×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

12 Heeled Winter Boots to Keep You Warm & Dry

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
winter heeled boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gone are the days when winter boots only came in bulky, unattractive styles. While your winter boots should offer warmth and reliable traction, there’s no reason you can’t wear a heeled style when temperatures drop. You’ll want a waterproof option to keep feet dry in rain or light snow, but if you don’t live in a wet climate, traditional pairs work, too. Keep in mind that heeled boots shouldn’t be worn in a snowstorm; flat boots offer more stability in those conditions.

Below, we rounded up a range of chic and functional heeled boots for winter. We included options with features like cozy shearling linings, high-traction lug sole and insulation to keep toes toasty. And of course, some are weatherproof for ultimate protection, too.

Timberland Sienna Waterproof Boot

This versatile leather lace-up boot from Timberland is waterproof from the inside and out. It also features a cushy EVA midsole for comfort.

timberland sienna high
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Timberland Sienna Waterproof Boot $120-$190
buy it

Ugg Indra Waterproof Boot

These Ugg wedge boots are also completely waterproof, insulated, and designed to provide maximum traction when you need it most.

Ugg Indra Waterproof Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Indra Waterproof Boot $87-$170
buy it

Aldo Yeraveth Waterproof Boot

Another waterproof pair, these leather Aldo boots are lined with faux fur and set on treaded soles for optimal grip on snow-covered streets.

Aldo Yeraveth Waterproof Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Aldo Yeraveth Waterproof Boot $90-$109
buy it

Sole/Society Eavan Hiker Boot

Available in two colors, this chunky lug-sole style features a plush shearling tongue and collar and a convenient medial side zipper for easy on/off.

Sole/Society Eavan Hiker Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sole/Society Eavan Hiker Boot $120
Buy it

Tory Burch Miller Lug Sole Shearling Bootie

Tory Burch’s Miller lug sole boots have a glossy leather upper, faux shearling lining and side zip closure.

tory burch boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Tory Burch Miller Lug Sole Shearling Bootie $498
Buy it

Dr. Martens Leona Faux Fur Platform Boot

This chunky style boasts a water-resistant finish, a faux fur lining with WarmWair insulation and Airwair air-cushioned soles for enhanced comfort. Commando tread soles should keep you steady on your feet.

Dr. Martens Leona Faux Fur Platform Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Dr. Martens Leona Faux Fur Platform Boot $180
Buy it

Marc Fisher LTD Hiking Boot

Another hiking-inspired boot, this style features a genuine shearling lining, padded footbed and lugged sole for traction on wet and dry surfaces.

Marc Fisher LTD Hiking Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Hiking Boot $249
Buy it

Blondo Randa Waterproof Boot

Complete with a tall stacked heel, this chic knee-high style is equipped with a waterproof suede upper and seam-sealed waterproof construction.

Sofft Sharnell Waterproof Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Blondo Randa Waterproof Boot $124
Buy it

Sofft Sharnell Waterproof Boot

Another tall boot, this leather, block heeled style offers chic lace-up detailing at the back and is fully adjustable to accommodate different calf sizes. Built for comfortable all-day wear, these are cushioned with extra padding at the arch and heel and include a microfiber lining for a soft, breathable feel.

Sofft Sharnell Waterproof Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sofft Sharnell Waterproof Boot $210
Buy it

Steve Madden Comfort Winter Bootie

These cozy Steve Madden boots also have an exposed faux fur lining, lightly cushioned footbed and sturdy lug sole.

steve madden winter boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Steve Madden Comfort Winter Bootie $100
Buy it

Sorel Blake Lace Bootie

Sorel’s Blake lace-up features a waterproof leather upper with felt overlays for a cool, mixed media look. Its brightly-colored laces are easily adjustable, while a plush EVA footbed balances out the tall stacked heel.

Sorel Blake Lace Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel
Buy: Sorel Blake Lace Bootie $220 $165
Buy it

Stuart Weitzman Ivey Bootie

A slightly fancier look than your average lug soled bootie, this elegant all-black pair features pearl embellishments on the eyelets.

 

Stuart Weitzman Ivey Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Stuart Weitzman Ivey Bootie $695 $453
Buy it
Women Dancing on Mountain Summit to Sponsored By Deckers

From Responsibility, Comes Opportunity

With a rich history of corporate responsibility, Deckers Brands embraces a holistic approach to doing the right thing.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad