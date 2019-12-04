These Wool Shoes for Men Are Warm and Breathable

These days, wool is used for more than just the likes of hats, socks and sweaters. Believe it or not, there are actually a number of benefits to wearing wool shoes. In addition to providing warmth, the material is extremely light, breathable and temperature-regulating, so your feet aren’t likely to overheat. Moreover, wool has natural moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties, which means you can wear them without socks. Shoes with wool uppers are also conveniently machine washable. To help you find the perfect pair, we rounded up a few of our favorite styles for men on the market.
Watch on FN
1. Sperry Captain's CVO Wool Sneaker
These wool sneakers feature a removable, full-length contoured footbed that molds to every foot.
Pros: Lightweight, flexible outsoles with razor-thin, wavy slits provide optimal traction on wet and dry surfaces. A soft, abrasion-resistant lining minimizes break-in time. They come in five colorways.
Cons: Some may find they could offer more support.
2. Urban Fox Parker Wool Sneakers
These sneakers are fully lined with wool and feature a flexible foam rubber sole that provides traction on uneven surfaces.
Pros: A lightly padded collar and supportive foam insole enhances comfort. They come in six colorways to choose from.
Cons: They run slightly small.
3. New Balance Recovery V1 Shoe
These wool New Balance shoes have a massaging footbed and an ultra-soft CUSH+ midsole.
Pros: No tie construction allows you to easily slip them on and off. They're offered in wide and extra-wide widths.
Cons: They also run a tad small.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.