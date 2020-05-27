How to Style Bike Shorts, According to Hailey Baldwin and More Celebrities

Bike shorts are here to stay this summer. The easy to slip on short is flattering and multi-faceted, not to mention perfect for a quick backyard workout or a socially distanced walk.
But while as comfortable and versatile as the bike short is, the trend can be cumbersome to style. Not to worry. Below, we’ve rounded up some style tips from a few celebrities who already have made the style their own. Take a few cues from your favorite style influencers, including Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner, on how to style summer’s hottest short.
Put a Sweater Over It
One of the easiest style tips is to pair simple black biker shorts with an oversized sweater. I consider this the first step in taking on the form-fitting trend. Last summer, Hailey Baldwin re-created one of Princess Diana’s favorite style combos for Vogue Paris. Simple yet elegant, this pairing is a great way to ease into the trend before the summer heat lets on.
Pro tip: Style with a classic chunky sneaker like the Fila Disruptor II for this retro-athleisurewear look.
new story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch 💕 all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.
Cue the Tie-Dye
What would a summer ’20 trend be without tie-dye? Kylie Jenner takes the trend up a notch by switching out classic black biker shorts for a pair of white ones. Add tie-dye to the mix and you’ve got yourself an effortless yet trendy look for the summer.
Pro tip: white sneakers are always a good idea, especially for summer! (Jenner is wearing a pair of Nike x Sacai LDWaffle sneakers available on Farfetch.com.)
Go Black and White
Another way to style the bike short is by going with the simple color combo of black and white. Last week, Sofia Richie posted an announcement about a charitable effort on Instagram in the combo. The DSW partner’s bike shorts combo is easy to re-create with new investment pieces or basics you already own.
Pro tip: Pair this look with a gum-soled shoe for a subtle pop of color.
So excited to share that @DSW, @Reebok & @VinceCamuto are donating 100K+ new shoes to frontline workers! DSW and @Soles4Souls are also inviting you to get involved by donating a pair of new or gently used shoes for communities that need them the most throughout May. Check out how you can make an impact in my stories! #dsw_partner
Black on Black
Kendall Jenner goes casual in a black-on-black take on the trend. The supermodel took on one of the biggest dance crazes on TikTok in an Aerosmith band T-shirt with black bike shorts earlier this month. Jenner wore her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker’s Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration, which debuted last summer and was retailed for $100. Although the Nike Air Force 1 LV8 is no longer available, there’s one pair that’s a size 13 on Farfetch.com.
