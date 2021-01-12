13 Men’s Running Shoes Made to Tackle Winter Weather

This style is also made with Gore-Tex and a trail-specific FormFit design that delivers a locked-down feel. To combat foot fatigue, it features the brand’s PWRFoam midsoles and a removable foam footbed. Other highlights include a RunDry collar lining that wicks away moisture and all-terrain high-traction outsoles.

Merrell’s Nova Gore-Tex silhouette is also crafted with a Gore-Tex Invisible Fit technology and removable EVA foam insoles. Vibram TC5+ with adaptive lugs should offer great multi-surface grip, while shock-absorbing foam cushioning and a TrailProtect pad are made to deliver comfort on longer runs. What’s more, antimicrobial agents included in the style work to combat odors.

Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 GTX

Courtesy of Hoka One One, who counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Pippa Middleton as fans, the Speedgoat 4 features a rugged mesh upper with 3D-printed overlays for additional midfoot support. A lightweight, breathable Gore-Tex bootie keeps feet dry, as high-traction outsoles boast a multi-directional lug pattern to provide ample grip over rough terrain. Additionally, a gusseted tongue with strategic cutouts enhances breathability and removable foam insoles are touted to enhance the in-shoe feel.

Altra Lone Peak 4 RSM

Altra’s Lone Peak 4 RSM (which stands for rain, snow, and mud) features a waterproof yet breathable upper with TPU bands laminated to the vamp for lightweight protection. Other highlights of the model include 4-Point GaiterTrap technology to prevent debris from building up beneath the shoe, a contoured footbed and Duratread outsoles for traction on technical terrain and at toe-off.

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 2 ColdGear Reactor

For a toasty fit, look no further than this pair from Under Armour. It’s insulated to keep feet warm without overheating and features a UA Storm tech upper that repels water. These are also built with a breathable sockliner to provide a snug, bootie-like fit and softer underfoot feel. Furthermore, the brand’s Hovr foam underfoot boost energy return while cold-weather traction lends a better grip.

Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX

Although running in high-tops may not be your first instinct, this pair is actually great to have in your winter lineup. In addition to featuring a taller shaft that helps keep out rain, snow and debris, it offers a knit upper that feels more like a traditional running shoe. Plus, if you need enhanced ankle support, it provides that, too. To make the pair even more capable of tackling bad weather, it features a waterproof Gore-Tex lining and lugged outsole coated with graphene for all-surface traction and durability. A gusseted tongue also helps keep feet cool.

La Sportiva Jackal GTX

La Sportiva’s Jackal GTX features a nylon mesh upper and Gore-Tex lining for waterproof protection and climate comfort. The interior is virtually seamless to boost comfort and designed with gussets that wrap around the toe box to keep moisture and debris out. Underfoot, Ortholite insoles and cushioned midsoles featuring compression-molded EVA foam are made to deliver high-energy return. Meanwhile, the tread pattern provides superior traction and excellent grip on snow-covered streets.

Salomon Wildcross GTX

For reliable traction on slick surfaces, you can’t go wrong with Salomon’s Wildcross GTX. Not only does the toe box let you spread your toes out more for added stability, but the tri-point lug pattern provides better ground contact for increased traction. Meanwhile, the quick-lace system ensures you never have to worry about tripping on untied laces. Moreover, a padded collar and mesh guard help keep debris out.

Brooks Cascadia 15 GTX

From popular running brand Brooks, the Cascadia 15 GTX is equipped with a mesh and 3D Fit Print upper, breathable Gore-Tex membrane, and a trail-specific Pivot Post System for added stability. These shoes also include cushioned midsoles and rubber outsoles with TrailTack traction for better grip on a variety of surfaces. They’re also compatible with trail gaiters, which can easily be connected to the shoes via front and back attachment points.

New Balance Fresh Foam 880v10 GTX

New Balance’s Fresh Foam 880v10 features a Hypoknit upper designed to provide strategic areas of stretch and support. It also utilizes Gore-Tex Invisible Fit technology and Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for a plush, lightweight and responsive ride. Ample padding on the heel collar and tongue are made to enhance the fit and feel of these, while a blown rubber outsoles offer optimal traction on a variety of surfaces.

Arc’teryx Norvan VT 2 GTX

This shoe features a lightweight, breathable mesh upper with TPU film overlays for added stability. Designed to provide a second-skin feel, it offers the brand’s Adaptive Fit technology with a zonal stretch liner that molds to the shape of your foot. On the outside, Vibram MegaGrip rubber outsoles are built to provide top-notch traction. Removable molded inserts cradle the foot for support as EVA midsoles absorb shock to reduce foot fatigue.