BTS’ Best Red Carpet & Performance Style of 2019

The boys of BTS are making waves with more than just their music.

Since the seven-member group’s founding in 2010, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM have achieved international stardom, beloved by fans for both their tunes and their fashion. While the boy band took some time off in 2019, they still managed to make plenty of sartorial statements.

In May, BTS showed off their colorful style on an episode of “Britain’s Got Talent.” The members wore pastel suits with white sneakers, with some opting for dad shoes and others choosing simpler silhouettes. Suits came in lavender, baby pink, cornflower blue and salmon.

BTS performs in pastel suits and white sneakers on “Britain’s Got Talent” on May 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier that month, BTS appeared in style on “Good Morning America” The septet coordinated black or gray suits custom-made by Dior with white or black sneakers.

Related K-Pop Group BTS Inks Fila Deal K-Pop Fans Freak Out on Twitter Over a Fila & BTS Deal -- Here's What the Brand Is Saying Priyanka Chopra's Best Red Carpet Style

BTS performing at “Good Morning America” in New York in May 2019. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

On May 1, the group selected more dressed-up takes on suiting style for an appearance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. All seven wore tailored suits and shiny black boots or dress shoes.

BTS on the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another major red carpet appearance came at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last February. Six of the bandmates — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Suga — opted for outfits created by Jay Baek Couture. J-Hope mixed things up, choosing an ensemble from Kim Seo Ryong.

BTS hits the Grammy Awards red carpet in coordinated looks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to their headline-making red carpet and onstage look, the BTS boys are also involved in the shoe space. The group was announced in October as Fila’s newest brand ambassadors. Before inking a deal with the sportswear company, BTS worked for five years with Puma.

Click through the gallery for more of BTS’ best style moments of the year.

Want more?

BTS Brings Its Sneaker Game to ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

BTS Matches in Laid Back Suits on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

BTS Wears Coordinating Suits and White Sneakers for Central Park Performance