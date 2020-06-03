Best Brooks Running Sneakers to Shop Now

Brooks Running Co. is one of the market’s most reliable running sneaker brands, and with Global Running Day here, it is hosting a huge sale on some of its best-selling sneakers.

To help you navigate the deals, we’ve compiled a list of performance styles for both road and trail running that you can lace up and go. Here are 15 of our top picks that you can shop below.

1. Brooks Ghost 12

The Brooks Ghost 12 offers a stretchy yet secured fit on the upper thanks to its engineered mesh construction, while BioMoGo DNA and DNA Loft cushioning in the midsole works in-sync to provide a soft ride without losing responsiveness and durability.

2. Brooks Revel 3

The Brooks Revel 3 is perfect for any activity, according to the brand. It features a flat-knit upper fused with an inner bootie that surrounds your foot, which sits atop a BioMoGo DNA foam midsole for comfort.

3. Brooks Levitate 3

The Brooks Levitate 3 features an arrow-point pattern on the outsole that helps wearers move from heel to toe quickly without losing energy. It also offers the traditional sock-like knit upper and DNA AMP-cushioned midsole for comfort.

4. Brooks Ricochet

The Brooks Ricochet has a sleek look in part to its Fit Knit upper. It also has a responsive ride thanks to the duo BioMoGo DNA and DNA AMP-cushioned midsole. This style is currently available for 50% off.

5. Brooks Bedlam 2

The Brooks Bedlam 2, which is available now in a colorful blue look, features the brand’s standout GuideRails support system to further support your knees through runs.

6. Brooks Beast ’18

As the name suggests, the Brooks Beast ’18 is a “beast” at providing your feet maximum support with an Extended Progressive Diagonal Rollbar and Super DNA midsole for 25% more cushioning than the brand’s traditional midsole.

7. Brooks Glycerin 17

The Brooks Glycerin 17 combines the technology from its engineered mesh upper and 3D Fit Print tech for a secured fit, while incorporating DNA LOFT cushioning in the midsole adding responsiveness without sacrificing durability.

8. Brooks Cascadia 14

The Brooks Cascadia 14 is perfect for taking on the trails with its TrailTack Rubber outsole that allows for increased traction on wet and dry surfaces. Grab it on sale now for $100.

9. Brooks Transcend 6

The Brooks Transcend 6 is best known for its GuideRails Holistic Support System to better protect your knees during your run, while DNA Loft cushioning in the midsole provides a plush platform underfoot.

10. Brooks Caldera 3

The Brooks Caldera 3 trail sneaker is known for its innovative upper and BioMoGo DNA midsole that repels and drains water quickly to keep you light on your feet. Purchase it now for $91.

11. Brooks Ravenna 10

The Brooks Ravenna 10 features a one-piece mesh upper and internal bootie offering maximum breathability, while springy BioMoGo DNA cushioning in the midsole helps propel runners forward.

12. Brooks Dyad 10

The Brooks Dyad 10 incorporates a black engineered air mesh upper for enhanced breathability, while a wide platform with Dual Arch Pods in the midsole provides stability underfoot without interfering with a neutral stride.

13. Brooks PureGrit 8

According to the brand, the PureGrit 8 is designed to help wearers adapt to a trail’s condition with a fast-drying knit upper that’s paired with a mix of splay lugs, hex lugs and sticky rubber outsole for grip.

14. Brooks Bedlam

The Brooks Bedlam running shoe features a hammock saddle within the comfort of a premium Fit Knit upper that hugs the contours of your foot for lockdown, while the DNA AMP midsole absorbs your energy to help fuel your run.

15. Brooks Levitate 2

If comfort is what you’re looking for, Brook’s Levitate 2 can help. The shoe features an adaptable Fit Knit upper that includes a heel wrap and an ultra-soft heel tab to shield your Achilles from irritation, while a responsive DNA AMP midsole adds spring to each step.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.