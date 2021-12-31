Betty White, Beloved TV Legend & ‘Golden Girls’ Star, Dead at 99

Betty White has died at the age of 99. Variety reported that the famed comedian died on Friday morning in her home just weeks before her 100th birthday.

White was known for her work on the hit television show “The Golden Girls,” hosting “SNL,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Proposal,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She was also the first woman to produce a television show and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. She has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards — her first in 1951 and most recently, 2011.

The star was readying to her celebrate her centennial year with a movie special, “Betty White: 100 Years Young,” that is set to premiere on her birthday, Jan. 17, 2022, in theaters for one day only. The film includes a star-studded cast of friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

White has been in the entertainment industry for over nine decades. She first started at the age of eight in radio, but it wasn’t until she got her big break on the small screen in 1949 when she began co-hosting Al Jarvis’ live variety show, “Hollywood on Television.” Two years later, she was nominated for her first Primetime Emmy Award and co-founded her own production company.

Betty White at the SAG Awards in 2010. CREDIT: Splash

She was not only known for her work in front of the camera but also for her fashion both on screen and off. Because before there was “Sex and the City” or “Emily in Paris,” “The Golden Girls” brought style to the screen in the 1980s and age was certainly not a factor. Rose Nylund, played by White, for instance, was known for her subtle, pastel wardrobe composed of cardigans, retro silhouettes and pearl accessories that could easily be worn today. Off-screen, White continued her feminine aesthetic through the years, too.

Look at her in 1974 in Los Angeles, wearing a printed scoop-neck maxidress with layered pearls below.

Betty White and Allen Ludden attend the opening of the musical ‘Seesaw’ at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles on September 4, 1974. CREDIT: WWD

As the years went on, the comedian often opted for monochromatic ensembles and matching pant suits. Even in her 90s, her shoes always seemed to have a slight heel.

Betty White speaks on stage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

