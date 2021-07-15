20 Stylish Wedge Sandals That Won’t Kill Your Arches

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s true that wedge sandals have maintained a controversial reputation within the fashion world. But this summer, designers and influencers are making a case for the cool-girl noughties style (arguably popularized by Paris Hilton) once again.

Today’s top versions, however, are a far cry from the clunky cork silhouettes once frequented twenty years ago. Instead, expect a multitude of slimmed-down looks to choose from. They even come in eye-catching colorways and high to low heel heights.

Speaking of the wedge heel, it’s much sturdier than a skinny stiletto — meaning it won’t kill your soles or prevent you from standing for longer periods of time.

So, ready to give wedge sandals another try? For further proof of their greatness, check out 20 wedge sandals that are stylish and comfortable ahead.

Reformation Alessa Lace Up Wedge Espadrilles

Femme florals have never looked so green: Reformation’s Alessa Lace Up Wedge Espadrilles have a sustainable linen upper and strappy wraparound details, as well as a vegan lining.

Staud Sylvie Wedge Sandals

The foldover toe strap on Staud’s Sylvie Wedge Sandals is crafted with snake embossed leather that adds some bold texture to a sophisticated silhouette.

Carrie Forbes Said Raffia 3-Strap Wedge Sandals

Calling all boho babes: These Carrie Forbes Said Raffia Wedge Sandals are a free-spirited alternative to classic espadrilles.

Cecelia New York Rainbow Wedge Sandals

You know what your flirty frocks need? An adorable slip-on, like Cecelia New York’s Rainbow Wedge Sandals, to match.

Jeffrey Campell Appetit Wedge Slide Sandals

Fair warning: You may never want to take this adorable peach-colored pair off.

Castañer Gustava 40 Wedge Espadrilles

Summer picnics call for Castañer’s Gustava 40 Wedge Espadrilles, don’t you think?

Frankies Bikinis LA Girl Platform Flip-Flops

Frankies Bikinis’ LA Girl Platform Flip-Flops are designed with a terry-cloth wedge that adds three inches. Even better? The Napa leather upper and footbed forms to your foot’s shape for all-day comfort.

Birkenstock Gabriela Natural Fibre Mix Wedge Sandals

Ugly-chic shoe fans, this chunkier style is for you. Birkenstock’s Gabriela Wedge Sandals complement both casual and more polished ensembles.

Raphaella Booz Jute Wedge Sandals

Raphaella Booz’s Jute Wedge Sandals are a dreamy statement shoe for summer weddings or island vacations thanks to their rope detailing and ombre jute heel.

See by Chloe Robin Bicolor Wedge Sandals

See by Chloe’s Robin Bicolor Wedge Sandals are the perfect everyday shoe. That’s because they feature a solid two-inch cork heel and ankle-securing strap, which make the best combo for running errands or to commuting to work.

Intentionally Blank Yes Please Wedge Sandals

Party like it’s 1999 in these Intentionally Blank Yes Please Wedge Sandals. The style offers a bold blue upper done in super soft suede with an extreme padded platform that’ll give off modern Sporty Spice vibes.

Kurt Geiger London Orion Demi Wedge Sandals

Kurt Geiger London’s Orion Wedge Sandals come with a sweet sentiment. The “be kind” beaded messaging at the ankle and rainbow platform also brighten up the otherwise black shoe.

Journee Collection Rizie Wedge Sandals

Freshen up your footwear game with Journee Collection’s Rizie Wedge Sandals, which just so happen to highlight the hottest hue of the season.

Worishofer 251 Cork Mules

Walk on sunshine in Worishofer’s 251 Cork Mules. The leather-lined, contoured footbed will keep your feet happy all season long.

Schutz Zaria Leather & Cork Wedge Sandals

Braided sandals à la Bottega Veneta are trending right now, and Schutz’s Zaria Leather & Cork Wedge Sandals provide a similar look with day-to-night versatility.

Emilio Pucci Printed Satin-Twill Wedge Espadrilles

Pair these graphic Emilio Pucci Espadrilles with a sleek monochromatic co-ord for an A+ outfit, always.

Steve Madden Pepe 30 Platform Sandals

A show-stopping rendition of the brand’s late ’90s and early 2000s favorite, Steve Madden’s Pepe 30 Platform Sandals will take all your summer outfits to new heights.

Zara Thin Strap Mini Wedge Sandals

The geometric heel on Zara’s Mini Wedge Sandals stands out compared to those found on other minimalist sandals.

Kate Spade New York Julep Platform Wedge Sandals

Crafted in vibrant colors with a mixed media finish, Kate Spade New York’s Julep Platform Wedge Sandals are bound to be a conversation starter at your next soirée.

No.6 Abuela Mid Wedge Clogs

Clogs have been all over the runways as of late, so why not opt for a neutral pair that’ll go with everything, such as No.6’s Abuela Mid Wedge Clogs?