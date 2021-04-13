16 Women’s Tracksuits for Exercising and Lounging

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracksuits first made their mark on popular culture in the 1970s as Bruce Lee’s outfit of choice. They then became a mainstay among recreational athletes in the ’80s, the unofficial uniform of breakdancers in the ’90s and a relaxed, sporty staple for just about everyone in the 2010s. And today, thanks to enduring athleisure trends, tracksuits are again back in style.

When shopping for one, you’ll want to consider the weather and what you’ll be wearing yours for. Tracksuits made with thick, textured fabrics like velour are best suited for colder temperatures, while options made with cotton are ideal for milder climates as they’re lightweight. If you plan to wear yours while working out, you’ll want to choose a style featuring a sweat-wicking fabric like polyester to keep you cool and comfortable.

Here, to help you get started on your search for the perfect set, we did some research and rounded up over a dozen of our favorite tracksuits for women on the market. We pulled our picks from classic names in athletic wear such as Nike, Adidas and Puma, as well as designer brands like Tory Burch and Norma Kamali. We even included a Juicy Couture option for anyone who wants to channel Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, or Regina George’s mom.

Read on to shop some of the best tracksuits for women we’ve selected in a range of styles.

Under Armour UA Tricot Tracksuit

Available in three colorways and six sizes, Under Armour’s UA Tricot Tracksuit boasts a moisture-wicking fabric made to dry quickly so feel free to work up a sweat in this style. The full-zip jacket also includes a stand-up collar for throwback vibes.

Reebok Classics Vector Cropped Tracksuit

Crafted from breathable polyester and quick-drying nylon, Reebok’s Classics Vector Cropped Tracksuit is also equipped to handle sweat. The jacket is done in a patriotic colorblock finish with a full front zipper and stand-up collar that you can wear up or down. The pants provide a roomy fit and feature sport-inspired zippers on the side.

White Mark Plus Size Velour Tracksuit

Better for just lounging, White Mark’s Plus Size Velour Tracksuit is offered in six colors to choose from and three plus-sized options. Made of luxuriously soft velour, the hooded jacket zips all the way up and includes hand pockets, too.

Boohoo Ofcl Studio Overdyed Marl Tracksuit

For an ultra-cozy option, you can’t go wrong with Boohoo’s Ofcl Studio Overdyed Marl Tracksuit. The drawstring pullover hoodie and ribbed bottoms are made with a soft and breathable blend of cotton and polyester. While not the best tracksuit for working out, it’s perfect for working from home and doing activities that won’t make you sweat.

Armani EA7 Tracksuit

Delivering a bit of branded appeal, this navy Armani EA7 Tracksuit features a pullover crewneck sweatshirt and joggers stamped with the Emporio Armani EA7 logo. The set is rich in cotton with a French terry lining that’s cozy yet moisture-wicking so you shouldn’t be uncomfortable if you get a bit sweaty while rocking this look.

Hunter Original Tracksuit

Hunter’s Original Tracksuit is made from a warm brushed jersey fabric that’s ideal for relaxing as well as if you’re on the go. The zip-up jacket is fixed with a retro stand-up collar, side pockets and tonal embroidered Hunter box logo on the chest. The tapered joggers also have handy zippered side pockets to safely store all your small essentials.

Adidas HER Studio London Tracksuit

Want to go bold? Look no further than this statement-making Adidas HER Studio London Tracksuit boasting a standout floral print and signature Three Stripes branding. It’s made of recycled polyester tricot, which is not only designed to be breathable and sweat-wicking but helps reduce plastic waste. The pants also have a breezy, open hem for a relaxed fit.

Puma Evide Tracksuit

Also available in gold, Puma’s Evide Tracksuit features contrast piping details for a luxe feel. Both the jacket and pants, which are made of soft and stretchy nylon with a polyester lining, also include bungee cords at the hem to help block out the elements and achieve a closer fit. The versatile set will keep you cool and dry should you want to get sweaty in it.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Tracksuit

Nike Sportswear’s Tech Fleece Tracksuit comes in various colors and a wide variety of sizes, too. The insulating fabric is designed to retain your body heat for warmth without adding bulk but can also handle sweat. Offering a relaxed fit, the jacket and bottoms are equipped with multiple pockets, including an internal stash pocket to help keep your phone and keys secure.

Cosel Beige Oversize Tracksuit With Embroidery

Crafted from modern micro modal, this Cosel Beige Oversize Tracksuit With Embroidery delivers exceptional softness, breathability and moisture-wicking properties. The crew neck sweatshirt is embroidered with “Queen” on the chest and features a subtly longer hem in the back as well as pops of pink. While it’s better for just hanging out, you can also get active in it.

Tory Sport Colorblock Tracksuit

Offering a sleek, polished look, Tory Sport’s Colorblock Tracksuit is accented with a white stand-up collar, pique panels and side stripes. The set is crafted from a midweight athletic knit fabric and features four side pockets total, plus a zip pocket at the hip.

Juicy Couture Classic Velour Tracksuit

Reminiscent of the early aughts, this Juicy Couture Classic Velour Tracksuit delivers comfort, style and a touch of nostalgia. Coming in candy apple red, the drawstring hoodie has a cropped hem, side slip pockets and a logo patch on the left sleeve. The full zip closure is topped off with Juicy’s trademark J charm.

Angelika Jozefczyk Cozy Home Tracksuit

Another cozy set, Angelika Jozefczyk’s Cozy Home Tracksuit is made with delicate Oeko Tex standard cotton and comes in various color options. The drawstring hoodie offers a boxy cut and features a hidden pouch pocket. The ribbed, fleece joggers are also made to be soft, warm and adjustable.

Norma Kamali Striped Webbing-Trimmed Stretch-Velvet Tracksuit

This Y2K-inspired Norma Kamali Tracksuit is modeled after classic sports styles and cut from ultra-velvet with four-way stretch for enhanced comfort. Both the jacket and pants have pockets you can slip your hands into. While it offers a sporty look, we wouldn’t want to sweat in this set.

Fila Hala AOP Tracksuit

If you’re a fan of pinstripes, this black and white streamlined Fila Hala AOP Tracksuit may be just what you’re looking for. Crafted from 100% polyester, the set features a contrasting trim, stand-up collar, zippered side pockets and flowy legs.

Champion Life Tricot Tracksuit

Champion’s Life Tricot Tracksuit offers a classically sporty look with striped details on the waistband and cuffs and signature branding. It’s made of sleek polyester tricot with a breathable mesh lining for sweat control and is fixed with pockets, too.

