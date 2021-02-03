16 Stylish Boots for Wide Women With Wide Feet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Having wide feet means you may have found even the most well-intentioned boot designs to be uncomfortable. But thanks to a range of brands and retailers, you no longer have to squeeze your toes into the traditional mold.

Comfort labels like Lifestride, Easy Spirit and Naturalizer specialize in wide width footwear options, as do plus size companies like Torrid. Plenty of street style favorites like Stuart Weitzman and Sam Edelman now offer extended width options, too.

There’s currently no industry standard for labelling widths, however many companies use the more traditional letter system — a ‘D’ is considered a wide width for women — or simply label shoes medium, wide and extra-wide. Options with round or square toes also tend to offer a roomier fit, so your first instinct should be to look for these silhouettes.

Ahead, we did the legwork for you and compiled 16 chic boots made for women with wide feet — from classic riding boots to hearty weatherproof looks. Keep reading to shop them.

Watch on FN

LifeStride Xion Exclusive

This classic knee-high boot is decorated with buckle details and finished with a high-rebound foam insole and flexible outsole for comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots

Timberland’s cult-favorite 6-inch boots are offered in wide widths and half sizes, too. Not to mention, they’re waterproof, so you can wear them rain or shine.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Easy Spirit Serella Leather Bootie

For an easy-to-slip-on boot that offers endless styling options, look no further than Easy Spirit’s Serella. The buckled silhouette is done in a soft leather that should look even better with wear. Plus, it includes ample cushioning to support your stride.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Clarks Clarkdale Arlo

A rich leather upper gives this classic Chelsea boot a luxurious twist. Wear it to elevate jean and tee combos or to complement a more polished trousers and blouse ensemble.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Sam Edelman Codie

In addition to being offered in a wide width size, this croc-embossed bootie features a square toe that allows for a little extra wiggle room.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Munro Finnley

Finished in a soft taupe suede, these lace-up booties from Munro include a spacious round toe design and come in both wide and extra wide widths.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Naturalizer Val Waterproof Bootie

When venturing out in the cold, skip the clunky snow boots and opt for this hiker-inspired option instead. It features a waterproof mixed media upper, cozy faux fur collar and heat retention technology to keep feet toasty. Underfoot, a lug sole adds grip.

Franco Sarto Meyer Knee High Boot

Got wide calves, too? This elegant riding boot is the perfect pick, as it comes in both wide width and wide calf options. Its asymmetrical topline and burnished details give it a particularly modern feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Good American The Statement Mix Knee High Boot

Known for its apparel made to fit curvier women, Good American also designs shoes that are all available in extended widths. This trendy knee-high boot from the brand features a dual-textured finish, elongated square toe and chunky block heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short

From Koolaburra by Ugg, this cozy shearling-lined boot is perfect to wear while lounging at home or running errands. Cute bow accents and faux fur details add a touch of sophistication.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Propet Tabitha

These durable, faux-fur collared booties from Propet are available in wide and extra wide width sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Ariat Quickdraw Western Boot

Maximalist western boots take center stage for spring ’21. We love this bold option, featuring ornate details and a two-toned finish, from cowboy boot expert Ariat.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ariat

Sperry Saltwater Emboss Wool

This version of Sperry’s iconic Saltwater boot features a signature rubber toe with an updated wool upper. Like the original design, it also boasts rustproof eyelets, a micro-fleece lining and cushioned insole to keep you warm and comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Torrid Faux Suede Perforated Ankle Boot

Plus size clothing maker Torrid offers a range of extra wide width boot styles for women, including these suede booties featuring a convenient side zipper and perforated upper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Torrid

Stuart Weitzman Reserve Knee High Boot

While on the more expensive end, this staple knee-high boot from Stuart Weitzman is well worth the splurge, as it’s bound to last you many seasons.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

SoftWalk Wesley

If you crave a little extra height without the discomfort of tall heels, this versatile wedged bootie is a great option. It also includes a lightweight EVA midsole, cushioned footbed with arch support and an antimicrobial lining to keep the shoes smelling fresh.