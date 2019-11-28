The Most Comfortable Women’s Square Dancing Shoes

Square dancing originated in England during the 17th century and eventually went on to become popular in the rest of Europe and North America. For people who enjoy group activities, it can be a great way to get exercise while spending time with friends. You can wear a full skirt or dress casually, but shoes for square dancing should have smooth soles that allow you to make easy movements on the dance floor. To help you find the perfect pair, we did some research and rounded up a few of our favorite options on the market for women. We chose styles featuring soft materials and straps to hold your feet securely in place.
1. Stelle Character Dance Shoes
These shoes have a buttery-smooth, flexible imitation leather upper, breathable lining and a 1.5-inch heel.
Pros: They come in black and tan. A thin layer of memory foam in the sole enhances comfort. The ankle strap is fully adjustable.
Cons: These may run somewhat small.
2. Minishion Dance Shoes
This T-strap style has a synthetic upper covered in shimmery glitter, pleather straps and suede soles that let you glide across the dance floor with ease.
Pros: They're available in a variety of colors, including pink, green, gold, red, purple and silver. You can also choose from a lower or higher heel. Snap buckles allow for quick, easy adjustments.
Cons: They may run slightly large.
3. J. Adams Skippy Mary Jane
These Mary Janes feature PU leather or suede uppers, adjustable straps that hug your ankles and chunky 3.5-inch heels.
Pros: Slim soles encourage better balance and stability. They come in six colors.
Cons: These also run small.
