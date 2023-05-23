These Basketball Players Have the Biggest Feet in the NBA: The Largest Shoe Sizes That Will Surprise You

With so many players being over 6-feet tall, do you ever wonder who has the biggest feet in the NBA? The average height of a man in the U.S. is 5 foot 6, but the average height of an NBA player in 2020 is 6-foot-6. And for some, that could mean their feet are larger, too.

Here, we round up some of the biggest feet and shoe sizes in the NBA.

Andre Iguodala Feet – Size 17 Shoes

Andre Iguodala in the Nike HyperLive. CREDIT: AP Images

Standing at 6 foot 6, Andre Igduola plays for the Golden State Warriors. For such a tall man, it’s not surprising that the basketball star wears a size 17 shoe. Igduola was drafted in 2004 to the Philadelphia 76ers, but now plays small forward and shooting guard for the Miami Heat.

He was also a member of the United States national team at the 2010 FIBA World Championship and the 2012 Summer Olympics, winning the gold medal both times.

Previously, the basketball star has favored Nike shoes like the Nike Hyperchase sneakers which he wore back in 2016.

Joel Imbiid – Size 17 Shoes

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers. CREDIT: Getty Images

Named NBA’s most valuable player in 2023, Joel Imbiid is one of the largest names in the league—in more ways than one. Not only is the Cameroonian basketball player 7 feet tall, but he also wears a size 17 sneaker.

Following a short career playing college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks, Imbiid was drafted third overall by the 76ers in the 2014 draft. In 2018, the five-time All-star signed a five-year footwear deal with Under Armour. By 2020, the industry icon had his own signature shoe, the Under Armour Embiid One.

Dwight Howard Feet – Size 18 Shoes

Dwight Howard of the Houston Rockets in Peak. CREDIT: AP Images

Dwight Howard, whose athletic persona has been compared to the Superman character is the power forward, center for the Los Angeles Lakers. He stands at 6 foot 11 and wears size 18 shoes. As an eight-time All-Star, Howard was drafted to the NBA in 2004 for the Orlando Magic. Back in 2010, Adidas teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC comics to create a Superman-inspired line of footwear and apparel that featured both Superman and NBA star Howard.

DeAndre Jordan Feet – Size 18 Shoes

DeAndre Jordan playing for Los Angeles Clippers, March 10, 2018. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Although not joining the Brooklyn Nets in Orlando for their NBA playoffs this year due to testing positive for the coronavirus, DeAndre Jordan has one of the largest foot sizes in the NBA. Standing at 6 foot 11, Jordan wears size 18 shoes.

Drafted by the NBA in 2008 for the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA All-Star holds the NBA record for best career field-goal percentage at 66.94%.

Kevin Durant Feet – Size 18 Shoes

Kevin Durant. CREDIT: John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shu

Kevin Durant, power forward for the Brooklyn Nets, stands tall at six foot ten. Wearing a size 18 shoe, Durant was drafted by the NBA in 2007 to play for the Seattle SuperSonics. Durant is no stranger to the footwear world, as he has endorsement deals with Foot Locker and Nike. The NBA star he has collaborated with Nike numerous times to design sneakers. One of his latest creations is his newest signature sneaker, The Nike Zoom KD13, which layers mixed material uppers with leather overlays to create a dimensional Swoosh floating on the midsole.

In March, Durant tested positive for coronavirus but has since recovered. In June, he announced that he would not be playing in this season’s playoffs, opting to rest his Achilles tendon after he tore it a year ago.

Andre Drummond Feet – Size 19 Shoes

Philadelphia 76ers’ Andre Drummond on Dec. 9, 2021. CREDIT: AP

The Philadelphia 76ers star has some serious inches when it comes to his shoe game coming in at a whopping size 19 shoe.

Kevin Love – Size 19 Shoes

Kevin Love #42 of the Miami Heat. CREDIT: Getty Images

Standing at 6 foot 8, it probably comes as no surprise that this basketball legend wears a size 19 shoe. Love, who got traded to the Miami Heat in February, has a list of career wins almost as big as his shoe size.

The industry giant (quite literally) is a five-time All-star, a two-time member of the All-NBA Second Team, and a winner of an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016. Since the beginning of his career, the power forward has been with Nike, most often wearing the brand’s Hyperdunk and Zoom Rize models.

Robin Lopez Feet – Size 20 Shoes

Robin Lopez plays for Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 8, 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Robin Lopez wears a size 20 shoe and his gigantic feet come with a height advantage, as he stands at seven feet tall, exactly. As a star athlete that plays center for the Milwaukee Bucks, Lopez was originally drafted to the NBA in 2008 as a pick for the Phoenix Suns. Since then, he has played for New Orleans Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls.

Brook Lopez Feet – Size 20 Shoes

Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez drives past Cleveland Cavalier’s Collin Sexton, March 20, 2019. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Like his twin brother Robin, Brook Lopez also wears a size 20 shoe and stands at seven feet. He plays with his brother for the Milwaukee Bucks. Also drafted to the NBA in 2008, Lopez began his career with the Brooklyn Nets before moving on to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rudy Gobert – Size 20 Shoes

Rudy Gobert (27) of the Minnesota Timberwolves. CREDIT: Denver Post via Getty Images

Famous for having the longest wingspan in the league, French basketball player Rudy Gobert stands tall at 7 foot 1. Gobert, who has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2022, wears a size 20 shoe. Prior to playing for Minnesota, the 30-year-old center played for the Utah Jazz, along with representing the French national team in international games. Gobert, pick number 27 in the 2013 draft, wears the popular Nike Air Zoom GT Run sneakers.

Karl-Anthony Towns – Size 20 Shoes

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. CREDIT: Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns Jr., affectionately named KAT, is sky-high at 7 feet tall. Unsurprisingly, the Dominican-American NBA player wears a size 20 shoe. Since 2020, Towns has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before joining the NBA, the 27-year-old center played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. On the court, Towns has transitioned from wearing the Nike Zoom Zoom Rize 2 shoes to the classic Nike Hyperdunk X.

Shaquille O’Neal Feet – Size 22 Shoes

2009 MVP Shaquille O’Neal in Li Ning. CREDIT: AP Images

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the heaviest players to ever play in the NBA and is listed as wearing a size 22. The magnitude of O’Neal’s feet wasn’t discovered until Reebok launched its first signature shoe the Shaq Attaq while he was playing for the Orlando Magic. Funny enough, the NBA All-Star began his career wearing a size 20 shoe, but his foot continued to grow until it reached a size 22.

Reebok has been partnering with O’Neal for so long that the NBA Player even said he would love to own the footwear giant back In 1992, he signed a multi-year contract worth $15 million. Since then, his Reebok Shaq Attaq has been a fan favorite.

Tacko Fall Feet – Size 22 Shoes

Tacko Fall on April 2, 2021, in Boston. CREDIT: AP

Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall is a Senegalese professional basketball player with some of the biggest feet in the NBA. Coming in at 7-foot-6, it’s no wonder his shoe size is so big and he has some of the biggest feet in the NBA. Fall is the tallest current NBA player and is one of the tallest living humans as of now. The basketball player’s measurements at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine set all-time NBA records for tallest height in shoes (7-foot-7, longest wingspan (8-foot-2.25), and highest standing reach (10-foot-2.5). Fall is truly a giant when it comes to basketball and his measurements. He played for the Boston Celtics throughout 2021 and on Sept. 27 signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.