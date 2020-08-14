6 Chic Women’s Boot Trends to Invest in This Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From hardware details to lug soles, get ready for fall boots to be durable and chic.

With autumn just around the corner, shoppers can get a head start on investing in some of the most fashionable trends of the season. Shoes that prioritize comfort and performance will take center stage. Stand out brands like UGG and Dr. Martens are also expected to be popular buys.

Classic styles such as thigh-highs and Chelsea boots continue to be staples for the fall closet as well. Ruched detailing and platform soles transform the classic fall shoes into fashion-forward footwear.

Below, shop major fall ’20 boot trends worth adding to your wardrobe, from timeless cold weather silhouettes to runway-inspired looks.

Chunky Platform Styles

Hefty soles will continue their relevance into the fall. The rubber platform boot can double as a fashionable option for when it rains. Stylish options include white and black boots. Lug soles and platforms are also fair game.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Hardware Details

One major trend that surfaced on runways such as Chanel and Gucci for fall ’20 was boots with hardware details. The metal-heavy look can edge up any outfit. These studded boots are slated to be an elevated stapled for fall. Consider it an update to the classic black leather ankle boot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Thigh-High Boots

Leg climbing boots were showcased on runways such as Isabel Marant, Jacequemus and Celine. To give the boot an update this season, look for boots with ruched detailing. The style is a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner women, especially Kylie Jenner, who is already getting a head start of the trend.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Haute Hikers

The hiking boot has been an inspiration for several designers in the past few fall seasons. Even traditional hiking brands have begun to enter the fashion sphere, such as Danner, whose boots are stocked at retailers such as Free People and Urban Outfitters. Even celebrities are giving the boot some love. Recently, Kate Hudson wore the Danner Mountain Cascade Boot with Fabletic leggings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Rubber Boots

Rainboots enter the spotlight for fall. Ankle length rubber boots in neutral fall colors can be worn in rain or shine. The easy-to-slip on shoe embraces both functionality and makes a fashion statement for the cold weather season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Fuzzy Boots and Slippers

Stay-at-home fashion will also continue to influence fall ’20. FN predicts that people will continue to favor comfortable slippers and boots from UGG as well as fashion boots with shearling lining.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon