Best Black Face Masks That Will Go With Everything in Your Closet

Now that face masks have become essential safety items for everyday wear, plenty of brands are offering fashion-forward options to help you stay protected while looking stylish. You can opt for trendy leopard print or tie-dye versions, or even bedazzled silhouettes for adding glamour to your look. But for days you don’t want to deal with matching your mask to your outfit, or if you’re simply a minimalist at heart, having a black face mask in your repertoire is a must. It will mesh with any color or pattern, promising to be a staple part of your daily uniform. (Call it an LBFM, or “little black face mask,” if you will.)

From luxurious silk and lace-embellished styles to classic no-frills options, these are the best black masks you can buy. In addition to being chic, they’re also protective and comfortable. Some of them even give back to charities and non-profit organizations.

Everlane 100% Human Face Masks

As comfy as Everane’s beloved basics, the brand’s 100% human masks (which are emblazoned with “100% Human” in small lettering) are made with a double-layer knit cotton fabric and soft ear loops. They also have a charitable component too: For every 5-pack of masks sold, Everlane will donate 10% of sales to the ACLU.

Bloch Reusable Face Mask

Iconic dancewear brand Bloch offers a sleek minimalist design, complete with ultra-thin, stretchy ear loops and two layers of moisture-wicking fabric that mold to the shape of your face for a custom fit.

Banana Republic Face Mask 3-Pack

For a unique twist on the solid black look, Banana Republics’ face mask offer a heathered finish with a darker black band running runs around the exterior. For comfort, they include adjustable elastic ear straps, a wire at the nose and pocket for a filter.

Slip Black Face Covering

This luxurious satin design can easily elevate your sweats or complement a more polished ensemble for days you feel like dressing up. It includes a wire insert at the nose and non-stretch fabric, so you don’t have to worry about it losing its shape the more you wear it. Meanwhile, adjustable ear loops allow for a close fit.

Fuachy Lace Face Mask

These lingerie-inspired masks feature a lace-like print and subtle lace trim for a standout finish. They come as a pack of 50 disposable styles and are breathable, too.

Karina Grimaldi Maggie Lace Face Mask

For a more opaque look, this ladylike style from Argentinian designer Karina Grimaldi is double layered with a guipure lace overlay. Its thin elastic straps also prevent your ears from sticking out.

Evolve Together 30 Face Masks

Evolve Together’s styles make it easy to make a statement with your mask. The brand carries single-use black masks featuring the coordinates of NYC to illustrate how people are all connected to one another regardless of race, gender, religion or even geographical location. You can also purchase the brand’s “I am a voter” black masks, in which a portion of proceeds will be donated to public awareness campaign i am a voter to help boost voter registration.

Lele Sadoughi Imitation Pearl Scarf Face Covering

If you’re willing to splurge, try this elegant face covering from blogger-approved brand Lele Sadoughi. Done in a lightweight cotton fabric, it’s dotted with imitation pearl accents and even features hidden stretchy ear loops for effectively securing the mask to your face.

Love Changes Adult Knit Face Mask with Chain Holder

This simple yet sleek cotton mask has a lot to offer: it features a center seam for a close fit, adjustable ear loops, a metal nose wire, built-in pocket for a filter and even comes with an attached herringbone gold chain for wearing the mask around your neck when it’s not in use. (Forget about storing the mask in your bag and having to dig around for it later).

