9 Shoe Brands that Give Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and once again, the footwear community is lending its support to the cause through charitable donations and engaging in campaigns to create awareness.

Brands across footwear industry categories continue to fund the fight for a cure by releasing silhouettes in pink hues, ranging from sneakers to slippers and heels. To help you give back with your purchases this October, we’ve rounded up the brands that plan to donate a portion of the proceeds to cancer research centers such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Below, take a look at the brands that have already announced their initiatives for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Keep checking back here for more updates on shoe brands that will participate in raising funds for breast cancer awareness and research.

Easy Spirit

Easy Spirit will bring back its Move For Pink collection for the month of October. It’s set to feature the brand’s longtime bestselling styles the Romy and Traveltime. The brand will donate 20% of proceeds from each style to support the research of world-renowned surgeon and physician Dr. Lisa Newman, a leading contributor to breast cancer research at Weill Cornell Medicine and the New York-Presbyterian Hospital network. What’s more, the comfort footwear brand will once again partner with FFANY Shoes On Sale which supports efforts in breast cancer research for its October initiative.

The 2020 Move For Pink collection will be available at Easyspirit.com in October.

Easy Spirit Romy Sneaker from the Move For Pink collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Easy Spirit

Roger Vivier

Luxury shoe designer Roger Vivier is also participating in Breast Cancer Awareness month by partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Roger Vivier will donate 10% of each sale of its Pink Flower Strass Pumps to BCRF. The French footwear brand has pledged to fund 200 hours of breast cancer research this year. The $1,795 shoe is available to purchase now on Rogervivier.com.

Roger Vivier Silk Flower Strass Pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

To buy: Pink Flower Strass Pumps, $1,795; Rogervivier.com.

NakedCashmere

NakedCashmere will also give to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for the month of October. The brand will be rolling out new styles for its Love collection that feature a range of cozy items for good. The brand has generated over $200,000 in donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to date from the capsule collection.

The 2020 collection features scarves, hats, socks, sweaters, slippers and a water bottle heater that range from $95-$250. For every purchase of the Love collection, the brand will donate $20-$50 (depending on the item) to the BCR Foundation.

The Love collection will be available exclusively at Nakedcashmere.com starting Oct. 1.

NakedCashmere’s Love Slipper for 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of NakedCashmere

Ruthie Davis

Ruthie Davis’ will give 20% of the proceeds for every sale of its #wordsofencouragement heel to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (or NBCF). The $598 pink heel will be available in extended gender-fluid sizing from sizes 35-42 on Ruthiedavis.com for the month of October.

#wordsofencouragement Heel by Ruthie Davis. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ruthie Davis

OOFOS

OOFOS will donate 100% of the profits from the sale of its new Project Pink OOcloog to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund for Cancer Research during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The updated customer favorite will be available in a special pink colorway next month.

The Boston-based footwear brand started its Project Pink initiative when one of its first employees, Duncan Finnigan, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Although Finnigan lost her battle to breast cancer last year, the program continues to focus on aiding cancer research throughout the year. OOFOS donates 2% of its sales on all purchases made on Oofos.com to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. To date, the brand has raised over $500,000 for the organization.

OOFOS Project Pink OOcloog. CREDIT: Courtesy of OOFOS

Aquatalia

Last year, Aquatalia launched a special footwear collection also benefitting the NBCF. The limited-edition collection included five styles outfitted in a dusty rose suede material. According to Aquatalia’s website, the brand continues to give 10% of proceeds from its Breast Cancer Capsule Collection to NBCF. The shoes are still available online, including the Peony Heel marked down to $140 on Aquatalia.com.

Aquatalia’s Posey Boot from the Breast Cancer Capsule collection. CREDIT: Aquatalia

To buy: Aquatalia Posey Boot, $495; Aquatalia.com.

Durango

Durango offers its pink-accented Lady Rebel boot, which benefits the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, year-round. The Western boot brand donates $2 for each pair sold and up to $35,000, to the Stefanie Spielman Fund. Originally $166, the boot now retails for $119 on Durangoboots.com.

Durango Benefiting Stephanie Spielman Western Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Durango Boots

To buy: Durango Lady Rebel boot, $119 (was $166); Durangoboots.com.

ISlide

ISlide partnered with BCFR last year on a collection of breast cancer awareness–themed slides that’s still available online. The custom slide brand continues to donate 40% from the sale of these slides to the BCRF. Now available for $45 on the brand’s website, the collection includes pink, gray and black styles that feature empowering phrases like “Survivor” and “Hope Is the New Pink.”

ISlide Survivor Slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To buy: ISlide Survivor Slides, $45; islideusa.com.

Tiem

Tiem, women’s indoor cycling shoe brand, continues to donate 10% of the sales of its Vivid Pink Slipstream shoe to the BCRF year-round. The $130 shoe is available on Tiemathletic.com.

Slipstream in Vivid Pink from Tiem. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tiem

To buy: Tiem Slipstream in Vivid Pink, $130; Tiemathletic.com