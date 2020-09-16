8 Best Yoga Mats You Can Buy

2020 has been a stressful year, to say the least. Staying active will not only help you maintain your health but can also boost your mood during these less-than-normal times.

Yoga, in particular, can be a great a form of cardio, strength training and stress relief though meditation or relaxation. Plus, it’s easy to practice in the comfort of your own home if gyms remain closed in your area.

To enhance your routines, we took the time to research some of 2020’s best yoga mats based on product reviews and our own hands-on testing. Whether you’re looking for an effective mat for hot yoga sessions or a style that will offer maximum support, we’ve got you covered. Explore the list of our top contenders below.

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat

The Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat is an ultra-dense and spacious performance yoga mat designed for comfort. Its closed-cell surface prevents moisture and sweat from seeping into the material — making it an ideal style for hot-yoga sessions. The mat also features a proprietary dot pattern on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around during your practice. The PRO mat, retails for $120 and comes in 16 vibrant colors. Keep in mind that colors can vary from one mat to the next, since the style is hand-poured.

Watch on FN

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat CREDIT: Courtesy of Manduka

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat

Alo Yoga has become a familiar name in the athleisure world, with celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid touting the brand. In addition to its popular leggings, sports bras and tops, the label also carries top-quality yoga mats. One of its most popular styles, the Alo Yoga Warrior mat features a luxe matte-black top made of non-slip material with a dry-wicking surface that draws moisture away. You can sweat it out and count on the cushioned rubber backing to provide both comfort and non-slip safety. Each Alo Warrior Mat costs $100 and comes in a palette of trendy colors like a rose gold and jungle green, as well as classic white and black.

Alo Yoga Mat CREDIT: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

WWWW Yoga Mat

If you’re looking for an inexpensive yoga mat, check out the WWWW Yoga Mat. Using the latest technological improvements for yoga mats, this style is made out of premium TPE eco-friendly material. TPE (or Thermoplastic Elastomers) is so flexible that it can be stretched repeatedly, providing superior durability, cushioning and slip-resistance. Featuring a sticky, non-slip texture, the mat comes in three colorways and retails for $27 on Amazon. The mat is also extra thick and extra wide, coming with a shoulder strap to make transporting easier.

WWWW Yoga Mat CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat

This mat has been tested by our team, and it didn’t disappoint. You’ll sink into the thick foam just enough for easy movement, while getting ample support and cushion for your back and joints during a pilates session. The mat is made from NBR Foam and is also 6P-free, meaning its devoid of a group of toxic chemicals called Phthalates. The mat comes in nine different colors ranging from orange to blue to black and retails for only $30. Included in your purchase is a carrier strap to make on-the-go workouts easier.