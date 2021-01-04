10 Waterproof Sneakers to Wear Through Winter Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sneakerheads have a tendency to be stubborn come wintertime, when rain and slush threaten the delicate leathers and suedes that make up premium kicks. Instead of putting prized pairs at risk or making the jump to bulky boots, there’s an easier way to continue wearing in-style kicks throughout mild winter weather.

Although you may want something a little more substantial for full-on blizzards and downpours, these waterproof men’s sneakers are worth considering as an alternative for your everyday rotation this season.

On Cloud Hi Waterproof Sneakers

With their performance-driven design, these sneakers are encased in On’s signature Membrane for weather-proof support so you can stay active under any weather conditions. They feature mesh uppers with a breathable lining, compression EVA midsoles durable outsoles and the brand’s signature easy-entry LoopLock speed laces for a lightweight and flexible fit.

Vessi Everyday Sneakers

These sustainable sneakers from Vessi are made with the brand’s Dyma-Tex knit textile, which is both waterproof and breathable. The shoes also feature antibacterial insoles and high-rebound outsoles for extra bounce in your step.

Converse All Star Winter Gore-Tex Sneakers

Converse’s winter-ready sneakers can protect feet from harsh conditions while complementing everyday looks. This cold-weather version of the iconic sneaker features a waterproof Gore-tex membrane along with cushy Ortholite footbeds and a cozy faux fur lining.

Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Hiking Shoes

A lighter weight alternative to the brand’s hiking boots, these hiking shoes feature a mesh upper with a cushioned EVA midsole and high-traction outsole to enhance comfort and stability in all conditions.

Columbia OutDry Mid Shoe

Perfect for trails or city sidewalks, this ultra-flexible shoe from Columbia features a sock-like upper done in a proprietary stretch-knit material that’s waterproof and breathable. The hard-wearing silhouette features leather grain overlays for extra durability and structure as well as color-blocked details to create a a cant-miss look. They also provide Columbia’s SH/FT cushioned insoles for all-day underfoot comfort and have non-marking traction rubber soles for resilient wear.

North Face Activist Future Light Shoes

Built for athletic performance, these North Face sneakers offer airy mesh uppers coated with the brand’s waterproof Futurelight membrane. Underfoot, they include a single EVA midsole and an Ortholite Hybrid footbed for ultimate comfort. The sneakers also feature no-sew TPU overlays, protective toe caps and grippy outsoles for superb traction on wet and dry surfaces.

Vans UltraRange Exo Hi MTE Gore-Tex Sneakers

These cold-weather Vans sneakers feature a textile and leather upper sealed with Gore-tex. They also offer a soft plush wool lining, removable UltraCush EVA insoles and lugged soles.

Keen Explore Waterproof Sneakers

Inspired by a hiking boot design from the label, this Keen sneaker is sealed with a waterproof membrane. It has mesh uppers with TPU overlays, a stability shank, EVA midsole and removable PU footbed for enhanced comfort. Meanwhile, an all-terrain rubber outsole with multi-directional lugs allows for great grip.

Nike Pegasus Trail 2 Gore-Tex Sneakers

Designed specifically for trail runs, this rugged version of the Nike Pegasus features a lightweight and flexible mesh upper sealed with a Gore-tex coating. The sneakers come equipped with the brand’s signature React foam insoles for optimal cushioning and responsiveness, plus rubber outer soles for steady strides.

Hoka One Challenger Gore-Tex

Perfect for routine outings or rocky trails, these sneakers feature nubuck leather uppers coated in waterproof gore-tex. They offer a lightweight and oversized foam EVA midsole teamed with a midfoot “seatbelt” for extra foot support and security. The shoes also have lugged outsoles to boost traction on uneven ground.