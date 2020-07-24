Best Bride & Groom Face Masks for a Memorable Wedding

Shoppers looking for a mask to attend an upcoming wedding can find plenty of options online.

Whether you’re the one getting married, or part of the wedding party, there are face masks designed to help you celebrate the special occasion. Several face masks are customizable, allowing shoppers to get creative when it comes to wearing a face covering. Bundles include masks for guests, bridesmaids, groomsmen and couples masks for the bride and groom.

Floral and lace face masks allow brides to still feel beautiful on their wedding day. Simple black masks are also available for the groom and his party.

Below, take a look at our roundup of wedding face masks now available online.

Mr. & Mrs. Wedding Masks

There are several customizable masks on Etsy such as this mask set from PiggebackDesigns. The cotton masks are available in black and white for traditional bride and groom colors. Shoppers have the option of customizing the color text, as well. Customized options include luxe gold lettering as well as simple black and white typeface.

Floral Face Mask Covers

Bridesmaids can continue to coordinate with the bride with face coverings. Offered in silk or cotton these face masks come in 11 colors. Now available for half off, these floral masks by TouchOfLoveByAlyssa are now available on Etsy.com.

Amazon Cotton Face Masks

Amazon offers another bride and groom set for shoppers looking for wedding-appropriate face masks. The cotton masks are two-layered and available in several colors. Shoppers have the option of buying a bulk pack for bridesmaids, too.

Bride & Groom Fabric Face Masks

For shoppers looking for a more subtle bride and groom mask pack, this set from EcoFriendlyGiftFind’s Etsy marketplace is a great option. Both masks are made with two layers of fabric and can be ordered together or individually.

Enerplex Face Masks

Basic black face masks like this pack from Enerplex can be a nice option for the groom and his groomsmen. The three-play face mask also comes in white, making it another option for the bride and her bridesmaids. The masks come in sizes small through extra-large.

Beaded Rose Gold Floral Face Mask

This beautiful facemask features beautiful floral motif beading and a tie-string for a more formalized look. For $25, shoppers can score this mask from CFW Boutique on Etsy. The fashionable face mask also has a pocket for a non-medical grade filter and is soft for a comfortable fit.

Lace Wedding Day Mask

These lace face masks are great for bridal parties. Offered in an array of colors, wedding guests can select the right mask for their dress. But shoppers should take note that these masks will arrive 35-90 days due to delays because of coronavirus.

Iridescent White Bridal Sequin Mask

Sequin face masks are among the favorite when it comes to making a fashion statement. This iridescent micro-sequin mask will make any bride feel beautiful on her special day. This mask from ThreadedCherry is available on Etsy for $16.

Rustic Wedding Lace Face Mask

Another lace face mask is available on Amazon. For $29, shoppers can purchase this face mask that comes with tie detailing for a comfy and secure fit. These face masks are designed to fit your face thanks to the contour shape. The mask is available in white and off-white lace so brides can match the mask to their dress with ease.

Personalized Wedding Face Masks

Looking for a mask for wedding guests? This mask from TwoJoysCreative on Etsy offers bulk mask packs for up to 151 people. The customizable mask is also great for bridal and groom parties. The reusable face mask can also serve as a souvenir for after the day as well.

