Re-route my subscription: Click here

6 Chic Women’s Boot Trends to Invest in This Fall

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
amazon hiker boot, fall 20 boots, best fall boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From hardware details to lug soles, get ready for fall boots to be durable and chic.

With autumn just around the corner, shoppers can get a head start on investing in some of the most fashionable trends of the season. Shoes that prioritize comfort and performance will take center stage. Stand out brands like UGG and Dr. Martens are also expected to be popular buys.

Classic styles such as thigh-highs and Chelsea boots continue to be staples for the fall closet as well. Ruched detailing and platform soles transform the classic fall shoes into fashion-forward footwear.

Below, shop major fall ’20 boot trends worth adding to your wardrobe, from timeless cold weather silhouettes to runway-inspired looks.

Watch on FN

Chunky Platform Styles

Hefty soles will continue their relevance into the fall. The rubber platform boot can double as a fashionable option for when it rains. Stylish options include white and black boots. Lug soles and platforms are also fair game.

 

 

dr. martens, amazon boots, fall 20 boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Dr. Martens Rometty Boot $160
buy it
uo boot, fall 20 boots, white chunky boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Buy: UO Chloe Chelsea Boot $80
Buy it

Hardware Details

One major trend that surfaced on runways such as Chanel and Gucci for fall ’20 was boots with hardware details. The metal-heavy look can edge up any outfit. These studded boots are slated to be an elevated stapled for fall. Consider it an update to the classic black leather ankle boot.

 

fall 20 boots, hardware boots, chunky boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Steven New York Gibson Boot $127
Buy it
best boots for fall 2020, studded boot, black studded boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Dodger Chelsea Boot $79
Buy it

Thigh-High Boots

Leg climbing boots were showcased on runways such as Isabel Marant, Jacequemus and Celine. To give the boot an update this season, look for boots with ruched detailing. The style is a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner women, especially Kylie Jenner, who is already getting a head start of the trend.

mango thigh high boot, fall 20 boots, best fall boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango
Buy: Mango Suede high-leg boots $300
Buy it
dsw, fall 20 boot, best boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Nine West Maxim Boot $100
Buy it

Haute Hikers

The hiking boot has been an inspiration for several designers in the past few fall seasons. Even traditional hiking brands have begun to enter the fashion sphere, such as Danner, whose boots are stocked at retailers such as Free People and Urban Outfitters. Even celebrities are giving the boot some love. Recently, Kate Hudson wore the Danner Mountain Cascade Boot with Fabletic leggings.

danner boot, fall 20 boot, hiking trend boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
amazon hiker boot, fall 20 boots, best fall boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Cestfini Fashion Chunky High-top… $10
buy it

Rubber Boots

Rainboots enter the spotlight for fall. Ankle length rubber boots in neutral fall colors can be worn in rain or shine. The easy-to-slip on shoe embraces both functionality and makes a fashion statement for the cold weather season.

everlane rainboot, fall 20 boot, rubber boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane
Buy: The Rain Boot $75
Buy it
rubber boots, fall 20 trends, ankle rain boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales
Buy: Cougar Kensington Waterproof Chelsea Boots $70 $50
Buy it

Fuzzy Boots and Slippers

Stay-at-home fashion will also continue to influence fall ’20. FN predicts that people will continue to favor comfortable slippers and boots from UGG as well as fashion boots with shearling lining.

uggs, fall 20 boots, fuzzy boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

 

fall 20 boots, fuzzy boots, best fall boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Gretchen Boot $35
buy it

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad