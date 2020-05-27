Re-route my subscription: Click here

How to Style Bike Shorts, According to Hailey Baldwin and More Celebrities

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Hailey Baldwin.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bike shorts are here to stay this summer. The easy to slip on short is flattering and multi-faceted, not to mention perfect for a quick backyard workout or a socially distanced walk.

But while as comfortable and versatile as the bike short is, the trend can be cumbersome to style. Not to worry. Below, we’ve rounded up some style tips from a few celebrities who already have made the style their own. Take a few cues from your favorite style influencers, including Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner, on how to style summer’s hottest short.

Put a Sweater Over It

One of the easiest style tips is to pair simple black biker shorts with an oversized sweater. I consider this the first step in taking on the form-fitting trend. Last summer, Hailey Baldwin re-created one of Princess Diana’s favorite style combos for Vogue Paris. Simple yet elegant, this pairing is a great way to ease into the trend before the summer heat lets on.

Pro tip: Style with a classic chunky sneaker like the Fila Disruptor II for this retro-athleisurewear look.

Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts
Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.
Buy: Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts $14 $7.20
Buy it

 

champion hoodie, how to style bike shorts, hoodies for sale.
Champion Powerblend Boyfriend Logo Pullover.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack.
Buy: Champion Powerblend Boyfriend Logo Pullover $25 $40
Buy it
Fila Disruptor II Premium, shoes to pair with bike shorts, summer 20 trends
Fila Disruptor II Premium.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker.
Buy: Fila Disruptor II Premium $65
Buy it

Cue the Tie-Dye

What would a summer ’20 trend be without tie-dye? Kylie Jenner takes the trend up a notch by switching out classic black biker shorts for a pair of white ones. Add tie-dye to the mix and you’ve got yourself an effortless yet trendy look for the summer.

Pro tip: white sneakers are always a good idea, especially for summer! (Jenner is wearing a pair of Nike x Sacai LDWaffle sneakers available on Farfetch.com.)

white bike shorts, how to style bike shorts, forever 21 shorts.
Forever 21 Basic Classic Cotton-Blend Biker Short.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21.
Buy: Basic Cotton Blend Biker Shorts $4
Buy it
Hoka x OV Clifton, hoka, outdoor voices
Hoka x OV Clifton.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices
Buy: Hoka x OV Clifton $140
Buy it

Nike x Sacai
Nike x Sacai LD Waffle Sneaker.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Nike x Sacai LD Waffle Sneaker  $350
Buy it

Go Black and White

Another way to style the bike short is by going with the simple color combo of black and white. Last week, Sofia Richie posted an announcement about a charitable effort on Instagram in the combo. The DSW partner’s bike shorts combo is easy to re-create with new investment pieces or basics you already own.

Pro tip: Pair this look with a gum-soled shoe for a subtle pop of color.

Baleaf Bike Shorts
Baleaf bike shorts.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Baleaf bike shorts $24
Buy it

 

 

puma, sneakers, gum sole
Puma Women’s Basket Platform Euphoria Gum Sneaker.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.
Buy: PUMA Women's Basket Platform Euphoria Gum Sneaker $57
Buy it
adidas sneakers, gum sole
Adidas Originals Campus.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.
Buy: Adidas Campus Sneakers $50
Buy it

Black on Black

Kendall Jenner goes casual in a black-on-black take on the trend. The supermodel took on one of the biggest dance crazes on TikTok in an Aerosmith band T-shirt with black bike shorts earlier this month. Jenner wore her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker’s Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration, which debuted last summer and was retailed for $100. Although the Nike Air Force 1 LV8 is no longer available, there’s one pair that’s a size 13 on Farfetch.com.

@gigikhadraa

whacked em￼

♬ Savage Tiger King Edition – calebjaxin

Selena Red Jacket t-shirt, how to style bike shorts, summer 20 trends
Selena Red Jacket t-shirt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hot Topic.
Buy: Selena Red Jacket T-shirt $18
Buy it
band tshirt, how to style bike shorts, summer 20
Journey Don’t Stop Believin’ Tee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tilly's.
Buy: Journey Band T-shirt. $25
Buy it
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 ’07.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike.
Buy: Nike Air Force 1 '07 $90
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

