Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani & More Celebrities Wearing Fishnet Tights

Fishnet tights never go out of style — and in 2019, they’re as popular among the celebrity set as ever.

Gwen Stefani has been wearing the stockings since the 1990s. Whether she’s headed to church or posing the red carpet, the No Doubt singer sports the hosiery for a rocker-chic vibe.

Gwen Stefani strikes a pose in Moshino with Christian Louboutin heels on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stefani even took her fishnets to this year’s Met Gala, teaming them with Christian Louboutin stilettos and a Moschino outfit. But she wasn’t the only one in fishnets on the red carpet. Lady Gaga wore a pair underneath a bra and panty set, completing her look with soaring platforms from Pleaser Shoes.

Lady Gaga wearing 10-inch Pleaser platforms with fishnet tights at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The style is also a favorite for performances — just ask Cardi B. The “I Like It” rapper can often be spotted onstage in the tights, layered under hot pants for an extra layer of coverage.

Cardi B wearing an all-pink ensemble in Miami with fishnets underneath. CREDIT: Splash News

Fishnets are no longer limited to just tights. Dior has incorporated the style in a number of unconvential ways in recent years — even applying a fishnet pattern to pair of boots for spring ’20.

A detail shot of fishnet combat boots from Dior spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While fishnet dresses, shirts and even boots have risen to popularity within the past few years, fishnet stockings have a much longer history.

The style dates back to the 19th century — although the term “fishnet stockings” did not appear in the Oxford English Dictionary until the 1930s. During the ’30s and ’40s, fishnets were a staple of burlesque style, and they were worn in the ’50s by pin-up women like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. They’ve stayed popular since — getting a grungey spin in the ’90s and remaining a must-have for performers today.

