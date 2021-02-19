15 Warm Tights That Will Keep You Cozy & Stylish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no need to forgo your favorite frocks when it’s cold out. But if you plan to sport a dress or skirt when temperatures aren’t suitable for bare legs, you’re going to want a pair of thick, warm tights. (Traditional sheer styles just won’t cut it).

When shopping for warm tights, look for pairs made with cozy materials like acrylic, wool and cashmere. Thick nylon blend tights can also help keep the chill out. Moreover, styles made with soft fleece linings are also great. Not only does brushed fleece trap in heat well, but it’s also breathable and moisture-resistant to prevent you from getting sweaty.

RELATED: 13 Cozy Socks for Women to Keep Feet Warm This Winter

Considering all this, we compiled some of the warmest tights on the market for women to shop. We included opaque styles that come in a variety of colors and sizes, as well as multipack options so you can stock up. You’ll find some pairs are smooth while others are ribbed or feature a cable knit design for a sweater-inspired look.

In addition to offering warmth, many of these tights contain spandex for an enhanced fit. Meanwhile, some feature breathable, cotton-lined gussets, meaning you can even go commando while wearing these (say goodbye to panty lines!).

Ahead, shop a range of warm tights from popular brands like Spanx, DKNY, Wolford and more.

Commando Eclipse Opaque 110 Denier Tights

Available in four sizes, these thick, opaque tights are made with a durable and stretchy nylon-spandex blend and cotton-lined gusset.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

DKNY Opaque Coverage Control Tights

This opaque style from DKNY is also made of nylon and spandex and comes in three sizes, including a tall option for those with longer legs. They lend a silky soft finish and feature a control top waistband.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Berkshire Cozy Hose Fleece Tights

Offered in four colors, Berkshire’s nylon-spandex blend tights have fleece-lined legs for superior warmth. The opaque style also comes in five sizes, including petite and tall options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Angelina Fleece-Lined Tights

These opaque tights featuring a brushed fleece interior are available in over a dozen colors, from classic black and navy to bright shades of red and yellow. What’s more, they’re offered in packs of two, three, and six.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Hue Heat Temp Tights

Hue’s Heat Temp tights also provide opaque coverage and come in three sizes. Containing acrylic, viscose, nylon, spandex and a hint of cotton, this pair should be extra soft and warm with a slightly lustrous finish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Spanx Plush Tummy Shaping Tights

Complete with a tummy-shaping waistband and fleece lining, these opaque Spanx tights are designed to comfortably hug the stomach and hips while providing optimal warmth. A cotton gusset also adds breathability where you need it most.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Spanx

Heat Holders Fleece-Lined Tights

Another fleece-lined pair, these opaque tights offer a polyester-spandex blend and are available in multiple colors and sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Falke Clean Allure Tights

Falke’s ribbed cotton tights feature a blend of of cashmere for an ultra-soft, cozy feel. The gray sweater-like style comes in four sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Wolford Matte Opaque 80 Tights

This Wolford pair is designed to give a matte look. Plus, it features a breathable cotton-lined gusset and is available in four sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

MeMoi Toronto Sweater Tights

These cable-knit tights have a textured finish and come in five colors to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Vero Monte Thermal Winter Tights

Sold individually and in packs of two, these opaque tights contain both wool and acrylic are lined with fleece.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Muk Luks Fleece-Lined Tights

Also lined with cozy fleece, these Muk Luks opaque tights are available in three sizes, various colors and packs of two.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

G&Y Fleece-Lined Tights

This fleece-lined style comes in a wide range of sizes up to 3X. They also come in sets of two and multiple colors to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Calzedonia Soft Modal and Cashmere Blend Tights

Unlike the others on our list, this opaque pair from Calzedonia is made with modal and cashmere, which are both known for being luxuriously soft to the touch. They also feature a cotton gusset insert for comfortable, versatile wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Calzedonia

Natori Regent Wool-Blend Sweater Tights

Natori’s Regent sweater tights are made with a warm blend of wool and acrylic and offer an opaque ribbed appearance.