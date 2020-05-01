Re-route my subscription: Click here

18 Best Workout Tops for Women

By Claudia Miller
Having a great collection of workout gear not only makes you feel more confident, but can also improve your performance. In fact, there’s science to prove it.

Research has shown that our brains associate certain types of apparel with certain activities and environments. So by switching out of your everyday pieces into workout clothes, you’re telling your brain it’s time to start working up a sweat.

Instead of reaching for that old oversized tee in your closet, though, consider opting for a special workout top. These are made with moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester and tend to offer a more fitted silhouette so as not to impede your movement. Offered in a whole range of looks, there’s a workout shirt for every need or stylistic preference. Paneled, tie-bottom shirts, for example, are great for yoga class as they’re breathable and their hems don’t easily ride up. Meanwhile, seamless tops might serve you better for a run as they help prevent chafing.

Whatever your preferred choice of exercise may be, check out our favorite workout tops, including tank tops, short sleeve shirts and long sleeve options.

Workout Tank Tops

Best Mesh Tank: Mippo Mesh Top

Mippo’s mesh top is perfect for both high intensity and low-intensity activities with its mesh paneled back that helps keep the body cool while still providing full coverage. The back tie allows you to customize the fit, while the top’s modal fabric wicks away sweat.

Buy: Mippo Mesh Tank $17 (was $40)
Best Compression Tank: Carbon38 Action Tank

For those who prefer a tighter workout tank, Carbon38’s top uses the brand’s Cloud Compression technology for a supportive fit. The built-in padding takes away the need for a sports bra with a fabric that’s soft to the touch. Compression helps increase blood flow and circulation so you can choose this top for any activity.

Buy: Carbon38 Action Tank $79
Best Cropped Tank: P.E. Nation Shuffle Tank

Made from ultra-soft breathable jersey material, rock this colorful crop top during your next spin class or HIIT workout. Its dropped armholes reduce chafing and irritation while allowing for aeration. Plus, the rolled, extended hem sits looser on the body to create a flattering look.

Buy: P.E. Nation Shuffle Tank $95
Best Tank With Built-In Bra Support: Alo Yoga Real Bra Tank

This seamless tank from Alo Yoga fits like a glove and contours to the shape of your body. It includes a shelf bra for light support and an extended hem that takes it from a bra to a tank, allowing you to feel comfortable wearing it on its own.

Buy: Alo Yoga Real Bra Tank $72
Best T-Back Tank: Icyzone Running Tank

Made from lightweight, stretchy and moisture-wicking fabric, Icyzone’s tank has a T-back design that allows for ultimate mobility of the arms, chest and core. The open back style also shows off your favorite sports bra as flatlock seams reduce chafing during runs or yoga.

Buy: Icyzone Running Tank $14
Best Strappy Tank: Athleta Allegro Support Tank

Buy: Athleta Allegro Support Tank $69 $23
Short Sleeve Workout Shirts

Best Fitted Short Sleeve: Reebok Dynamic Short Sleeve Top

Buy: Reebok Dynamic Short Sleeve Top $25
Best Seamless Short Sleeve: Lululemon Swiftly Tech Top

Created for running and training, Lululemon’s crew neck top has a no-chafe, seamless construction to last comfortably through mile after mile. It’s lightweight and sweat-wicking, with engineered mesh strategically placed in areas that tend to get sweaty. The brand’s Silverescent technology also reduces the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric.

Buy: Lululemon Swiftly Tech Top $68
Best V-Neck Short Sleeve: Under Armour Tech Twist Shirt

Under Armour incorporates its Tech fabric, one that is quick-drying and ultra-soft for a more natural feel. The four-way stretch construction creates more flexibility and anti-odor technology prevents the growth of smelly build up and bacteria.

Buy: Under Armour Tech Twist Shirt $19 (was $25)
Best Cropped Short Sleeve: Outdoor Voices Sweatee T-Shirt

This subtly cropped top from Outdoor Voices is with the brand’s performance cotton blend; the soft fabric is also sweat-wicking to keep you cool and dry throughout any type of exercise.

Buy: Outdoor Voices Sweatee T-Shirt $35
Best Mesh Style Short Sleeve: Nike Indio SS Top

Emblazoned with Nike’s iconic swoosh, this semi-sheer mesh top comes in black and white both. The lightweight, breathable design provides subtle coverage over tanks and sports bras. The tie-front silhouette flatters the waist and can be worn looser or tighter to your liking.

Buy: Nike Indio SS Top $45
Best Open Back Short Sleeve: Beyond Yoga Twist Goodbye Tee

Beyond Yoga transforms its lightweight exercise top with a unique open-back design, allowing for maximum breathability. The twisted bottom hem and top strap hold the shirt in place while a crew neckline and drop sleeves create a comfortable fit.

Buy: Beyond Yoga Twist Goodbye Tee $66
Long Sleeve Workout Shirts

Best Tie-Front Long Sleeve: All Access Security Top

Tie-front tops provide a more flattering fit than a straight hem as they elongate the legs and accentuate the core. All Access’ take on this style boasts soft and stretchy jersey fabric in a relaxed silhouette with an elongated hem in the back for coverage. Thumbholes keep hands warm and also provide a base grip during barre classes.

Buy: All Access Security Top $85
Best Quick-Dry Long Sleeve: Hanes Cool Dri Performance Tee

If you’re going from a workout class to brunch or to run errands, Hanes long-sleeve tee is ideal. It features a tagless design and soft fabric. Meanwhile, the brand’s quick-drying technology wicks away sweat as FreshIQ advanced protection reduces odor so you stay fresh stepping out of the studio.

Buy: Hanes Cool Dri Performance Tee $9
Best Cropped Long Sleeve: Seasum Long Sleeve Top

Seasum’s scoop-neck long sleeve top features mesh fabric placed where you sweat most, as well as solid yet stretchy panels. The fabric is designed to be opaque even as you move and a banded hem prevent the top from riding up.

Buy: Seasum Long Sleeve Top $24
Best V-Neck Long Sleeve: Adidas Training Tech Tee

Adidas’ V-neck workout tee is made to look flattering on nearly any body type. Climalite fabric absorbs sweat on the surface of skin to keep you dry while the neckline offers slightly less coverage to balance out the longer sleeves.

Buy: Adidas Training Tech Tee $18 (was $28)
Softest Long Sleeve: We Over Me Karma Top

Made with the brand’s signature ultra-soft stretch fabric, We Over Me’s long-sleeve top boasts a classic fit with a paneled construction. It includes extended cuffs with thumbholes for added warmth and protection during chillier weather workouts.

Buy: We Over Me Karma Top $88 $60
Best Thermal Long Sleeve: Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Top

Compression Dry Fit fabric used in Three Sixty Six’s workout top pulls sweat away from skin to help regulate body temperature. Its long, athletic cut hugs your hips so it won’t ride up, while the thermal, raglan waffle design keeps you covered on chillier days.

Buy: Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Top $28 (was $55)
