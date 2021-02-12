×
12 Wearable Blankets That Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have trouble staying warm at home and wish you could take your blanket with you everywhere, we suggest investing in a wearable blanket. Instead of draping your throw over your shoulders while you cook or do chores, slip into one of these styles. Some fasten in the back and extend all the way to the floor while others look more like a sweatshirt or poncho.

Choosing the right style comes down to your personal preference and how you intend to wear it. If you’re looking for a wearable blanket to sport while reading or watching TV, a full-length option that clips in the back will work great. But if you plan to pad around the house in your style, you may opt for a shorter look that won’t drag on the floor. Most wearable blankets also have pockets for small storage and, sometimes, plush hoods.

Below, shop our edit of 12 wearable blankets to keep you cozy this winter.

Solaris Wearable Blanket + Slipper Socks

Not only does this option offer full-length coverage, but it also comes with anti-skid, sherpa-lined slipper socs, so you can stay cozy and stable while walking on hardwood floors. It snaps at the back to hold it in place and features a large kangaroo pocket.

wearable blanket, Solaris fleece wearable blanket and slipper socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Solaris Wearable Blanket + Slipper… $26
The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket

The Comfy Original, which appeared on the hit show “Shark Tank,” features an ultra-soft microfiber exterior and luxurious sherpa lining. The hooded design also boasts a sizable kangaroo pocket and elastic wrist cuffs to keep cold air out. It comes in a variety of colors and prints to choose from.

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket, wearable blanket
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket $30-$50
The Oodie Wearable Blanket

Not only does this hooded sweatshirt style have a sherpa lining, kangaroo pouch and ribbed cuffs, but it’s also available in a range of fun prints, including this adorable koala pattern.

wearable blanket, The Oodie Wearable Sherpa Blanket
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: The Oodie Wearable Blanket $75
Catalonia Wearable Blanket

We love this blanket-style onesie, made of soft, plush fleece and complete with foot pockets. It measures 75 inches long and snaps at the back at the collar. Coming in over a dozen designs, it has a front pocket, too.

 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Catalonia Wearable Blanket $24
Bedsure Wearable Blanket

Another hooded style with a fluffy sherpa lining, this microfiber wearable blanket is crafted with two deep front pockets and elastic cuffs. It comes in blue, gray and red plaid.

Bedsure Wearable Blanket
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Bedsure Wearable Blanket $42
Chic Home Nava 51×71 Hooded Snuggle

For an elevated pick, this open-front hoodie featuring playful pom pom details is a great option. It’s made from plush sherpa and micro mink fleece and features two pockets and button closures.

Chic Home Nava 51x71 Hooded Snuggle, wearable blankets
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's
Buy: Chic Home Nava 51x71 Hooded Snuggle $130 $78
Kona Benellie Original Throwbee

The fleecy Throwbee blanket poncho measures 80 inches long, is offered in nine colors and includes a kangaroo pouch and magnetic snaps at the collar to keep it closed.

wearable blankets, Kona Benellie Original Throwbee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy
Buy: Kona Benellie Original Throwbee $30-$37
Ultra Cuddle Shawl Blanket

Another style with cozy foot pockets, this shawl-style blanket comes in a range of solid colors. Note: It has an open front without a closure.

Ultra Cuddle Shawl Blanket with Feet Pockets, wearable blankets
CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy
Buy: Ultra Cuddle Shawl Blanket $40
MHF Home Reader’s Wrap Shawl Throw

MF Home’s shawl throw is made of soft fleece and also has an open front. A large pocket at the hem adds even more functionality.

MHF Home Reader’s Wrap Shawl Throw Blanket with Pockets, wearable blankets
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart
Buy: MHF Home Reader’s Wrap Shawl Throw $18
Pavilla Wearable Blanket

This microfiber wearable blanket boasts a kangaroo pocket and comes in tons of colors and prints. Keep in mind that it doesn’t fasten in the back, though.

wearable blankets, pavilla wearable blanket
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart
Buy: Pavilla Wearable Blanket $25
Brookstone Nap Wearable Throw

Brookstone’s Nap wearable throw is 70 inches long and made from super soft fleece.

Brookstone Nap Wearable Throw, wearable blankets
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brookstone
Buy: Brookstone Nap Wearable Throw $40
Safdie & Co. Inc. Pom-Pom Hooded Throw

This throw style is also lined with plush sherpa and equipped with a hood, two pockets and drawstrings with pom pom accents.

Safdie & Co. Inc. Pom-Pom Hooded Throw, wearable blankets
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zulily
Buy: Safdie & Co. Inc. Pom-Pom Hooded Throw $18
