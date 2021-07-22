×
Yes, It’s Time to Fall in Love With Oxfords Again

By Nicole Zane
best oxfords fall 2021
CREDIT: Courtesy of Verishop

Hate to break it to you, but fall will be here before you know it. So, you’ll have to swap out your open-toed sandals for something a bit more substantial. Enter: The best oxfords for women.

The timeless shoe has received a fashion-forward makeover courtesy of designer brands like Prada and Tory Burch. And plenty of other labels have followed suit. Now, you can expect chunkier options that fit right into the today’s popular “ugly shoe” aesthetic. Plus, they include amped up comfort features like modern canvas uppers and memory foam insoles for all-day wearability.

Even if you’re still not sold, don’t rule out oxfords just yet. These new and improved styles are a far cry from the dowdy, private-school-prep versions of yesteryear. We still recommend wearing them with all the latest Y2K trends, though, such as pleated mini skirts and oversized argyle sweaters à la Brittany Spears’ ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ music video.

We’ve searched far and wide on the Internet to bring you the best oxfords for women — from flats to easy-to-wear platforms. Ahead, check out the 15 best oxfords for women that made our list.

Schutz Krystal Mixed-Media Oxfords

We love Schutz’s Krystal Mixed-Media Oxfords for the tricky summer-to-fall transition. The breathable canvas upper and walkable lug sole is suitable for both seasons.

Schutz Krystal Mixed-Media Oxfords
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz
Buy: Schutz Krystal Mixed-Media Oxfords $118
Buy it

Skechers Jammers Cool Block Oxfords

Pair Skechers’ Jammers Cool Block Oxfords with everything — from baggy trousers to your itty-bitty frocks — for a ’90s-inspired look. The brand’s Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole helps keep feet dry and comfy.

Skechers Jammers Cool Block Oxford
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Buy: Skechers Jammers Cool Block Oxfords $70
Buy it

Cole Haan ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxfords

According to reviews, Cole Haan’s ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxfords are comfortable right out of the box. The metallic leather upper also stands out with solid-colored basics.

Cole Haan ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxfords
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Cole Haan ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxfords $180
Buy it

Spring Step Bernetta Oxfords

Beat the heat in Spring Step’s Bernetta Oxfords, which feature snug, perforated uppers. Just remember to size up with this style for the best fit.

Spring Step Bernetta
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy: Spring Step Bernetta Oxfords $90
Buy it

Tory Burch Multicolored Platform Oxford Espadrilles

Tory Burch’s Oxford Espadrilles are a playful interpretation on the classic oxford silhouette featuring a bright jute-wrapped platform and striped canvas upper.

Tory Burch Multicolored Platform Oxford Espadrilles
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch
Buy: Tory Burch Oxford Espadrilles $248
Buy it

Linea Paolo Moira Oxford Flats

How chic would Linea Paolo’s Moira Flats look with a monochromatic beige ensemble? Sign us up!

inea Paolo Moira Oxford Flats
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Linea Paolo Moira Oxford Flats $130
Buy it

Silent D Woven Platform Sneakers

Silent D’s Woven Platform Sneakers will last you many seasons thanks to their bold, high-quality leather construction.

Silent D
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie
Buy: Silent D Woven Platform Sneakers $170
Buy it

Dolce Vita Martie Flats

Break up an all-black ensemble with Dolce Vita’s Martie Flats. The muted gray finish will complement other neutral hues in your outfits like khaki, green and off-white.

Dolce Vita Martie Flats
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce Vita

Buy: Dolce Vita Martie Flats $120 $70
Buy it

Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Oxfords

Menswear-inspired versions, such as Dr. Martens’ 1461 Quad Oxfords, will offer an edgy contrast to flirty maxi dresses and flared pants.

Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Oxfords
CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People
Buy: Dr. Martens 1461 Quad Oxfords $150
Buy it

Camper Twins Lace-Up Shoes

Despite having a chunky appearance, Camper’s Twins Lace-Up Shoes are extremely lightweight thanks to an OrthoLite insole that’s cushioned and moisture-wicking. Meanwhile, the mismatched baby pink and lime green panels give off ’80s vibes.

Camper Twins Lace Up Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Camper

Buy: Camper Twins Lace Up Shoes $170
Buy it

Cano Zappa Oxfords

Cano’s Zappa Oxfords are a cross-between an English derby and huarache, and are handmade by Mexican artisans using vegetable tanned leather.

Cano Zappa Oxfords
CREDIT: Courtesy of Garmentory

Buy: Cano Zappa Oxfords $177
Buy it

Birkenstock Gary Shoes

Birkenstock’s Gary Shoes has a collapsible back that transforms the shoe into an easy-breezy slide.

Birkenstock Gary Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

Buy: Birkenstock Gary Shoes $140
Buy it

Nisolo Emma d’Orsay Oxfords

Tired of the same old ballet flats? Nisolo’s Emma d’Orsay Oxfords are a cool alternative that are available in both black and brandy hues.

Emma d'Orsay Oxford
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nisolo

Buy: Nisolo Emma d'Orsay Oxfords $185
Buy it

Aldo Oleniel Platform Oxfords

Aldo’s Oleniel Platform Oxfords offer a similar look to Stella McCartney’s signature wedge styles, but without the hefty price tag.

Aldo Oleniel Platform Oxfords
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Buy: Aldo Oleniel Platform Oxfords $90 $65
Buy it

Steve Madden Sebastian Oxfords

Plaid and tweed are quintessential to an all-star autumn wardrobe. Wear them both in Steve Madden’s Sebastian Oxfords.

Steve Madden Sebastian Oxfords
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy: Steve Madden Sebastian Oxfords $90
Buy it

Access exclusive content

