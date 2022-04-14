The 20 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season after season. So if you find yourself asking, “Are white sneakers in style?” the answer is always yes. But before you buy a pair of the best white sneakers for women, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The white sneaker trend

While the silhouette has remained a must-have for women, there have been subtle variations in white sneaker trends — seen in everything from an intentionally beat up Golden Goose style to a crisp, clean Common Project option, sneaker mules and chunkier, retro looks from Reebok.

Celebs like Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker love a pair of super comfy, retro white New Balance dad sneakers, while Meghan Markle has been seen sporting her classically cool pair of eco-friendly Vejas while out and about (both styles are on our best white sneakers shopping list, ahead). Even though it’s super simple, your white sneaker choice should be an expression of your mood at that moment in time.

The different types of women’s white sneakers

You can pretty much find a solid white pair of sneakers from every brand now. They come in a range of textures, with unique stitching and varied shapes, at a range of price points. “You don’t have to spend a ton of money to look polished in some white sneakers,” says celebrity fashion stylist Kara Elkin. A clean pair of Keds from a store like Target is the cutest best-kept fashion secret, under-$50.”

Just be sure to find a pair that supports your foot type, too. New York-based podiatrist Dr. Parker M. Gennett says that “a stiff heel counter, firm sole and torsion stability” are important characteristics to look out for in any sneaker you’re wearing regularly. “If you can twist it like a pretzel, it’s probably not a good idea,” he says. For optimum comfort, “look for a happy balance between control of motion for support and cushion,” he explains. Also, look for styles that come in wide sizing if you have wide feet and/or bunions.

No matter which style you choose, you can dress up your white sneakers with a spring dress or down with leggings and a hoodie for a cool athleisure moment. Bottom line: They’re bound to become your go-to pair of footwear, if they aren’t already.

How to care for your white sneakers

One of the only negative features of white sneakers is that they tend to appear dirty quicker than other styles that can hide the normal wear and tear of everyday life. Some pairs made of knit materials are machine washable, while other leather versions require a bit more attention. To give your white sneakers a longer life, be sure to clean them once in a while with a little soap and a toothbrush for scrubbing. We’ve got the full guide on how to clean your white shoes.

But for now, check out our picks of the best 20 white sneakers for women. Whether you’re looking for a pair of business-casual work shoes, nurse shoes, everyday errand-running shoes or style you can hit the gym in, there’s an option here to suit your needs and budget.

Top White Sneakers for Women

Nike Air Force 1 White Sneakers

Most Popular

It’s probably the most popular sneaker among the late teen to the late twenties crowd. This classic Gen Z and Millennial favorite and Nike staple remains a crowd pleaser not only because of its household name, but because it’s simply a damn good sneaker. Nike’s Air Force 1s are among the easiest wear because of their slip-on comfort, proper foot support, versatility and durability.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith White Sneakers

As one of the best adidas and overall sneakers you can buy, these once broke the internet. The comfortable streetwear icon looks crisp and clean, but really comes into its own after a few weeks of wear in terms of both fit and aesthetics (we love the worn-in look). Treat yourself to a pair of Stan Smiths — you won’t regret it.

Puma Cali White Sneakers

Best White Platform Sneakers for Women

Another sneaker icon, the Puma Cali sneaker will never go out of style. It’s a street style classic with a laidback west coast vibe. The updated version features a full leather upper and stacked sole for a style upgrade. Pair it with a track suit or spring dress, and your Saturday is complete.

Reebok Classic Leather White Sneakers

Best White Leather Sneakers for Women

A ’90s throwback by way of a white sneaker is cool, casual and always earns some type of street cred. The Reebok women’s Classic sneakers offer cloud-like comfort through a chunky leather design and grippy tread that can withstand most surfaces. They naturally offer a wider fit and are among the best pairs of white sneakers for people with bunions…or not.

Keds Double Decker White Sneakers

Best Value

For $50, you can buy this stylish Keds sneaker on repeat whenever it needs replacing. It’s cute, comfy and works with any outfit for women and girls of every age.

Superga Cotu 2750 White Sneakers

Also Consider Best Value

Supergas are no-fuss, classic sneakers that comes at an affordable price point and check off every box. They support all foot types, feature a grippy tread designed to last awhile. Plus, we’ve thrown these in the washing machine and magically watched dirt and mud stains disappear.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Vintage White Sneakers

Best High-Top White Sneakers

File Chuck Taylors under sneakers everyone should have in their closet. This high-top sneaker looks even better with a few scuffs, making the style last for years to come. These are the perfect denim companion, especially for flat-footed customers. Athletes love the floor stability these provide, making them appropriate for weightlifting in addition to day-to-day wear.

Vans Unisex Classic Slip-Ons

Best Slip-On White Sneakers

The OG slip-ons from Vans are the easiest wear on this entire list. Vans will always bring some sort of cool factor, whether you’re trying to be stylish or not. The best part about these is that they not only go with everything but can also be slipped on and off in a breeze without compromising quality or support. This is one type of sneaker you should always have on hand.

Greats The Royale Eco White Sneakers

Best Sustainable

Sustainably-made sneakers are having a moment (it’s about time). Greats’ cult-worthy, quality sneakers get better with age, including the brand’s The Royale style featuring a whole new DNA. These babies are made from 100% recycled cotton canvas and padded with algae foam removed from over-populated ecosystems. They’re complete with a 100% natural rubber outsole and recycled cotton laces.

M.M La Fleur x Koio White Sneakers

Best for Work

Sneakers typically aren’t recommended for the office, but in 2022 where things are a lot more casual, these will do. The sleekness of the M.M. La Fleur x Koio collaboration brings sophisticated style to downtown New York. If you’re going for a business-casual look, you’re going to want to get your hands on these minimal, sleek and luxurious kicks.

Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 White Sneakers

Best Sporty

The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a best-selling sneaker, designed to support you on everyday runs, walks and light workouts. These Allbirds shoes are uniquely made with lightweight, breathable eucalyptus fiber. The foam provides a responsive cushion combined with a grippy tread and padded heel to reduce slippage. These are a favorite not only among athletes but also among nurses and other professionals who are on their feet all day.

Everlane The Court Sneakers

Everlane is known for offering quality, modern designs that don’t break the bank, and these kicks live up to that rep. The Court sneakers are a sleek basketball to lifestyle crossover, made for everyday wear and running around town. Customers rave about how comfortable they are right out of the box and that they truly can be worn with anything.

Adidas Originals Ozelia White Sneakers

Best Chunky White Sneakers

If you’re looking to make a style statement on the streets, look no further than the Adidas Ozelia sneakers. You’ll turn heads and attract compliments in these spaceship-like sneakers that happen to be supportive and ultra-comfy for your feet. These turn any head-to-toe sweatsuit into a fashion moment.

Veja V-12 White Sneakers

Also Consider Best Sustainable

These Emma Watson and Meghan Markle-approved sneakers from French brand Veja are another popular eco-friendly style. For just under $200, they’re made from recycled plastic water bottles and feel luxurious in both style and design — making them the perfect addition to a daily uniform or capsule wardrobe.

Common Projects Achilles White Sneakers

Best Splurge

Common Projects remains at the top of the list when it comes to brands offering a good pair of expensive sneakers. At $440, these offer impeccable quality, comfort and attention to detail. You’re buying into the casual, cool lifestyle of Common Projects lifestyle, and trust us, it’s worth it.

Cariuma IBI Off-White Knit Sneakers

Most Lightweight

Cariuma has a unique take on the classic white sneaker. Made entirely of bamboo, the IBI is high performance, low-impact and probably the lightest weight sneaker you’ll ever slip your foot into.

Golden Goose Superstar Low-Top White Sneakers

Best Designer White Sneakers

Golden Goose has become a celebrity and influencer favorite. The brand’s intentionally slightly dirty sneakers are a subtle style statement and ultra-comfortable, according to customers. There is no break in time for these babies, which feels refreshing when you crack open a new box.

New Balance 574 Sneakers

Best Dad Sneakers

Every fashion girl owns a pair of New Balance 574s, aka one of the best New Balance shoes you can shop. Not only do they go with everything, they properly support the foot for a full day of walking. They offer a fully cushioned footbed for support that hugs but also leaves room to grow. Plus, they’re in line with the dad sneaker trend we can’t seem to let go of.

Gola Grandslam White Leather Sneakers

Gola Grandslam sneakers are classic sneakers with retro flair. They’re the indie sister to the Nike Air Force 1s but slightly less chunky. They look great with dresses for their streamlined yet still sporty silhouette. It’s no wonder Anthropologie bought into this best-selling style.

APL Women’s Techloom Pro White Sneakers

Best for Working Out

The APL knit sneaker has a legion of fans that won’t wear anything else. Customers love the supportive flexibility of the sock-like knit upper and the low level arch support that feels great for flat-footed runners. These low-profile sneakers are appropriate for mid to wide-sized feet since the knit gracefully adjusts without digging in.

Meet the experts

Kara Elkin is a celebrity fashion stylist based in Los Angeles. Although she currently focuses on styling and consulting, she also co-founded womenswear label Elkin in 2011, which became popular among Hollwyood’s elite including Brie Larson, Zosia Mamet, Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts.

Dr. Parker M. Gennett is a New York-based podiatrist. He’s been practicing with the Foot & Ankle Care Center for over 25 years and is a member of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeon. He specializes in pediatric and adult sports injury as well as routine care of podiatric and orthopaedic foot and ankle conditions.