white sandals, feathered shoes, cleavage, Flashes a Ton of Cleavage After Making her Debut on Saturday Night Live in NYCPictured: LizzoRef: SPL5137044 221219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal RightsLizzo Flashes a Ton of Cleavage After Making her Debut on Saturday Night Live in NYCPictured: LizzoRef: SPL5137044 221219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Lizzo wears a green dress and feathered heels to the “Saturday Night Live” after-party in New York, Dec. 21, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

While some stars lean into the full boldness of green, other celebrities prefer to use the color to accessorize and amplify a more subdued look.

Dua Lipa balanced out her hot pink heels from the Attico with a fleecy bright green zip-up jacket in London while Céline Dion added to her Balenciaga athleisure look and all-white $995 Triple S sneakers with a pop of reflective green on top.

Dua Lipa, silver pants, the attico, pink pumps, satin pumps, stilettos, green fleece, white shirt, off-white purse, blonde, blond hair, celebrity style, at Global HouseDua Lipa out and about, London, UK - 29 Oct 2019
Dua Lipa wears a green fleece, silver pants and The Attico heels in London on Oct. 29, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Celine Dion , balenciaga track suit, balenciaga triple s sneakers, was spotted looking youthful in a Neon Balenciaga Windbreaker as she headed back to her hotel following her 2nd NYC Concert. She wore head to toe Balenciaga, opting for a sporty look with the Men's jacket, and joggers with a chunky white trainer. She casually posed in an outdoor chair in the Hotel Garden, looking half her age.Pictured: Celine DionRef: SPL5153047 010320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Céline Dion in Balenciaga in New York, Feb. 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

For St. Patrick’s Day (or any other day), break out your favorite shade of green in these shoes below.

kurt geiger, sandals

To Buy: Kurt Geiger London Deven Slides, $150

nike sneakers

To Buy: Nike Air Max Dia Sneakers, $110

jeffrey campbell, sandals

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Melonger Sandals, $105

kenneth cole boots

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Alora Booties, $67

louise et cie, sandals

To Buy: Louise et Cie Lehana Sandals, $129

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see more stars in all shades of green.

Want more?

Alife’s St. Patrick’s Day Shoe Celebrates the Luck of the Irish

Billie Eilish Meets Jennifer Lopez in Her Signature Slime Green and Air Jordan High-Tops

Kate Middleton Arrives in Dublin in a Whimsical Green Floral Dress & Matching Accessories

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad