15 Waterproof Shoe Sprays to Protect Your Pairs

Worried about your favorite shoes getting ruined in inclement weather? Truth of the matter is, rain and snow can wreak havoc on leather, suede and other supple finishes — often beyond repair. While it’s best to avoid wearing these pairs in a storm, you can still rock them when the weather is less severe by treating them with a waterproof shoe spray. In addition to repelling water on a range of materials, these sprays also help defy salt stains and random spills from wine, oil and grease.

To help you wade through all the options, we’ve rounded the best waterproof shoe sprays to buy. Read on to discover them all.

The Art of Crep Protect Spray

Designed to perform in all sorts of weather conditions, this aerosol spray works equally well on suede, canvas, nubuck and linen. It won’t discolor materials and the application should last for about two weeks.

Scotchgard Fabric and Upholstery Protector

Safe to use on delicate finishes like silk or wool, this powerful spray can protect even your most expensive pairs.

Rust-Oleum NeverWet Boot and Shoe Spray

This trigger point spray works on everything from leather and suede to nubuck, canvas and more. It’s silicone-free and need only be applied once a month for ample protection.

Sof Sole Waterproofer Spray

For easy and thorough application, this is another great option. It’s moisture and dirt-repellent and safe to use on nubuck, suede and most sneaker fabrics. Plus, it’s silicone-free.

Kiwi Boot Waterproofer

You can count on this aerosol spray to shield tough work boots and hiking styles. It’s made to deliver tough silicone protection for leather shoes and other fabric styles, while allowing the materials to breathe.

Nikwax Fabric and Leather Proof

Offered in a travel-friendly size, this option is easy to pack wherever you go. The water-based formula can be used on smooth leather, synthetic leather, fabric, and even Gore-tex styles.

Ugg Shoe Protector

This 6-ounce spray from Ugg is non-toxic, biodegradable and free of animal products. It’ll protect your favorite sheepskin boots and other shoes, too.

Apple Brand Gardé Rain & Stain Water Repellent

You can use this water and stain-repeller on leather, suede and fabric shoes.

Goat Shield Spray

Made by global sneaker resale platform GOAT, this waterproofing spray is specifically designed to protect athletic shoes and lifestyle sneakers. It can safely be used on common materials like suede, cotton, mesh and vinyl to repel all kinds of stains. Plus, it’s quick-drying.

Ecco Repel Shoe Spray

Ecco’s Repel works on smooth leather, nubuck and suede, oiled nubuck leather, combination leather and patent leather. The PFC-free formula will also offer extra durability to Gore-tex shoes.

ForceField Waterproof Spray

For use on all types of footwear, this option cures in under 25 minutes. One application is said to last for up to a year.

Sneaker Lab Shoe Protector

Sneaker Lab’s shoe protector comes in a travel-friendly size and shields leather, suede, nubuck, canvas, mesh and various knits.

Reshoevn8r Shoe Water & Stain Repellent

Reshoevn8r is also effective on leather, suede, canvas, mesh and nylon shoes.

Cadillac Shield Water & Stain Repellent

This fine mist spray safeguards smooth leather, suede, nubuck as well as oily nubuck and other materials, exclusing patent or vinyls.

Simple Shine. Waterproof Spray

Use this on smooth finished leathers, reptile and exotic skins, vinyls and more.