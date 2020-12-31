10 Tough Waterproof Socks Made to Keep Feet Dry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For those who tend to be outdoors often, waterproof socks are a must. They help keep feet dry while trudging through wet and snowy terrain and during unexpected downpours. These socks typically feature a three-layer design consisting of an external layer of waterproof nylon, an internal waterproof membrane and an inner layer made from elastane or spandex. While these socks tend to be a bit bulkier than traditional crew styles, they’re lightweight and breathable to prevent sweat buildup.

Below, we rounded up a selection of unisex waterproof socks that are perfect for hiking, biking, kayaking, and much more. Read on to shop them all.

Randy Sun Waterproof Socks

Not only is this style moisture-wicking thanks to an antimicrobial Coolmax lining, but it’s also equipped with a reinforced heel for superior resistance and durability. What’s more, the socks feature a seamless toe construction to prevent blisters.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Amazon

Meikan Waterproof Socks

If you’re looking for a funky addition to your outdoor wardrobe, these socks are just what you need. They come in a variety of colorful prints, feature a seamless toe design and are made from a special bamboo blend that’s ultra-soft, breathable and naturally odor-fighting.

CREDIT: Amazon

Tomahawque Waterproof Socks

This pick is also made of soft, antimicrobial bamboo with a padded heel for a plush feel. It offers a three-layer construction designed to keep you warm on chilly days and cool in the summer thanks the material’s breathability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Showers Pass Waterproof Socks

Great for hunting trips when you want to blend into your surroundings, this seamless camouflage print style features a wear-resistant knit exterior and moisture-wicking lining for fresh effects. It also boasts a wider, padded toe area and cushioned heel for extra comfort and durability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

DexShell Ultralite Waterproof Socks DexShell’s Ultralite waterproof seamless socks are also designed with a bamboo blend inner layer for soft, breathable comfort and a defense against odor-causing bacteria. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: DexShell Ultralite Waterproof Socks $30-$33 buy it

SealSkinz Waterproof Cold Weather Sock Designed for hiking in cold, wet climates, these are crafted with a merino wool interior layer that provides natural thermal regulation and odor-resistance. The padded heel, toe and footbed absorb shock and help prevent blisters. CREDIT: Courtesy of Backcountry Buy: SealSkinz Waterproof Cold Weather Sock $50 Buy it

SuMade Wateproof Socks

Another solid option, this pair is equipped with a Coolmax lining and cushioning at the toes and heels to fight foot fatigue. Like the others on our list, these come with a seamless toe to eliminate the risk of any irritation. You also get plenty of designs to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

NRS HydroSkin 0.5 Wet Socks

Offering an anatomical fit, these fully seam-sealed socks feature a 0.5-millimeter neoprene core for superior insulation, plus a four-way stretch outer layer and titanium-laminate adhesive that helps retain body heat. A ThermalPlush inner lining also increases insulation, repels moisture and dries quickly.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Rocky Gore-Tex Waterproof Socks

While on the pricier side, you can count on Rocky’s Gore-Tex socks to keep you completely dry. What’s more, they’re also breathable and abrasion-resistant, so should last you a long time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Layeba Waterproof Socks

One of the more affordable pairs on our list, these also come with a Coolmax lining for breathable, odor-resistant performance.