15 Best Walking Sandals for Women That Offer Support and Stability

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for a support system for your busy life? Look no further than getting the best walking sandals that belong in your closet.

There’s a lot more to find the best walking sandals this spring than on-trend styling. The secret sauce is often hidden in the footbed, with looks that capitalize on underfoot comfort with anatomically designed insoles incorporating deep heel cups, metatarsal pads and arch supports for stability and support.

While you may not be experiencing any foot conditions just yet, wearing shoes that promote wellness can keep feet looking good and feeling good.

See Also Sofia Richie's Latest Beach Look Includes The 'Ugly' Sandal Trend & Jean Shorts Chris Pine's Trending 'Ugly' Sandals Accent His Skinny Jeans & Wild Shirt Kendall Jenner's Summery All-White Look Includes Affordable 'Ugly' Birkenstock Sandals

How can arch supports promote comfort and support? They are designed to help distribute pressure across the foot and align your body. Since not all feet are created equal, it may take an evaluation from a shoe specialist to determine what degree of arch support you require in the best walking sandals possible.

Best Walking Sandals: You Can Have Style and Comfort

According to Foot.com, a source for foot health, neglecting arch issues can result in plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, knee problems, calluses and bunions.

Metatarsal pads are used to help support the transverse arch, the arch that runs widthwise across the forefoot located right below the ball of your foot. This is designed to help place the forefoot in a natural resting position while supporting the heads of the metatarsal bones.

A deep heel cup allows the foot to assume a stable position in the footbed, helping to eliminate slippage.

Although these features are designed to help reduce pain and promote foot health, not every foot is quite the same. Before stepping into a pair of comfort sandals, it is wise to have your foot and gait evaluated at a comfort shoe store to make sure you are getting the support you need from the best walking sandals.

Here, the start of a summer walking sandal wardrobe that will feel as good as it looks. You can shop some of these looks and similar styles at retailers like Target, JCPenney, Nike, Kohl’s, Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Naturalizer Cecilia Sandal

The Cecilia Sandal from Naturalizer features a well-cushioned footbed and a trendy slingback strap that will keep your feet secure while feeling airy and cool, chic and comfortable. Originally $120, this strappy sandal is now $40 and available in three colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Skechers Beverlee Tiger Posse Sandal

Proceed with style in the Beverlee Tiger Posse Sandal from Skechers. The cork wedge heel elevates this comfortable walking sandal that has a luxe foam footbed so shoppers can be comfortable and stylish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Sanuk Women’s Yoga Sling 2 Sandal

Another option for women when it comes to the best walking sandals is the Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal. The shoe is complete with the brand’s cushy signature footbed and features soft straps that will keep shoppers’ feet secure. The sandal comes in a variety of colorways for unlimited styling options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Crocs Leigh II Wedge Comfort Sandal

Believe it or not, these sandals are from Crocs. Offered in cream and black, the Leigh II Wedge Comfort Sandal features the best of both worlds with Croc’s signature cushioning footbed and a fashion-forward strappy upper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Everlane Form Crossover Sandal

Made from Italian leather, these sleek slides from Everlane are now 29% off. The walking sandal comes in a variety of colorways and features a contoured footbed for comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

Vionic Blaire Heeled Sandal

Comfort is on the rise in this midheel exotic print sandal with a strappy upper that incorporates a built-in orthotic with arch support and deep heel cup for stability.

Vionic Blaire heeled sandal. CREDIT: Vionic

Aetrex Emilia

A thong style fits securely around the ankle with a buckle close, while the brand’s proprietary built-in Lynco orthotic offers arch support and alignment.

Aetrex Emilia CREDIT: Zappos

Naot Prophecy

A wedge style with adjustable ankle strap incorporates an anatomic cork and latex footbed for gentle underfoot cushioning. It’s one of the best walking sandals for support and comfort.

Naot Prophecy CREDIT: Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed

The classic footbed style features a soft cork footbed for enhanced comfort while maintaining the brands’ signature arch support.

Birkenstock Arizona soft footbed. CREDIT: Zappos

FitFlop Twiss Crystal Slide

This lightweight slide with built-in arch support and cushioned midsole has received the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

FitFlop Twiss crystal slide. CREDIT: Zappos

Alegria Playa

Add some colorful flowers to your spring wardrobe with this double-banded sandal platform wedge that incorporates a soft, cushioned footbed with arch support.

Alegria Playa CREDIT: Zappos

Dr. Scholl’s Classic Slide

This original comfort sandal is built on a flexible anatomic unit outsole designed for comfort and walking ease.

Dr. Scholl’s classic slide. CREDIT: Zappos

Dansko Minka

This clog-inspired style is updated with a leather-lined, molded memory foam footbed set on a durable rubber outsole.

Dansko Minka CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Roni Slide

This slide takes a feminine approach with a delicate ruffle vamp and incorporates a leather-lined contoured footbed with enhanced arch support.

Vionic Roni slide.

Vionic Ariel Wedge

Espadrilles are one of the leading looks for spring, this version built up with Vionic’s signature contoured insole.

Vionic Ariel wedge.

Want more?

9 Shoe Bags Designed to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

9 Compression Socks That Are Perfect for Travel

7 Long-Distance Running Shoes to Shop for Your Next Marathon