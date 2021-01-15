12 Heeled Winter Boots to Keep You Warm & Dry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Gone are the days when winter boots only came in bulky, unattractive styles. While your winter boots should offer warmth and reliable traction, there’s no reason you can’t wear a heeled style when temperatures drop. You’ll want a waterproof option to keep feet dry in rain or light snow, but if you don’t live in a wet climate, traditional pairs work, too. Keep in mind that heeled boots shouldn’t be worn in a snowstorm; flat boots offer more stability in those conditions.
Below, we rounded up a range of chic and functional heeled boots for winter. We included options with features like cozy shearling linings, high-traction lug sole and insulation to keep toes toasty. And of course, some are weatherproof for ultimate protection, too.
Timberland Sienna Waterproof Boot
This versatile leather lace-up boot from Timberland is waterproof from the inside and out. It also features a cushy EVA midsole for comfort.
Ugg Indra Waterproof Boot
These Ugg wedge boots are also completely waterproof, insulated, and designed to provide maximum traction when you need it most.
Aldo Yeraveth Waterproof Boot
Another waterproof pair, these leather Aldo boots are lined with faux fur and set on treaded soles for optimal grip on snow-covered streets.
Sole/Society Eavan Hiker Boot
Available in two colors, this chunky lug-sole style features a plush shearling tongue and collar and a convenient medial side zipper for easy on/off.
Tory Burch Miller Lug Sole Shearling Bootie
Tory Burch’s Miller lug sole boots have a glossy leather upper, faux shearling lining and side zip closure.
Dr. Martens Leona Faux Fur Platform Boot
This chunky style boasts a water-resistant finish, a faux fur lining with WarmWair insulation and Airwair air-cushioned soles for enhanced comfort. Commando tread soles should keep you steady on your feet.
Marc Fisher LTD Hiking Boot
Another hiking-inspired boot, this style features a genuine shearling lining, padded footbed and lugged sole for traction on wet and dry surfaces.
Blondo Randa Waterproof Boot
Complete with a tall stacked heel, this chic knee-high style is equipped with a waterproof suede upper and seam-sealed waterproof construction.
Sofft Sharnell Waterproof Boot
Another tall boot, this leather, block heeled style offers chic lace-up detailing at the back and is fully adjustable to accommodate different calf sizes. Built for comfortable all-day wear, these are cushioned with extra padding at the arch and heel and include a microfiber lining for a soft, breathable feel.
Steve Madden Comfort Winter Bootie
These cozy Steve Madden boots also have an exposed faux fur lining, lightly cushioned footbed and sturdy lug sole.
Sorel Blake Lace Bootie
Sorel’s Blake lace-up features a waterproof leather upper with felt overlays for a cool, mixed media look. Its brightly-colored laces are easily adjustable, while a plush EVA footbed balances out the tall stacked heel.
Stuart Weitzman Ivey Bootie
A slightly fancier look than your average lug soled bootie, this elegant all-black pair features pearl embellishments on the eyelets.