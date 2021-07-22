Yes, It’s Time to Fall in Love With Oxfords Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hate to break it to you, but fall will be here before you know it. So, you’ll have to swap out your open-toed sandals for something a bit more substantial. Enter: The best oxfords for women.

The timeless shoe has received a fashion-forward makeover courtesy of designer brands like Prada and Tory Burch. And plenty of other labels have followed suit. Now, you can expect chunkier options that fit right into the today’s popular “ugly shoe” aesthetic. Plus, they include amped up comfort features like modern canvas uppers and memory foam insoles for all-day wearability.

Even if you’re still not sold, don’t rule out oxfords just yet. These new and improved styles are a far cry from the dowdy, private-school-prep versions of yesteryear. We still recommend wearing them with all the latest Y2K trends, though, such as pleated mini skirts and oversized argyle sweaters à la Brittany Spears’ ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ music video.

We’ve searched far and wide on the Internet to bring you the best oxfords for women — from flats to easy-to-wear platforms. Ahead, check out the 15 best oxfords for women that made our list.

Schutz Krystal Mixed-Media Oxfords

We love Schutz’s Krystal Mixed-Media Oxfords for the tricky summer-to-fall transition. The breathable canvas upper and walkable lug sole is suitable for both seasons.

Skechers Jammers Cool Block Oxfords

Pair Skechers’ Jammers Cool Block Oxfords with everything — from baggy trousers to your itty-bitty frocks — for a ’90s-inspired look. The brand’s Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole helps keep feet dry and comfy.

Cole Haan ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxfords

According to reviews, Cole Haan’s ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxfords are comfortable right out of the box. The metallic leather upper also stands out with solid-colored basics.

Spring Step Bernetta Oxfords

Beat the heat in Spring Step’s Bernetta Oxfords, which feature snug, perforated uppers. Just remember to size up with this style for the best fit.

Tory Burch Multicolored Platform Oxford Espadrilles

Tory Burch’s Oxford Espadrilles are a playful interpretation on the classic oxford silhouette featuring a bright jute-wrapped platform and striped canvas upper.

Linea Paolo Moira Oxford Flats

How chic would Linea Paolo’s Moira Flats look with a monochromatic beige ensemble? Sign us up!

Silent D Woven Platform Sneakers

Silent D’s Woven Platform Sneakers will last you many seasons thanks to their bold, high-quality leather construction.

Dolce Vita Martie Flats

Break up an all-black ensemble with Dolce Vita’s Martie Flats. The muted gray finish will complement other neutral hues in your outfits like khaki, green and off-white.

Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Oxfords

Menswear-inspired versions, such as Dr. Martens’ 1461 Quad Oxfords, will offer an edgy contrast to flirty maxi dresses and flared pants.

Camper Twins Lace-Up Shoes

Despite having a chunky appearance, Camper’s Twins Lace-Up Shoes are extremely lightweight thanks to an OrthoLite insole that’s cushioned and moisture-wicking. Meanwhile, the mismatched baby pink and lime green panels give off ’80s vibes.

Cano Zappa Oxfords

Cano’s Zappa Oxfords are a cross-between an English derby and huarache, and are handmade by Mexican artisans using vegetable tanned leather.

Birkenstock Gary Shoes

Birkenstock’s Gary Shoes has a collapsible back that transforms the shoe into an easy-breezy slide.

Nisolo Emma d’Orsay Oxfords

Tired of the same old ballet flats? Nisolo’s Emma d’Orsay Oxfords are a cool alternative that are available in both black and brandy hues.

Aldo Oleniel Platform Oxfords

Aldo’s Oleniel Platform Oxfords offer a similar look to Stella McCartney’s signature wedge styles, but without the hefty price tag.

Steve Madden Sebastian Oxfords

Plaid and tweed are quintessential to an all-star autumn wardrobe. Wear them both in Steve Madden’s Sebastian Oxfords.