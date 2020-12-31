×
11 Workout Headbands That Will Keep Sweat Out of Your Face

By Claudia Miller, Allie Fasanella
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Headbands are a no-fuss solution for keeping hair off your face and sweat out of your eyes while you exercise. No matter the season, look for styles made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester that prevent sweat buildup. A good headband for working out should also fit securely on your head, without being too tight. Styles with rubber or silicone grips on the inside are also ideal, so you don’t have to keep adjusting them during a 5-mile run or rigorous lifting session.

Ahead, shop our guide of great workout headbands for men and women. Whether you’re looking for a basic style or one that’ll stand out, there’s an option here for everyone.

Nike Fury Headband

While this Nike headband is a bit pricier than the others on our list, it’s well worth the splurge. Offering a classically sporty look with its front Swoosh logo, it boasts the brand’s Dri-Fit fabric that wicks away sweat. Plus, it includes silicone on the interior for a secure fit that won’t budge through even your heaviest sweat sessions.

Adidas Interval Reversible Headband

Also sporting a popular logo, this reversible Adidas headband features an antimicrobial finish to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria and Climalite moisture-wicking technology. Its cotton-polyester blend fabric is quite soft against sensitive skin.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Headband

Lululemon’s seamless Metal Vent Tech headband features a four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric, plus Silverescent technology to combat the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

Jordan Jumpman Headband

Channel your inner Michael Jordan with this ribbed knit headband, complete with the baller’s signature Jumpman logo embroidered onto Dri-Fit fabric.

Buff CoolNet UV+ Headband

Offered in a selection of whimsical prints, this Buff headband not only features HeiQ cooling technology and Polygiene odor control but also offers UPF 50+ protection against harmful UV rays, making it a great choice for outdoor workouts.

Under Armour Performance Headband

Another logo-stamped style, this Under Armour headband is crafted with multi-channel performance fibers that allow the material to dry quickly and wick away sweat.

Halo ll Headband

The Halo ll headband is designed with patented SweatSeal Grip technology and Dryline fabric to redirect sweat and moisture away from your face.

 

Poshei Headband

These headbands are crafted from a polyester-spandex fabric blend, making them a soft, breathable and easily stretchable choice. You also get four colors in a pack, so you can mix and match them with different workout looks.

Temple Tape Headband

Temple Tape’s headbands feature a spandex-like fabric made of three types of moisture-wicking materials for ultimate cooling effects. The slim, wide style is designed to offer a no-slip grip and should easily be worn on its own or under a helmet.

Self Pro Headband

Coming in a pack of two, these headbands are featherlight, with technology to put very little pressure on your head while staying put. The polyester-spandex material is also made to be soft and stretchy and is capable of moving sweat away from the skin.

Reebok Sports Headband

From Reebok, this style is also crafted from 100% polyester and comes with a silicone strip inside to ensure it doesn’t slip out of place.

