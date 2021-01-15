12 Heeled Winter Boots to Keep You Warm & Dry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gone are the days when winter boots only came in bulky, unattractive styles. While your winter boots should offer warmth and reliable traction, there’s no reason you can’t wear a heeled style when temperatures drop. You’ll want a waterproof option to keep feet dry in rain or light snow, but if you don’t live in a wet climate, traditional pairs work, too. Keep in mind that heeled boots shouldn’t be worn in a snowstorm; flat boots offer more stability in those conditions.

Below, we rounded up a range of chic and functional heeled boots for winter. We included options with features like cozy shearling linings, high-traction lug sole and insulation to keep toes toasty. And of course, some are weatherproof for ultimate protection, too.