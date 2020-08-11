If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From downward dog to Shavasana, FN found the best yoga shorts for women that should be in your cart now.

The best yoga shorts for women offer secure coverage mixed with comfort and ease of wear. Available in a mix of lengths and sizes as well as prints and colorways, these shorts blend together the best qualities of a looser running short and a pair of leggings, creating a cropped and compressing yet breathable design. Whether you prefer these shorts for a hot yoga class or just a day spent lounging at home, you should look for perks like flexible and moisture-wicking fabric, a gusseted crotch and interlocking seams amongst other features when buying yoga shorts.

Ahead, FN found our pick for the best yoga shorts for women along with a few top contenders, all available to shop now.

Best Yoga Shorts for Women: Baleaf Shorts

Baleaf’s beloved shorts earned the title of FN’s pick or best yoga shorts for women with over 12,500 reviews on Amazon. These versatile pairs offer moisture, wicking breathable fabric to help keep you dry and comfortable in any sort of yoga flow. With options for a mix of hem lengths as well as sizes up to 5XL Plus Size, there is a style that fits everyone’s taste. The brand employs a gusseted crotch for increased mobility, a high-rise waistband for comfort and smoothing effects as well as chafe-free seams to reduce any irritation during wear. Best of all, these shorts include three pockets for your phone, card and keys for hands-free travel to classes or while out and about.

Honorable Mentions: Best Yoga Shorts for Women

Ododos Shorts

Ododos made the ranking for the best yoga shorts for women thanks to its use of four-way stretch material and specialized non-see-through fabric. The high-waisted, trendy design works to keep sweat and moisture away as you choose from an endless variety of patterns, colors, prints and short lengths.

Healthyoga Shorts

Healthyoga’s shorts provide all the support you need to master your next move. Available on sale now, the opaque fabric prevents underwear lines while also wicking moisture and stretching along with your every pose. The tummy control waistband contours the body’s natural curves and provides breathable, smooth-seamed coverage to prevent chafing between thighs.

IUGA Shorts

With almost 3,000 reviews on Amazon, IUGA joins the ranking for best yoga shorts for women. Its performance-level design incorporates everything you need for a succesful flow including moisture wicking fabric, hidden waistband pockets, a gusseted crotch and a supersoft finish for comfort off the mat as well.

The Gym People Shorts

Coming with a shorter hem for more heated yoga classes, The Gym People’s shorts are versatile enough for yoga, running, lounging and more. Made with quick-drying and breathable material, they make for an easy choice for a hot vinyasa class before brunch with friends or a trip to the store.

Gaiam Shorts

Gaiam’s shorts offer a longer hem with mesh paneling to balance out the coverage, creating ease of aeration from pose to pose. You can confidently hold your down dog knowing that these shorts have a secure high-rise hold and compression technology to increase blood flow and circulation to your warm muscles.

Yogalicious Shorts

Rounding out the list for those considered for the best yoga shorts for women is Yogalicious’ pair. With everything from smartphone pockets to Power Flex fabric, these shorts are a great addition to any workout-ready look. They align with your movements thanks to compression capabilities and simultaneous flexibility in design.