11 Women’s Soccers Cleats for Comfort & Performance

A quality pair of soccer cleats should deliver excellent traction, support and ball feel. When shopping for the right cleats, it’s essential to know what type of ground you’ll be playing on, as it largely determines the style you’ll need.

Firm-ground (FG) cleats are traditionally used on natural grass fields but are often designed to handle artificial grass nowadays, too. They typically boast rubbery, non-removable studs that are either bladed or conical in shape. Meanwhile, artificial grass (AG) cleats usually have shorter studs with a circular shape. That said, both styles are quite similar. It’s for this reason that some brands have chosen to not offer AG-specific cleats. Instead, you’ll find certain brands sell multi-ground (MG) cleats, which serve as a hybrid of the two, combining the circular studs from AG cleats with bladed studs often found on firm ground cleats.

There are also artificial turf cleats, which are not to be confused with the aforementioned style used for artificial grass. Artificial turf cleats have even shorter studs than artificial grass cleats, since they’re designed to be worn on very thin carpet-like turf that doesn’t offer as much grip. These styles also have more studs than any other cleat styles for the purpose of evenly distributing pressure across the foot to prevent foot or knee pain. Finally, soft ground (SG) cleats tend to feature longer studs for added traction on wet, muddy fields. These silhouettes may also come with metal-tipped and/or detachable studs.

Once you’ve determined the type of cleat you need, consider the material used in the upper. Today, uppers come in all different kinds of materials, from soft, supple kangaroo leather that doesn’t require any break-in time to cowhide or full-grain leather, which is less pliable but offers enhanced durability. Both provide a great natural feel on the ball — but if you’re looking for cleats that will supply some level of waterproof protection, you may opt for a style made of synthetic fabrics. It’s also worth noting that cleats designed with textured knit uppers can provide better control and traction when kicking.

Here, we compiled some great soccer cleats for women, from trusted names in sports like Adidas, Puma and more. Shop them all ahead.

Puma Future Z 3.1 FG

Neymar Jr.’s Puma Future Z 3.1 FG boasts an embossed upper designed to deliver superior touch in high contact areas for enhanced dribbling.

Key Features

FUZIONFIT adaptive compression band offers a great fit and secure lockdown

Lightweight Dynamic Motion System outsoles provide freedom of movement and support for dynamic footwork

Under Armour Magnetico Select FG

UA FormTrue technology in the toe box of Under Armour’s Magnetico Select Firm provides enhanced flexibility to promote stability at high speeds.

Key Features

An internal layer of flexible material molds around the foot for a custom fit and feel

Antimicrobial Ortholite sockliners offer incredible comfort

Adidas Copa Mundial FG

Adidas’ Copa Mundial FG cleats feature a lightweight yet strong kangaroo leather upper with signature Three Stripes branding for a classically sporty look and glove-like fit.

Key Features

K-leather in the forefoot enhances comfort and ball control

A die-cut EVA foam midsole cushions your step and helps distributes stud pressure

New Balance Tekela V3 Pro FG

Available in wide-width sizes, the New Balance Tekela V3 Pro FG is the only pair on our list with a laceless design. The closure offers secure lockdown and stability.

Key Features

Integrated Hypoknit upper is designed with strategic areas of stretch and support

Includes lightweight nylon outsole for incredible feel and feedback

IDA Sports FG

Designed specifically for women, IDA Sports’ FG combines a wider toe box, higher arch and narrow heel cap for enhanced comfort and greater stability.

Key Features

Sustainably-sourced kangaroo leather eliminates break-in time

Re-engineered, female-specific outsoles offer better support for your ankles, hips and back

Leoci FG

These Leoci FG cleats have a colorful synthetic leather upper with a special finish designed to create friction for better control when dribbling and passing.

Key Features

Soft, breathable honeycomb insoles allow for air to properly circulate to keep feet cool

Anatomically designed heel improves the fit

Mizuno Rebula lll Select FG

Mizuno’s Rebula lll Select FG features a soft and durable synthetic leather upper with a 3D texture designed for precise control.

Key Features

Zeroglide removable sockliner provides increased foot hold and comfort

Padded tongue and collar wrap the foot in comfort for a secure fit that feels snug without being too tight

Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Academy MG

Bright and bold, Nike’s Mercurial Superfly 8 Academy MG will make you stand out as well as help you feel more in control when dribbling at high speeds.

Key Features

Dynamic Fit collar wraps your ankle in stretchy fabric for a comfortable and secure feel

Features cushioned insoles to soften your step

Puma Future Z 1.1 MXSG

Suitable for play on soft natural surfaces, Puma’s Future Z 1.1 MXSG features a cushioned sockliner with Nano Grip technology to keep the foot in place.

Key Features

Soft, supple upper enhanced with GripControl Pro skin should deliver great ball feel and precise touch

Lightweight Dynamic Motion System outsoles support superior traction for quick multidirectional movements

Nike Phantom GT Academy TF

Coming in a vibrant blue colorway, Nike’s Phantom GT Academy TF has a rubber sole designed for multidirectional traction on shorter, synthetic surfaces.

Key Features

Off-center lacing creates a clean strike zone for focused kicks and dribbling.

Grippy texture on the synthetic leather upper is thicker and denser at the instep and toe for a precise touch

Diadora Capitano TF

A turf option for women with wider feet, Diadora’s Capitano TF includes soft cotton insoles with shock-absorbing EVA foam to cushion your stride.

Key Features

Touch Control finish throughout the soft, full-grain leather upper provides better ball feel

EVA foam midsole wedge also helps to absorb shock