Comfort and performance influence today’s footwear decisions, and the best water shoes for women on the market today deliver on both. When shopping for the right pair, there are a few main features to consider.

They should be packed with a wide range of safety features that start off with lightweight uppers made of stretch materials that are quick-drying and soft against bare skin to prevent chaffing and rubbing. These stretch fabrics allow the shoes to easily conform to a range of foot types from narrow to wide, offering a customized fit.

The best water shoes for women also incorporate uppers made of mesh that allow water to easily and quickly drain, so shoes do not get waterlogged and prevent easy movement.

Underfoot protection is just as critical in choosing the perfect pair. Since they’re worn for a diverse range of activities and sports including swimming, snorkeling and kayaking, there’s always the risk of stepping on sharp objects, shells and stones. The outsoles should be made of sturdy rubber or composites such as TPR, providing ample protection from sharp or dirty objects.

And to top it all off, the best pairs aren’t restricted to wear at the pool or beach. They’re also a great option for gyms or in college dorms when sharing bathrooms since they help keep feet safe from health issues such as athlete’s foot.

Since travel plans often include a trip to a beach location, they should also be super lightweight and easy to take along in a carry-on bag or suitcase.

Here, FN has rounded up an assortment of the best shoes for women available that rank high on safety and versatility. They’re also quite affordable, making it easy to keep a pair at home and in a locker at the beach club or fitness center.

Vifur Water Sports Barefoot Aqua Yoga Socks

This lightweight sock-inspired style with smooth neck design helps prevent chafing. It’s breathable fabric upper provides plenty of stretch for an easy fit, while the rubber outsole protects the foot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Body Glove Sidewinder Water Shoe

A stretch neoprene and mesh upper makes it easy for water to flow out of the shoe when swimming and fishing, while the adjustable lacing system provides a customized fit for added support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Speedo Surf Knit Water Shoe

The slip-on design offers quick and easy access when heading outdoors, while the knit upper technology allows for easy drainage and quick-drying effects.

Speedo water shoes CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

WaterLves Barefoot Quick-Dry Aqua Sock

A colorful stretch upper offers enhanced customization for a more secure fit for narrow to wide feet. Underneath is a durable non-slip sole that protects feet from sharp objects and hot sand.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Merrell Lace-Up Water Shoe

Designed with a mesh upper for ventilation and drainage, the outdoor-inspired style features an integrated toe bumper and heel counter for added safety and support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Jointly Creating Aqua Swim Shoe

Lightweight and flexible, this adjustable style comes with a strap that closes with a convenient hook-and-loop design. It’s quick-drying due to its drainage holes, while a high traction rubber outsole prevents slippage on a wide range of surfaces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Murdesot Aqua Sneaker

A sturdy outsole provides enhanced underfoot support when participating in outdoor activities, while the drainage holes allow for water to flow out to keep feet cool and dry. The elastic toggle closure offers adjustability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Mishansha Barefoot Beach Shoe

This water shoe is long-wearing due to its salt-resistant breathable stretch upper made with Lycra. The camouflage-inspired outsole features drainage holes to ensure proper water flow. There’s also a pull tab at the heel for quick and easy entry.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Hiitave Barefoot Swim Sock

A colorful outsole with drainage holes keeps feet steady and water-free for easier movement when participating in water sports. The lacing system allows for adjustability according to individual foot width for added comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Nautica Quick-Dry Pool Sneaker

This sturdy athletic-inspired design with enhanced grip outsole keeps feet secure on a range of slippery surfaces, while the airy mesh upper keeps feet cool and dry.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Vibram V-Aqua Walking Shoe

A minimalist design provides a natural close-to-the-ground experience, while a Velcro strap offers an enhanced degree of adjustability to fit a range of foot types.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Helly Hansen Hurricane Sailing Shoe

Hit the deck or beach in this easy to wear slip-on style with quick-dry mesh upper and molded rubber outsole for a high degree of grip on slippery surfaces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Peicees Quick Dry Aqua Water Sock

This super lightweight design is done in neoprene for added stretch while helping to maintain the shape of the shoe for long wear. A durable rubber outsole keeps feet protected on a range of surfaces in and out of the water.