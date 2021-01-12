×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

13 Men’s Running Shoes Made to Tackle Winter Weather

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
merrell

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For some, running on a treadmill simply doesn’t compare to experiencing the fresh air and scenic routes that often come with running outdoors. Pounding the pavement or hitting trails in winter, however, requires footwear equipped to take on inclement weather. Your shoes should ideally be waterproof, so feet remain dry even when the ground is wet and slushy. Look for styles with Gore-Tex membranes, which prevent water from penetrating socks and are breathable, too. Winter-ready running shoes should also offer top-tier traction to prevent accidents on icy sidewalks or uneven terrain.

Fortunately, there are a variety of runners you can buy that are designed to prevent cold, wet feet. With that in mind, we rounded up a range of winter-ready sneakers from Nike, Under Armour, and more top brands to consider adding to your workout wardrobe. All of these pairs are optimal for road or trail running.

Watch on FN

Nike Pegasus Trail 2 Gore-Tex

Nike’s Pegasus Trail 2 utilizes Gore-Tex Invisible Fit technology for lightweight and flexible waterproof protection, plus quick-drying performance to keep the shoes fresh-smelling. Underfoot, Nike React foam is made to offer a responsive ride for smooth transitions. Meanwhile, rubber outsoles featuring a bike tire tread pattern with traction at the heel and toe help ensure stability when running uphill or downhill.

nike Pegasus Trail 2 GORE-TEX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Nike Pegasus Trail 2 Gore-Tex $160
Buy it

Adidas Terrex Agravic TR Gore-Tex Trail

From Adidas, this sleek all-black style features an abrasion-resistant mesh upper and Gore-Tex membrane. It also includes durable, lightweight EVA midsoles and multidirectional Traxion outsoles to keep you steady while running in any terrain. Plus, at just $100, these are more affordable than most winter-weather runners.

Adidas Terrex Agravic TR GORE-TEX Trail 
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Terrex Agravic TR GORE-TEX Trail  $100
Buy it

Saucony Peregrine 10 GTX

This style is also made with Gore-Tex and a trail-specific FormFit design that delivers a locked-down feel. To combat foot fatigue, it features the brand’s PWRFoam midsoles and a removable foam footbed. Other highlights include a RunDry collar lining that wicks away moisture and all-terrain high-traction outsoles.

 

 

Saucony Peregrine 10 GTX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Saucony Peregrine 10 GTX $140
Buy it

Merrell Nova Gore-Tex

Merrell’s Nova Gore-Tex silhouette is also crafted with a Gore-Tex Invisible Fit technology and removable EVA foam insoles. Vibram TC5+ with adaptive lugs should offer great multi-surface grip, while shock-absorbing foam cushioning and a TrailProtect pad are made to deliver comfort on longer runs. What’s more, antimicrobial agents included in the style work to combat odors.

merrell nova gore-tex
CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell
Buy: Merrell Nova $140
Buy it

Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 GTX

Courtesy of Hoka One One, who counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Pippa Middleton as fans, the Speedgoat 4 features a rugged mesh upper with 3D-printed overlays for additional midfoot support. A lightweight, breathable Gore-Tex bootie keeps feet dry, as high-traction outsoles boast a multi-directional lug pattern to provide ample grip over rough terrain. Additionally, a gusseted tongue with strategic cutouts enhances breathability and removable foam insoles are touted to enhance the in-shoe feel.

Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 GTX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 GTX $160
Buy it

Altra Lone Peak 4 RSM

Altra’s Lone Peak 4 RSM (which stands for rain, snow, and mud) features a waterproof yet breathable upper with TPU bands laminated to the vamp for lightweight protection. Other highlights of the model include 4-Point GaiterTrap technology to prevent debris from building up beneath the shoe, a contoured footbed and Duratread outsoles for traction on technical terrain and at toe-off.

Altra Lone Peak 4 RSM
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy: Altra Lone Peak 4 RSM $107-$134
buy it

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 2 ColdGear Reactor

For a toasty fit, look no further than this pair from Under Armour. It’s insulated to keep feet warm without overheating and features a UA Storm tech upper that repels water. These are also built with a breathable sockliner to provide a snug, bootie-like fit and softer underfoot feel. Furthermore, the brand’s Hovr foam underfoot boost energy return while cold-weather traction lends a better grip.

UA HOVR Phantom 2 ColdGear Reactor
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy: Under Armour HOVR Phantom 2… $96-$163
buy it

Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX

Although running in high-tops may not be your first instinct, this pair is actually great to have in your winter lineup. In addition to featuring a taller shaft that helps keep out rain, snow and debris, it offers a knit upper that feels more like a traditional running shoe. Plus, if you need enhanced ankle support, it provides that, too. To make the pair even more capable of tackling bad weather, it features a waterproof Gore-Tex lining and lugged outsole coated with graphene for all-surface traction and durability. A gusseted tongue also helps keep feet cool.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For some, running on a treadmill simply doesn't compare to experiencing the fresh air and scenic routes that can come with running outdoors. Pounding the pavement or hitting trails in winter, however, requires footwear equipped to take on inclement weather. Your shoes should ideally be waterproof, so feet remain dry even when the ground is wet and slushy. Look for styles with Gore-Tex membranes, which prevent water from penetrating socks and are breathable, too. Winter-ready running shoes should also offer top-tier traction to prevent accidents on icy sidewalks or uneven terrain. Fortunately, there are a variety of runners you can buy that are designed to combat cold feet and keep them dry. With that in mind, we rounded up a range of top styles from Nike, Under Armour, and more top brands to consider adding to your workout wardrobe. All of these pairs will keep you moving in both rain or shine and are optimal for road or trail running. Keep reading to shop them all. Nike Pegasus Trail 2 Gore-Tex Nike's Pegasus Trail 2 utilizes Gore-Tex Invisible Fit technology for lightweight, flexible waterproof protection and quick-drying performance to keep the shoes fresh. Underfoot, Nike React foam is made to offer a cushioned responsive ride for smooth transitions while rubber outsoles featuring a bike tire tread pattern with traction at the heel and toe help ensure stability when running uphill or downhill.  <p> <a class="pmc-buy-now-button" rel="nofollow" href="" target=""_blank""> "Nike "$160" </a> </p> Adidas Terrex Agravic TR Gore-Tex Trail From Adidas, this sleek all-black style features an abrasion-resistant mesh upper and breathable, waterproof Gore-Tex line. It also includes durable, lightweight EVA midsoles and multidirectional Traxion outsoles to keep you steady while running in any terrain. Plus, at just $100, they're more affordable than most winter-weather runners.  <p> <a class="pmc-buy-now-button" rel="nofollow" href="" target=""_blank""> "Adidas "$100" </a> </p> Saucony Peregrine 10 GTX This style offers Gore-Tex waterproof protection and a trail-specific FormFit design that delivers a locked-down feel. To combat foot fatigue and promote, it features the brand's PWRFoam midsoles and a removable foam footbed. Other highlights inlcide a RunDry collar lining that wicks away moisture to keep the shoe eviorment fresher and all-terrain high-traction outsoles that will grip the ground.  <p> <a class="pmc-buy-now-button" rel="nofollow" href="" target=""_blank""> "Saucony Peregrine "$140" </a> </p> Merrell Nova Gore-Tex Merrell's Nova Gore-Tex silhouette is also crafted with a Gore-Tex Invisible Fit technology for breathable, lightweight protection and removable EVA foam insoles. Vibram TC5+ with adaptive lugs should offer great multi-surface grip, while shock-absorbing foam cushioning and a TrailProtect pad are made to deliver comfort on longer runs. What's more,  M Select Fresh antimicrobial agents work to combat shoe odor.  <p> <a class="pmc-buy-now-button" rel="nofollow" href="" target=""_blank""> "Merrell "$140" </a> </p> Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 GTX Courtesy of Hoka One One, who counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Pippa Middleton as fans, the Speedgoat 4 features a rugged mesh upper with 3D-printed overlays for additional midfoot support and a secure, locked-down fit, a lightweight, breathable Gore-Tex bootie and Vibram MegaGrip hi-traction outsoles with multi-directional lugs for ample grip over rough terrain.  A gusseted tongue with strategic cutouts to enhance breathability and removable foam insoles are touted to enhance the in-shoe feel. <p> <a class="pmc-buy-now-button" rel="nofollow" href="" target=""_blank""> "Hoka "$160" </a> </p> Altra Lone Peak 4 RSM Altra's Lone Peak 4 RSM (which stands for rain, snow, and mud) features a highly breathable, completely waterproof eVent upper that's overlaid with TPU bands laminated to the vamp for increaded protection without any added weight. Other highlights of the model include 4-Point GaiterTrap technology to prevent debris from building up beneath the shoe, a contoured footbed, and Duratread outsoles with canted TrailClaw lugs for traction on technical terrain and at toe-off. <p> <a class="pmc-buy-now-button" rel="nofollow" href="" target="_blank"> BUY NOW: "$107-$134" </a> </p> Under Armour HOVR Phantom 2 ColdGear Reactor For a toasty fit, look no further than this pair from Under Armour. It's insulated to keep feet warm without overheating and features a UA Storm tech upper that repels water. These are also built with an ultra-breathable, SpeedForm 2.0 sockliner to provide a snug, bootie-like fit and a softer underfoot feel with enhanced support. Furthermore, UA HOVR foam underfoot helps to give back the energy you put in while cold-weather traction lends a better grip. <p> <a class="pmc-buy-now-button" rel="nofollow" href="" target="_blank"> BUY NOW: "$96-$163" </a> </p> Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX $150-$241
buy it

La Sportiva Jackal GTX

La Sportiva’s Jackal GTX features a nylon mesh upper and Gore-Tex lining for waterproof protection and climate comfort. The interior is virtually seamless to boost comfort and designed with gussets that wrap around the toe box to keep moisture and debris out. Underfoot, Ortholite insoles and cushioned midsoles featuring compression-molded EVA foam are made to deliver high-energy return. Meanwhile, the tread pattern provides superior traction and excellent grip on snow-covered streets.

La Sportiva Jackal GTX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: La Sportiva Jackal GTX $170
Buy it

Salomon Wildcross GTX

For reliable traction on slick surfaces, you can’t go wrong with Salomon’s Wildcross GTX. Not only does the toe box let you spread your toes out more for added stability, but the tri-point lug pattern provides better ground contact for increased traction. Meanwhile, the quick-lace system ensures you never have to worry about tripping on untied laces. Moreover, a padded collar and mesh guard help keep debris out.

Salomon Wildcross GTX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Salomon Wildcross GTX $160
buy it

Brooks Cascadia 15 GTX

From popular running brand Brooks, the Cascadia 15 GTX is equipped with a mesh and 3D Fit Print upper, breathable Gore-Tex membrane, and a trail-specific Pivot Post System for added stability. These shoes also include cushioned midsoles and rubber outsoles with TrailTack traction for better grip on a variety of surfaces. They’re also compatible with trail gaiters, which can easily be connected to the shoes via front and back attachment points.

Brooks Cascadia 15 GTX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Brooks Cascadia 15 GTX $160
Buy it

New Balance Fresh Foam 880v10 GTX

New Balance’s Fresh Foam 880v10 features a Hypoknit upper designed to provide strategic areas of stretch and support. It also utilizes Gore-Tex Invisible Fit technology and Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for a plush, lightweight and responsive ride. Ample padding on the heel collar and tongue are made to enhance the fit and feel of these, while a blown rubber outsoles offer optimal traction on a variety of surfaces.

New Balance Fresh Foam 880v10 GTX
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance
Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam 880v10 GTX $150
Buy it

Arc’teryx Norvan VT 2 GTX

This shoe features a lightweight, breathable mesh upper with TPU film overlays for added stability. Designed to provide a second-skin feel, it offers the brand’s Adaptive Fit technology with a zonal stretch liner that molds to the shape of your foot. On the outside, Vibram MegaGrip rubber outsoles are built to provide top-notch traction. Removable molded inserts cradle the foot for support as EVA midsoles absorb shock to reduce foot fatigue.

Arc'teryx Norvan VT 2 GTX
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Arc'teryx Norvan VT 2 GTX $205
Buy it
Fit Analytics is available on both Sponsored By Fit Analytics

The Data Behind Your Perfect Fit

With Fit Analytics, data fuels not just personalized recommendations but an individual shopping experience.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad