15 Cute & Comfy Bathrobes for Women

Robes have long been a staple in women’s wardrobes, from their origins as everyday garments in biblical times to their modern-day use as loungewear. Their easy to throw on nature allows for quick comfort — be it right after a shower or while lounging around at home.

They can be often be paired with joggers and a cami to keep yourself cozy while avoiding all responsibilities, but also can transform an at-home ensemble into a more elevated look. Gigi Hadid herself modeled a patchwork designer version at Missoni’s fall ’20 runway show in February during Milan Fashion Week; her look included a deep V-cut top and heeled white boots.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway for Missoni’s fall ’20 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The materials of robes vary by purpose and style: There are terry cotton fabrics that absorb moisture and air out quickly for easy wet-to-dry wear, lightweight silks and satins to throw in your bag when traveling, or fleecy materials for ultimate comfort even on the chilliest of days. Whatever you have in mind, there’s an option for every need or season. Read on to shop FN’s favorite robes for women to buy now.

The Fuzzy One: Ugg Marlow Robe

This piece takes the softness and coziness Ugg is known for and transforms it into a robe you’ll never want to take off. Available in three different colors, this robe is made from soft double-faced fleece, surrounding you in ultimate comfort from the inside out. Its longer length doubles as a blanket as it provides warmth to your arms, body and legs. Complete with a tie-waist and side pockets, it’s a great choice to throw over your pajamas before bed or first thing in the morning.

CREDIT: Ugg

The Hooded Robe: Savage x Fenty Short Robe

This shorter robe from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty loungewear and lingerie line gives the feel of a hoodie with the comfort and adjustability of a robe. Its fleece-lined material blends together cotton and polyester, with necessary breathability to reduce overheating. The shorter hem also allows for ease of mobility, not tripping up your legs while you move around. It combines the accepted standard of wearing a hoodie all day while still layering yourself in the contentment only a robe can provide. Thanks to the inclusive nature of the brand, too, this robe is available from sizes XS/S to 2X/3XL — plus if you join the brand’s VIP program you can save up to $50 on this style.

CREDIT: Savage x Fenty

The After-Shower Robe: Serena & Lily St. Helena Spa Robe

Made from high-quality Turkish cotton, this robe brings a luxurious feel into your bath routine. The soft waffle weave echos styles one would find in top spas but the terry-back knit fabric provides an absorbency you need in your own bathroom. The quick-to-dry fabric soaks up water after a bath or shower with a towel-like shawl collar to keep you dry, even with wet hair. And for an added bonus: the cotton is certified by Oeko-Tex Standard 100, meaning it is free from any harmful additives or materials so it’s even more gentle on the skin.

CREDIT: Serena & Lily

The Lightweight One: MaxModa Kimono Robe

MaxModa uses a lightweight cotton material that, when incorporated into a robe, provides breathable coverage without weighing you down in the heat of summer. The brand’s take on a classic robe silhouette includes a longer hem, perfect for wrapping over shorts and a tank top in the evenings, with three-quarter sleeves offering a looser fit. The belt comes attached, too, pre-sewn in the back so you never lose track of where you last had it.

CREDIT: Amazon

The Innovative One: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe

Barefoot Dreams ups the ante with its unique fabric that is a step above others. The brand implements CozyChic, a patented machine-washable microfiber designed to never shrink or pill so it always maintains its ultra fuzzy texture. Hitting about mid length, this wrap robe also include two large front pockets and a folded collar for continued softness where you most desire it.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Lacey One: Jonquil Sara Scalloped Lace Robe

Made from a Chantilly-like lace pattern, Jonquil creates a chic wrapped robe to relax in during your downtime. The scalloped trim and satin belt provide finishing touches on this semi-sheer design that serves as an ideal lightweight piece to wear when getting ready to hit the town. Its vintage glamour look and classic white appeal also turn this robe into a perfect pre-wedding piece to don during hair and makeup.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

The Super Warm One: Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe

Made with 330 GSM (grams per square meter) of thickened fleece, your winter woes have met their match in Alexander Del Rossa’s plush robe. This style features a chest-covering wrap design with full-length sleeves and an ankle-length hem to completely coat you in warmth and comfort. Its added hood blocks heat from exiting through the top of your head, keeping body temperature locked in. Its dual pockets are large enough to hold anything from a phone to the TV remote with tie closures on both the inside and outside enabling a super secure fit.

CREDIT: Amazon

The Plaid One: PajamaGram Flannel Robe

Everyone can think of a movie or television scene where a character dons a classic plaid robe. To achieve that unmissable style, PajamaGram’s cotton flannel design provides a classic feel and it’s currently on sale, too. The robe is designed for a roomy fit to throw over your PJs or loungewear; its premium-quality cotton is yarn-dyed to maintain its vibrancy even after repeated wash and wear. A rolled collar keeps your neck warm and covered while side pockets provide storage space for small belongings.

CREDIT: Amazon

The Velour One: Tahari Velour Robe

Trimmed with a folded collar and topped off with a soft velour finish, Tahari’s ankle-length robe doubles as fashionable outerwear both at home and on the go. The kimono style wrap and tie-waist complete the look for a layering design that is soft to the touch yet lightweight. With fringed edges on the belt, this full-skirted robe provides well-rounded coverage where you need it most, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The Terry Cloth Robe: TowelSelections Bathrobe

Just like after a shower, you’ll need an absorbent robe to dry off once you hop out of the pool. But instead of a long and plush design, lighter weight and shorter hemmed robes work best for post-swim wear. TowelSelections’ bathrobe incorporates double-stitched Turkish terry cotton fabric that meets Oeko-Tex Standard 100 to soak up excess water; it hits at knee-length, acting as a cover-up for your bathing suit but not suffocating you under the intense sun. It’s offered in over a dozen different colors for spring-ready or summer-inspired looks.

CREDIT: Amazon

The Silk Robe: The Bund Satin Kimono Robe

Satin and silk robes serve as ideal styles for travel thanks to their lightweight nature that doesn’t take up much space in a suitcase. This pick from The Bund is unique in that it features shorter length sleeves and a lifted hem, reducing its bulk even further. For times when you can’t control the temperature of your hotel room, this kimono silhouette lets you get ready without getting overheated. Added side pockets let you relax even further, available in a range of sizes from small to 3X large for just $19.

CREDIT: Amazon

The Cashmere Robe: The White Company Cashmere Robe

Like the signature comfort of a cashmere sweater, The White Company’s short robe offers ultimate luxury. With a wrap design and dual front pockets, you can relax in high-quality, smooth-feeling material. As a whole, cashmere is an insulating fabric but surprisingly lightweight for its heat-retaining properties; it wicks away moisture and resists wrinkles for a continuously effortless look. Plus, the design of this particular robe looks just as chic with jeans and a blouse as it does sweatpants and a t-shirt.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

The Chenille Robe: Giraffe at Home Chenille Robe

Chenille is a unique fabric created from piled layers of soft yarn, creating a fuzzy exterior and fluffy texture. When implemented into a robe, it creates a blanket like coziness that swallows you up and wraps you in comfort. Giraffe at Home put this fabric to good use in its plush robe designed for a generous fit. Plus, it can be machine washed and tumble dried so you don’t have to worry about taking it to a dry cleaner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Sultry Robe: In Bloom Magic Feather-Trim Robe

In Bloom’s Magic robe turns any night stuck at home into a soirée. Its sheer satin fabric blends together with a feathered edge on the sleeves and the hem for a vintage sultry look. Hitting at ankle length, this robe is best for lounging about with its barely-there lightweight touch and gentle material. While this robe may not be one you want to throw on immediately after a shower or a swim, it’s a unique piece to have around the house for when your evening look needs a bold pop.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

The Animal-Inspired One: Just Love Critter Robe

Bring out your wild side in Just Love’s critter robes. Whether you’re team elephant or team unicorn, these robes use soft velour outer shells and Sherpa lining in the hood to lock in body heat even with their shorter hem. The structure is designed to keep its shape and not shrink, so you can throw it in the washing machine worry-free.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.