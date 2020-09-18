If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best workout shorts for men are a must-have for any gym junkie.

These top shorts should be comfortable (not too loose or tight) and include breathable materials to wick away sweat and moisture. Whether you choose a slim fit or relaxed style with more or less coverage really depends on your personal preference.

For fitness fans on the hunt for the best workout shorts for men, trusted brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and more provide specialized designs that fit all your needs without breaking the bank as well. And if you’re working out outdoors, make sure to you have a proper face mask for exercise, too.

Ahead, find FN’s selection of the best workout shorts for men available to shop now before your next gym session.

Nike Training Shorts

From the iconic Swoosh brand, Nike’s classic training shorts include an elasticated waistband to hold the bottoms in place during your workouts. The design includes lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric with the brand’s specialized DryFit technology for quick aeration. Hem vents seal the deal on these shorts, giving your legs pockets to breathe and more flexibility during squats and lunges.

Adidas Design 2 Move Climacool Shorts

Formed from environmentally-friendly recycled materials, you can trust these Adidas shorts to keep you cool all throughout your gym routine. Their specialized interlocking form provides endless durability, accented with signature Three Stripes and mesh inserts for targeted airflow; the fabric includes the brand’s unique Climacool technology as well to hook you up with additional ventilation for even the hottest of outdoor workouts.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Shorts

Lululemon’s shorts boast a shorter inseam and liner-free design for increased mobility during runs and training sessions. Made with four-way stretch capabilities and the retailer’s lightweight Swift fabric, these shorts offer a straight fit with a stretchy elasticated band to fit to your unique waistline. A hidden zipper pocket can also hold your phone or keys, keeping your hands free.

Under Armour Raid Shorts

Under Armour’s take on workout shorts for men comes together with a sleek design. The pair uses a HeatGear fabric, an ultra-soft and smooth material that keeps you cool during warm settings and warmer during cooler days. In sunnier weather, it also provides UPF 30 protective capabilities and a four-way stretch construction with an odor-repellent finish.

Rhone Versatility Shorts

Living up to its name, the Rhone Versatility shorts make for ideal wear during runs, workouts, sports games and more. Constructed from a durable yet lightweight Italian fabric, these shorts give you SPF 50 protection, quick-drying speed, gussets for added mobility and flatlock seams to reduce chafing.

Pinkbomb 2-in-1 Shorts

Featuring compression shorts underneath an athletic-style short, Pinkbomb gives you the best of both worlds with its 2-in-1 option. These innovative pairs support your legs with a tight inner fit, giving you additional pocket storage, with the coverage and relaxed mobility of its second top breathable layer.

Alo Yoga Triumph Shorts

For yogis, these shorts from Alo Yoga are the pair you’ve been searching for. Complete with an adjustable drawstring waistband, you’ll find comfort in the perfectly relaxed fit with a medium weight — which is flexible yet shouldn’t ride up too much during poses like single leg downward dog. Front pockets with hidden zippers hold your phones and keys during class as well.

Anthem Athletics Hyperflex Shorts

Handcrafted from performance fabric, Anthem Athletics offers you a short for all activities. Featuring flatlock stitching for a smooth fit and a fray-resistant drawstring cord, these shorts have everything you need for a sweaty workout. Deeper pockets mean even more secure storage while an athletic fit gives your legs even more room to move.

Hanes Mesh Pocket Shorts

When it comes to workout gear, you can never go wrong with a classic like these Hanes mesh shorts. Inspired by basketball shorts, the longer hem on these bottoms provides comfortable coverage in a perforated fabric for incomparable breathability. A sewn-in liner adds comfort as does a covered waistband that won’t dig into skin.

Nike Flex Shorts

Another must-have option from Nike, the Flex shorts offer a close fit with a unique waistband that sits flat on the hips and stomach. The material stretches with your every move, employing gussets and panels for increased flexibility and distraction-free wear at the gym or in the yoga studio.